How Wisconsin’s Brad Davison found ‘biggest fan’ and future wife in basketball coach Tyra Buss

Davison would call Buss and have what they called “Tyra’s Tip Time” before all of his games. She would share her top three tips for facing the opponent and Davison would apply them during the game. In essence, he had his own personal coach.

“After the games we would talk about, even after wins, we would talk about things that maybe they need to work on and some of the positives that they can take from the game,” Buss said.

Davison also helps Buss become a better coach. The UW graduate student has had a lot of experience with various coaches and Buss often comes to him as a sounding board.

Buss one time came to Davison needing new drills to run with her players. They came up with a list of drills Davison had done over the years and ones Buss has done as a player. He said it’s like having two brains in one since both of them have basketball experience.

“We get to talk every day about how I can become a better player and a better teammate from her perspective,” Davison said. “Then I can tell her, from a player's perspective, how she could be a better coach and care for a player.”