How Wisconsin plans to handle Colgate’s hot 3-point shooting

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team ranked second in the Big Ten Conference against the 3-pointer this season, and that defense will be tested Friday.

The Badgers will face Colgate in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 8:50 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. The Raiders rank second in the nation in 3-point percentage, making 40.3% of their attempts. Their 9.9 made 3s per game ranks 12th nationally.

“It's kind of like watching a group of old guys at the YMCA that just schooled the heck out of the young guys,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “I've seen more jumpstarts, pump fakes and pivots, and it looks like one of our drills watching them play in terms of how they take advantage of just being fundamentally sound.”

Five of Colgate’s key rotational players are shooting 35.9% or better from deep, led by sixth man Oliver Lynch-Daniels’ 54%. Starter Ryan Moffatt is shooting 44.7% from 3-point range, and more than half of his shot attempts have come from behind the arc. Jack Ferguson is ranked 14th in the nation, making 42.3%.

The Badgers will counter by trying to limit Colgate’s passing and force the ball to the Raiders’ big men. Colgate averaged 17.2 assists per game, which ranks eighth in Division I.

“When you're a good shooting team, typically you're a good passing team,” Gard said. “They typically go hand in hand. You watch their assist numbers and how they score off the hockey assist at times, the ball moves really well and they don't over dribble it.”

The Badgers plan to disrupt passes in an attempt to limit the efficiency of Colgate’s offense.

“Whether it's running teams off the 3-point line or making them shoot 3s, we just defend the way we do,” UW guard Chucky Hepburn said. “I think it's just the way we guard. I think everybody wants to go on defense and wants to get stops and that leads into our offense as well.”

The Badgers have held their opponents to 32.3% on 3-pointers this season. Texas A&M made the most 3-pointers against UW this season when it hit 10 during the Maui Invitational, but UW won the game 69-58.

UW has allowed a team to shoot at least 40.1% from 3 — Colgate's percentage — four times. The Badgers are 2-2 in those games.

“I think we've done a pretty good job shutting teams down from the 3-point line for the most part,” UW junior forward Tyler Wahl said. “Hopefully our game plan doesn't change. We'll keep doing the same things that we're doing when it comes Friday.”

