How Wisconsin men’s basketball utilizes summer camps as a recruiting tool

Isaac Lindsey remembers the summer days when he and some friends would pile into his father’s car to make the 50-mile drive to Bo Ryan’s youth summer camps at the University of Wisconsin.

He went multiple times while in elementary school, but one year sticks out. The children were lined up and the camp coaches — players who were on the current roster — picked players to be on their teams for a scrimmage.

Nigel Hayes made Lindsey his first pick.

“That was like one of the best weeks I had at camp that I can remember,” Lindsey said. “We won the whole thing. He was a great coach. I had a couple of my buddies on my team. Just a lot of good memories. Now being able to go back and be a player, I hope I make this as fun for the kids this year as Nigel made it for me that one year.”

Assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said the camps the team hosts during the summer are the first time many children are exposed to the Kohl Center. They’re coached by players or the actual coaches and get the opportunity to show their skills. For many kids — including Lindsey — it sparks the dream of one day playing for the Badgers.

UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft remembers Lindsey as one of the kids participating when Krabbenhoft was a player at UW. He said it was a full-circle moment to watch Lindsey help with camp this summer.

“They remember how much fun they had,” Krabbenhoft said. “Being in the Kohl Center, being around the players, the coaches, listening to the assistants, going through lectures about different things within the game of basketball, and hopefully they learn about basketball. Most importantly, it’s just the experience of playing in the Kohl Center, where the Badgers won the Big Ten. Those things are really special at a young age all the way up to when they’re in high school at our elite camp.”

No one is being recruited at the youth camps, but it’s no secret summer camps are important in the recruiting process. UW utilizes its elite camp and team camp to talk to players who are considering collegiate careers. The Badgers have many success stories that prove how important that interaction can be.

High school or AAU coaches can register their teams to compete against others at the Kohl Center each June. Individuals sign up to spend a day going through drills and scrimmages at the elite camp.

The campers’ intention is to draw attention from a UW coach.

UW’s coaching staff sits down before every camp, whether team or elite, and splits the list of participants to get an idea of who to keep an eye on during the camps.

“Then there’s always kids who’re at the elite camp and team camp who maybe we didn’t know about,” Krabbenhoft said. “They come and they put on a show and they play well and they get noticed that way (and) that happens every year.”

UW junior center Steven Crowl twice attended the team camp with his high school team — once as a rising junior and again as a rising senior.

He remembers playing in the Shell, one of the recreation centers on campus. It was his first experience with UW, and he didn’t like playing in that facility because of how hot it was inside. His negativity vanished after his team won its first game, earning it a ticketto the Kohl Center.

The next year was similar. He started in the Shell, then moved to the Kohl Center, but this time he advanced to the championship. There he played against future teammates Johnny and Jordan Davis, who had accepted their offers to play at UW the day before.

“We ended up beating them,” Crowl said. “I think that’s really when they saw me play and saw what I could do. Shortly after that, they reached out and they offered me a scholarship. It was a great thing for me to be able to showcase what I can do, especially against some good talent.”

Crowl accepted his offer that September.

Krabbenhoft said elite camp is where UW most often finds potential players. Both commits from the class of 2023 — John Blackwell and Gus Yalden — attended elite camp before getting their offers. They attended again last month.

“It’s a valuable tool also in that it’s a chance … that they can hear us and see us live on the court,” Krabbenhoft said. “See how we interact with players, how we teach the game and talk about things that are important to us when it comes to basketball. They’re actually in shoes and a jersey and it kind of resembles or feels like what maybe a practice would look like when they get here.”

A recent example of UW successfully landing a recruit from the elite camp is Chucky Hepburn. He headed to it the June after his sophomore year.

“We had done our homework,” Krabbenhoft said. “We knew he’s a great kid, a great student. We talked to him (and) talked to his high school coach. We knew he had a great year. Then he came to elite camp. There was a chance to be up close and personal with them.”

The coaches extended him a scholarship offer that day. He didn’t officially commit until Sept. 29, 2019, but the early exposure was key for getting the future Big Ten All-Freshman pick.

Brad Davison was a camp kid before attending UW, and Tyler Wahl attended the team camp with his high school. All of last season’s starting five either were offered a scholarship at a UW camp, accepted their offer at a UW camp or got on UW’s radar because of their performance at camp.

“Wisconsin’s always used it,” Krabbenhoft said. “I remember when Bo was the coach and coach (Greg) Gard was literally running the camps. It shows how much they valued it. It’s very important, but it goes beyond that. ... It’s such a cool experience.

“There may only be a few that ended up playing college basketball, but just the fact that they’re here playing and having a great time, enjoying their overall experience is probably more important than anything.”