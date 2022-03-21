How Wisconsin men’s basketball team overcame low expectations to build a successful season

There was a play in the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s final game that summed up the team’s mantra of “gritty not pretty.”

Isaac Lindsey, who only had played six minutes all season, turned over the ball while passing to Brad Davison. Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington and Davison chased the loose ball and slid on the floor in an attempt to gain possession, but both failed.

Lindsey and ISU’s Tre Jackson came from behind, also sliding on their stomachs. Lindsey lifted his arms up after he saw Jackson touch the ball, and possession stayed with UW.

It wasn’t a pretty sequence during Sunday’s NCAA Tournament second-round game, but the Badgers’ effort in trying to fix their mistake was evident.

The Badgers still lost 54-49 to end their season in the second round of the tournament for the second consecutive year.

“Proud of the group and the effort,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “Effort was never anything I had to coach. And as a coach, when you can walk into a locker room and know that you don't have to worry about coaching effort, you're typically going to have a good team, which we did.”

UW was a confusing team to watch. The Badgers defied expectations after being preseason picked to finish 10th by media members who cover the Big Ten Conference. They won the Maui Invitational for the first time and captured a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Johnny Davis was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and Gard earned the conference’s coach of the year award.

But UW was never dominant. It won games by an average of 3.9 points and had 19 games decided by six points or fewer. It went 2-1 against the other top two teams in the conference and lost to the worst team in the league (Nebraska) with a chance to win the regular-season title outright on the line.

Games were a roller coaster. The Badgers led by at least 20 points in seven games this season, winning all of them, but the last five they won by an average of 5.8 points. They trailed by at least 20 points in a game twice, going 1-1.

The only thing that almost was a guarantee was Johnny Davis would be the leading scorer.

Reason for low expectations

Seven players left the program and six joined in the offseason. The program also dealt with the aftermath of a 3-minute audio recording of a meeting between the UW coaching staff and seven seniors on last season’s team that was sent to the State Journal. The file only provided part of what was said, but the recorded portion was filled with players voicing pointed criticism at Gard.

The Badgers started preseason practices bitten by the injury bug. Their two point guards — Chucky Hepburn and Lorne Bowman II — sat out the majority of practices leading up to the first game.

UW handily won its first two games before dropping its third to Providence. Davis was unable to play, and it clearly illustrated the impact Davis would have on the team.

The Badgers headed west to Las Vegas for the Maui Invitational, where they beat three postseason tournament teams. But it was the win over then-No. 12 Houston in the semifinals where Davis started to garner national attention. He scored 30 points to go with four steals and four rebounds against the Cougars.

Opening B1G play

Conference play started with UW overcoming a 22-point deficit to power past Indiana, then dropped the next game to Ohio State in an ugly manner.

The Badgers returned to Big Ten action just after New Year’s with a win at Purdue to hand the Boilermakers their second loss of the season. UW then won its next four conference games to solidify itself as a title contender.

The Badgers won eight of their next 10 games, including a win at Michigan State. That victory marked the first time UW won games at Mackey Arena, Indiana’s Assembly Hall and the Breslin Center in the same season.

UW again faced Purdue, this time at the Kohl Center, with a chance to earn a share of the regular-season title. Chucky Hepburn banked in a 3-pointer with less than two seconds to go to secure the 70-67 win. The Badgers celebrated alongside the loudest crowd the Kohl Center had this season.

The Badgers had a chance to win the regular-season title outright in the regular-season finale against Nebraska, but Davis injured his ankle early in the second half. It meant they had to share the title with Illinois and became the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Postseason struggles

The stay at the Big Ten Tournament was short-lived, with Michigan State knocking out the Badgers in the quarterfinals.

The Badgers received a favorable draw on Selection Sunday when they were given the No. 3 seed in the Midwest region and sent just 80 miles east to Milwaukee. They defeated Colgate in the first round, the 12th time in 14 tries they won their tournament opener

But the roller-coaster ride finally ended Sunday, when it lost to No. 11 seed Iowa State.

Davison and Chris Vogt exhausted their eligibility, while starters Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl are likely to return. Davis, who earned consensus all-American honors, hasn’t made his intentions known yet but likely will choose to enter the NBA draft, where he’s predicted to be a top-10 pick.

“Offseasons are big for everybody, you know, development, strength,” Gard said. “Guys got a little taste of it this year. They didn't have consistent minutes. OK, now you got a taste of it. Guys that were redshirting saw what college basketball is like. Now we turn the page in a few weeks here and prepare for the next offseason.

“Those that were kind of in the back now move up another row. What did they learn from the guys in front of them? They had a lot of good examples of the guys in front of them, whether they're moving on or sliding up another row in front of them.”

