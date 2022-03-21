How Wisconsin men’s basketball team overcame low expectations to build a successful season

There was a play in the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s final game that summed up the team’s mantra of “gritty not pretty.”
Isaac Lindsey, who only had played six minutes all season, turned over the ball while passing to Brad Davison. Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington and Davison chased the loose ball and slid on the floor in an attempt to gain possession, but both failed.
Lindsey and ISU’s Tre Jackson came from behind, also sliding on their stomachs. Lindsey lifted his arms up after he saw Jackson touch the ball, and possession stayed with UW.
It wasn’t a pretty sequence during Sunday’s NCAA Tournament second-round game, but the Badgers’ effort in trying to fix their mistake was evident.
The Badgers still lost 54-49 to end their season in the second round of the tournament for the second consecutive year.
“Proud of the group and the effort,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “Effort was never anything I had to coach. And as a coach, when you can walk into a locker room and know that you don't have to worry about coaching effort, you're typically going to have a good team, which we did.”
UW was a confusing team to watch. The Badgers defied expectations after being preseason picked to finish 10th by media members who cover the Big Ten Conference. They won the Maui Invitational for the first time and captured a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
Johnny Davis was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and Gard earned the conference’s coach of the year award.
But UW was never dominant. It won games by an average of 3.9 points and had 19 games decided by six points or fewer. It went 2-1 against the other top two teams in the conference and lost to the worst team in the league (Nebraska) with a chance to win the regular-season title outright on the line.
Games were a roller coaster. The Badgers led by at least 20 points in seven games this season, winning all of them, but the last five they won by an average of 5.8 points. They trailed by at least 20 points in a game twice, going 1-1.
The only thing that almost was a guarantee was Johnny Davis would be the leading scorer.
Reason for low expectations
Seven players left the program and six joined in the offseason. The program also dealt with the aftermath of a 3-minute audio recording of a meeting between the UW coaching staff and seven seniors on last season’s team that was sent to the State Journal. The file only provided part of what was said, but the recorded portion was filled with players voicing pointed criticism at Gard.
The Badgers started preseason practices bitten by the injury bug. Their two point guards — Chucky Hepburn and Lorne Bowman II — sat out the majority of practices leading up to the first game.
UW handily won its first two games before dropping its third to Providence. Davis was unable to play, and it clearly illustrated the impact Davis would have on the team.
The Badgers headed west to Las Vegas for the Maui Invitational, where they beat three postseason tournament teams. But it was the win over then-No. 12 Houston in the semifinals where Davis started to garner national attention. He scored 30 points to go with four steals and four rebounds against the Cougars.
Opening B1G play
Conference play started with UW overcoming a 22-point deficit to power past Indiana, then dropped the next game to Ohio State in an ugly manner.
The Badgers returned to Big Ten action just after New Year’s with a win at Purdue to hand the Boilermakers their second loss of the season. UW then won its next four conference games to solidify itself as a title contender.
The Badgers won eight of their next 10 games, including a win at Michigan State. That victory marked the first time UW won games at Mackey Arena, Indiana’s Assembly Hall and the Breslin Center in the same season.
UW again faced Purdue, this time at the Kohl Center, with a chance to earn a share of the regular-season title. Chucky Hepburn banked in a 3-pointer with less than two seconds to go to secure the 70-67 win. The Badgers celebrated alongside the loudest crowd the Kohl Center had this season.
The Badgers had a chance to win the regular-season title outright in the regular-season finale against Nebraska, but Davis injured his ankle early in the second half. It meant they had to share the title with Illinois and became the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
Postseason struggles
The stay at the Big Ten Tournament was short-lived, with Michigan State knocking out the Badgers in the quarterfinals.
The Badgers received a favorable draw on Selection Sunday when they were given the No. 3 seed in the Midwest region and sent just 80 miles east to Milwaukee. They defeated Colgate in the first round, the 12th time in 14 tries they won their tournament opener
But the roller-coaster ride finally ended Sunday, when it lost to No. 11 seed Iowa State.
Davison and Chris Vogt exhausted their eligibility, while starters Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl are likely to return. Davis, who earned consensus all-American honors, hasn’t made his intentions known yet but likely will choose to enter the NBA draft, where he’s predicted to be a top-10 pick.
“Offseasons are big for everybody, you know, development, strength,” Gard said. “Guys got a little taste of it this year. They didn't have consistent minutes. OK, now you got a taste of it. Guys that were redshirting saw what college basketball is like. Now we turn the page in a few weeks here and prepare for the next offseason.
“Those that were kind of in the back now move up another row. What did they learn from the guys in front of them? They had a lot of good examples of the guys in front of them, whether they're moving on or sliding up another row in front of them.”
Badgers fans sound off on Twitter after Wisconsin's season ends with NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State
Fighting to the finish
Gave up 10 offensive rebounds, had no consistent offense and 17 turnovers. Badgers didn't play usual D. On the positive side, this team fought all-the-way. And so, the chip is still there for next season. So, Badgers, “keep a positive attitude and go finish the business.”— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 21, 2022
Emotional ending
Exceeded pre-season expectations by a mile. Fell short of expectations had they been re-calibrated going into the Nebraska game. In the end, as gut-wrenching as the 2004 NCAA loss to Pitt in Milwaukee b/c one of the best players in #Badgers history likely played his last game.— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) March 21, 2022
Easier said than done
A frustrating way to end the year. Nothing seemed to work. But when the season started in October to have the Badgers in this position I would have been happy. Something about Milwaukee hosting Badger NCAA games is never easy.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) March 21, 2022
Shocking turn of events
Someday down the line, I'm looking forward to reading the book about what happened to Steven Crowl the past month or 2. From impact points to not being able to hit the rim & looking scared to shoot. #Badgers— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) March 21, 2022
Avert your eyes
That might have been the worst college basketball game I've ever watched.— Jeff Bruggink (@bru4pk) March 21, 2022
A numbers game
2/22 from 3. 29.8% from the field for the game. 16 turnovers and 14 field goals. No post play, again. Out hustled, again. No help from the bench. Chuky’s injury pretty much ended the game. Embarrassing way to end the season. Bitter taste after what had been a dream season.— Tony (@TStrobe78) March 21, 2022
Hitting rock bottom
That’s the worst Badger performance I’ve seen in my 37 years of life. No other way to say it. Great year but my goodness was that bad.— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) March 21, 2022
Giving it their all
This team stayed gritty to the end. They gave everything they had and gave us a great season.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) March 21, 2022
They also bricked enough 3s to rebuild the Bradley Center.
Enjoy the ride
I am too sad to say much other than. I am not a fickle fan. I loved this team and I hope to see Brad Davison as a Coach somewhere because wherever he coaches I am a fan. Thanks for helping me enjoy the season and get through a Wisconsin winter.— Kristi Conway-Powers (@NoodlesP29) March 21, 2022
Spiraling down
Omigosh Jim. I’ve been pretty positive all season. That was abysmal. Chucky got hurt and it snowballed. I mean. I love Isaac Lindsey. But you put him in for the first time in 10 weeks?? Instead of hunkering down they looked desperate— Rob (@finleyr27) March 21, 2022
Still too soon
March 21, 2022
Only a matter of time
The way this team overachieved all season, you just knew when the end came it would be because of their shortcomings were too much to overcome. #OnWisconsin— Kevin (@dcbadger7) March 21, 2022
A sickening sight
March 21, 2022
Or ANY team
That was just brutal. You won't beat many teams shooting less than 10% from 3, less than 30% overall, scoring 22 points in the entire second half.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) March 21, 2022
Too much to overcome
1. Losing Chucky hurts. Good chance we win with him.— Jon Bosworth (@BosworthJB) March 21, 2022
2. Iowa State wore us out.
3. Their offense had us running all over the place on defense.
4. Their pressure defense had us turning our backs to the basket. Turnovers. Few easy/good looks. Again…Chucky helps here.
Time warp
This game set basketball back 50 years.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) March 21, 2022
Going out with a whimper
Worst loss of the year. Considering what was on the line. The Badgers year ended after they won the Big Ten. Tonight was abysmal. Too many fouls, turnovers, not hitting threes, bad passing. So very disappointing. Chucky's injury shook them up. It did not make them improve.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) March 21, 2022
A vicious cycle
Bottom right pic.twitter.com/ZR5Kcop3AP— Andrew Leirmo (@AndrewLeirmo) March 21, 2022
Look on the bright side
Hard to understand all the negativity. Our Badgers gave us such a fun season. They over achieved. This game tonight was painful to watch. When Chucky got hurt the whole team floundered. It was such a physical game. Iowa St. played better than us.— Paula McAllister (@mrsmcal) March 21, 2022
Stuck in the mud
Losing Hepburn was a huge deal, but way too many TO’s and horrific shooting. Would really like see Bucky get more athletic, way too much dribbling and standing around on offense.— Joel Schneider (@joelschneider25) March 21, 2022
Keep it movin'
What an awful end to a great regular season— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) March 21, 2022
21 missed threes and 17 turnovers - you will beat almost nobody doing that
Our lack of depth came back to hurt us at the worst time
Very hard to watch
I hope Chucky heals up for next year
Spoiling a good thing
Just tough. This team was a joy to watch this year, over-performed given the roster youth and expectations coming into the year. They find a way to win this game if Chucky doesn't go down with an injury.— Colin Harrison (@TheFromaster) March 21, 2022
Stopped dead in their tracks
Over the minute Hepburn was hurt. The lack of depth killed us today— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) March 21, 2022
Enough said
☹️— Clara Boudette (@claraboudette) March 21, 2022
Value on full display
Didn’t realize the team depended on Chucky that much. They weren’t great this game with him on the floor, but they were absolutely lost offensively without him.— Paul Whitt (@pwhitt) March 21, 2022