How Wisconsin men’s basketball’s ‘two old guys’ became teammates, rival roommates and fast friends

Brad Davison was standing with a reporter earlier this season discussing his love for road games when Chris Vogt crashed the interview and pretended to hold a phone as if he was recording Davison’s answer.

Once Davison was done replying, Vogt jokingly jumped in with his own line of questions about the ages of Davison, Vogt and upcoming opponent Jordan Bohannon from Iowa.

The pair doubled over in laughter while Davison attempted to explain that he’s the youngest, despite being called the oldest, before the the University of Wisconsin men's basketball teammates eventually walked to the locker room together.

“Our friendship just kind of happened naturally,” Vogt said. “The two old guys on the team. I guess we're just meant for each other.”

The No. 10 Badgers will honor their seniors at Sunday’s regular-season finale against Nebraska at 1 p.m. Vogt, 23, and Davison, 22, are two of the three individuals being recognized in the senior day celebration. The other is walk-on Carter Higginbottom.

Vogt has been a Badgers player for just one season, while Davison is finishing up his fifth. The short amount of time together didn’t stop them from forming a tight-knit bond.

The friendship started during Vogt’s recruitment process. Vogt finished his second season with Cincinnati and was looking for another chance to win a championship as a graduate student transfer — he already had won championships at Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati.

UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft passed along Vogt’s contact information to Davison.

Davison was at a high school softball game in Mount Carmel, Illinois, when they first spoke. He said he walked around the outfield of an empty field while trying to convince Vogt to come to UW.

“Being able to talk to someone who's been kind of the face of the program, you could say, for the last four or five years was huge,” Vogt said. “Just being able to connect with him and get on the same page. We were looking for the same things and wanted to be on a team that competes for a championship. Culture was really important to me, and I liked the Wisconsin culture here. We just really hit it off.”

The pair had three distinct goals when Vogt officially made the decision to come to UW. They wanted to win a championship, beat Purdue at Mackey Arena and have the fans storm the court after at least one game.

All of those things happened in games against Purdue.

Vogt matched up with Purdue’s Zach Edey in both games and held Edey to 10 points before fouling out on Jan. 3. The Badgers won at least a share of the Big Ten championship Tuesday when they beat the Boilermakers 70-67 in dramatic fashion that amped up the fans at the Kohl Center so much they stormed the court.

“He's obviously made such an impact on the court,” Davison said of Vogt. “In the locker room, (he’s) another mentor figure because he's been there and done that at a couple different universities and different conferences.”

They’re teammates on the court, but everything’s a competition inside their shared apartment.

Davison and Vogt have a dartboard that has led to a bit of a rivalry between the two. Some of Vogt’s favorite memories have come when the two played darts.

They also play sting pong. It’s like normal ping pong except they play shirtless and the opponent gets to spike the ping pong ball at the other’s bare back after every point. Vogt said it adds a little more pressure to the game.

Vogt said he tends to win the darts and sting pong competitions, but Davison bests him at golf.

“(Our friendship) started back during the summer, and it's just continued to grow,” Davison said. “Whether it's cooking, going out to eat, golfing and whatever else, we spent a lot of time together. I’m so very thankful for our relationship and for this year bringing us together.”

