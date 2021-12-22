How Wisconsin men’s basketball landed George Mason to fill its opening for Thursday night’s game

It was all hands on deck with VandeWettering leading the charge to find a new opponent for Thursday. The UW coaching staff spent almost the entire day refreshing Twitter and watching ESPN to keep track of which teams’ games had been canceled so they could reach out.

More than 40 Division I teams have had to pause operations due to COVID-19, with the bulk of those coming in the past two weeks.

They explored many options, including different dates. They attempted to keep it to regional teams because they’d be able to travel to the Kohl Center more easily.

VandeWettering said he typically goes to bed early but noticed the Indiana State and Northern Illinois game got canceled due to COVID-19 cases among Northern Illinois personnel.

So he reached out to Indiana State in hopes that it would play. The Sycamores already had given their players the go ahead to travel home for the holidays.