How Wisconsin men’s basketball landed George Mason to fill its opening for Thursday night’s game

Director of basketball operations Marc VandeWettering was out to lunch Monday when he received a call from an unknown number.
He didn’t answer, but when he looked at the transcribed voicemail, it was Morgan State director of operations Julius Allen asking VandeWettering to call him back.
“I was like, ‘I know exactly what you're calling about. I don’t need to call you back,’” VandeWettering said with a laugh as he recalled the story. “Then from that point, alert the people internally that we need to that the game as scheduled on Thursday is not going to happen.”
He returned to his office in the Kohl Center and saw assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft mapping out the scouting plan for the Bears.
“I came back from lunch and said, ‘Well, we can stop doing that,’” VandeWettering said. “We don't need to do that anymore. Then people kind of convened in my office, and all of a sudden they're like, ‘We'll get out of your way.’”
UW set a deadline of noon Wednesday to find an opponent or take a 14-day break, which UW coach Greg Gard said was not ideal.
It was all hands on deck with VandeWettering leading the charge to find a new opponent for Thursday. The UW coaching staff spent almost the entire day refreshing Twitter and watching ESPN to keep track of which teams’ games had been canceled so they could reach out.
More than 40 Division I teams have had to pause operations due to COVID-19, with the bulk of those coming in the past two weeks.
They explored many options, including different dates. They attempted to keep it to regional teams because they’d be able to travel to the Kohl Center more easily.
VandeWettering said he typically goes to bed early but noticed the Indiana State and Northern Illinois game got canceled due to COVID-19 cases among Northern Illinois personnel.
So he reached out to Indiana State in hopes that it would play. The Sycamores already had given their players the go ahead to travel home for the holidays.
“The trend was a lot of those teams, when games got canceled, send the kids home,” Gard said. “One because they had plane tickets bought. Secondly, because they've tried to avoid having their programs go on pause. I think given the situation, we got a heck of an opponent, you know, but credit to Marc, and it really was all hands on deck because we were all talking to different schools and different places around the country.”
Enter George Mason coach Kim English, who was eager to play the Badgers after his team’s game against Coppin State was canceled. English called VandeWettering, direct messaged him on Twitter and even texted assistant coach Sharif Chambliss on Tuesday trying to make it happen.
UW had to decide if it wanted to play Morgan State, wait it out and see if another opponent showed up or schedule a game for after the holidays. VandeWettering said the last option wasn’t ideal because they didn’t want to squeeze in another game around the same time as the Illinois State game Dec. 29 and Purdue on Jan. 3.
“As we sat down and kind of looked at the whole calendar and how things were going to fall going into Big Ten play, it just didn't make a ton of sense for us to kind of squeeze it in then,” VandeWettering said. “Also the way things are going right now, there's no guarantee you're gonna have somebody in 10 days. I said almost 10 days ago, we were playing Morgan State. And looking at where we are. You’re talking about this, an elite team, somebody that we can play on Thursday, we should probably just take it and go with it.”
The Patriots played American University on Tuesday, but English promised he’d check his phone at halftime just in case UW decided to go with George Mason for Thursday.
“He texted Sharif back — he and Sharif are good friends — he texted him at halftime saying ‘Thanks so much,’” VandeWettering said. “So they were sending the contract back during the game (Tuesday) night. Their [operations] director is a UW grad as well, so I know him pretty well. He was getting all the details, things that they needed prior to their arrival (Wednesday). So hectic 36 hours, but I’m just glad we could get somebody in to play.”
The Badgers are set to tip off against the Patriots at 6 p.m. Thursday.