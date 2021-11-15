How Wisconsin men’s basketball is benefitting from 2 freshmen point guards

Davis has had to play point guard during his career. He said it’s typically the most level-headed, experienced player who’s playing at point, so it’s interesting that the Badgers rely on two freshmen.

“Chucky is as good as he is and he hasn’t had a lot of experience playing in college,” Davis said. “Point guards are supposed to keep the team mellow. When the other team starts to get up tempo, they keep their teammates in check.”

Bowman and Davison showed how point guards can set the pace against the Phoenix. Davison had a fast break and drove to the basket. The team was up by 23 points at this point and Bowman called for the ball to slow down the game and set up a better shot.

Oliver said it can be a risk having two freshmen in this role. He said freshmen are typically just excited to play and want to show that they can perform well individually. He said when you’re a point guard you can’t be selfish, you have to make sure the team is playing well.