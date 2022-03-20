How Wisconsin, Iowa State players saw their game change when Chucky Hepburn went out injured

MILWAUKEE — Greg Gard left the court at halftime with the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team's starting point guard already in the locker room and in pain from a left leg injury suffered a few minutes earlier.

He said the Badgers, trailing Iowa State by a point, needed to rally around Chucky Hepburn. They never fully got there, and their season end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

UW had to try to piece together its lineup in the second half of a 54-49 loss to Iowa State at Fiserv Forum without Hepburn, who was ruled out at the break.

"When you lose somebody like that — he leads us in assists, facilitates the ball, what he does defensively, and we played 30-some games with him at the helm," Gard said before changing course. "I thought we bounced back OK emotionally from it. But obviously when you have to make an in-game adjustment like that, you're not making great decisions as it is in terms of our turnover ratio, having him on the court would have helped."

Hepburn rolled his ankle underneath the basket as Iowa State's Tyrese Hunter finished a layup with 4:37 remaining in the first half. He stayed down on the court, briefly rolling to his front and then his side, before he sat up and was helped to the locker room. He wasn't putting any weight on his left leg as he went down the tunnel.

Jahcobi Neath replaced him in the lineup, but UW had to give Brad Davison and Johnny Davis time at point guard as it tried to hold things together and find a way to get to the Sweet 16. Gard also sent Isaac Lindsey into the lineup briefly in the second half for his first playing time since Jan. 27.

"We have an offensive game plan, a defensive game plan (and) he's a big leader, a big foundation of what we try to do," Davison said of Hepburn. "Seeing him go down hurts us, but we tried to rally together. You could definitely feel his presence not out there."

Hepburn came out of the locker room as the second half started on crutches and with a boot on his left foot. He watched the second half from the end of the bench.

Iowa State took advantage of the falloff in point guard play from UW.

"I feel bad for Chucky that that happened with an injury," Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur said. "We just didn't see that aggressive point guard operation coming from them."

The Badgers already were without guard Lorne Bowman, who hasn't played since Feb. 15 because of what UW called a non-COVID illness. Team officials disputed a TV broadcast report that Bowman was no longer with the team, and Gard said the freshman is attending classes virtually at home in Detroit.

"He's in a good place and we've just tried to continue to support him and help him," Gard said. "Him as a person as always takes precedence over him as a player and we'll make sure we walk that forward in an appropriate way."

The Badgers were leading 22-19 when Hepburn was injured. Iowa State scored 17 of the next 23 points to surge ahead and stayed a step in front.

Gard couldn't ignore that Badgers players were wounded by seeing Hepburn go down.

"They're human," he said. "So there's an emotional component to it, too."

