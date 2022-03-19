How Wisconsin fans made players, coaches 'feel the energy and emotion' inside Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Johnny Davis threw down a dunk with just less than four minutes to play to cap a 10-0 run and the Fiserv Forum crowd packed with University of Wisconsin men's basketball fans let loose.

The gathering was boisterous at times Friday, but that moment was when it really reached a level that made it seem like a Badgers home game.

Colgate coach Matt Langel called a timeout and the noise kept going as UW pushed toward a 67-60 victory in an NCAA Tournament first-round game.

"I've been to a lot of great venues in this country," said Langel, who then reeled off Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Palestra in Philadelphia, Kentucky's Rupp Arena and Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Kansas as examples. "I don't think I've ever been in an environment better than the one for a college basketball game tonight. That typically doesn't happen in NCAA Tournament games."

Colgate players didn't wilt under the pressure of a largely pro-UW crowd, but the Badgers felt the boost.

Davis got the fans up with a three-point play that gave the Badgers a 56-52 lead with 5:59 remaining.

"There was no way that we were going to take an upset in our home state, pretty much a home game," said Davis, who gave the crowd a lot to get excited about with 17 points in the second half, including UW's last 14. "But we need to do it again on Sunday."

There was a sense of nervousness from Badgers fans at halftime when the game was tied at 28-28. UW coach Greg Gard said his players may have been "wound a little tight" after a long day of waiting for a game that didn't tip off until 9:45 p.m., nearly an hour after it was scheduled.

Tyler Wahl said he spent the day watching basketball. Davis said players got in some cards.

"I took a walk outside," Chucky Hepburn said. "I got wet, too."

So did a lot of the fans who waited in the rain to get inside Fiserv Forum. They may have been waterlogged for a while, but they brought noise in the second half.

One Badgers fan was ejected in the second half for throwing a drink can onto the court, drawing a warning from the public address announcer that UW could have been penalized for another similar incident.

That incident notwithstanding, the atmosphere was electric, Langel said.

"The crowd has an impact on the game, there's no doubt about it," he said. "We're all human beings and you can feel the energy and emotion. Everybody involved in the game, the players and the officials are all humans and we react to energy and emotion. The crowd was fantastic."

