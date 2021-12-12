How Wisconsin basketball’s Chris Vogt is helping after tornado devastated his hometown

“To see the pictures and the different stuff that happened, it's just — I don't even know — heartbreaking,” Vogt said. “I was speechless seeing a place like that where I've lived the first 18 years of my life. It was just kind of tough to see.”

If you walked by him in Value City Arena before the game you wouldn’t have thought anything was wrong. Vogt had his typical straight face when walking the halls from locker room to court and was laughing with his teammates during warmups, like usual.

The game served as a temporary distraction. Vogt was the third-leading scorer for the Badgers in the 73-55 loss to the Buckeyes. He scored seven points and had two rebounds in the 17 minutes he played Saturday.

“Trying to clear my mind before the game, it was definitely weighing on me, just kind of worrying about the town and people I may have known,” Vogt said. “I'd say as the game went on, I was able to clear that from my mind a little bit more. Now that I kind of have the next day and a half off, I’m just trying to do whatever I can.”