How Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard is figuring out this ‘good problem’ with his roster

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard was asked two days before his team opened Big Ten Conference play against Indiana about his bench players.
He said the Badgers have too many players and not enough opportunities. UW has a solid starting five in Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl. Add in the seven players fighting for minutes from off the bench, and it becomes a challenge for Gard and his coaching staff.
“It's a good problem to have, though,” assistant coach Dean Oliver said. “You want a lot of guys to be able to do a lot of different things. And we feel like we have a lot of talent. And we're deep in a lot of positions, and we like it that way. But it's tough to get everybody minutes.”
The uncertain bench rotation through the first eight games of the season led to an average of just 11.6 points per game coming from players who did not start.
That number shot up to 17 points against Indiana on Wednesday, thanks in large part to reserve center Chris Vogt.
It was a glimpse of how the Badgers (8-1, 1-0) can continue to improve this season, and a positive sign heading into Saturday's 11 a.m. game against Ohio State at Value City Arena.
Sophomore forward Steven Crowl got into foul trouble early in the second half against Indiana, so Vogt stepped in. He posted a season-high nine points and six rebounds while creating opportunities for his teammates to score, including an assist on Johnny Davis’ go-ahead 3-point shot.
Ben Carlson had three points and four rebounds in Wednesday’s win. Jordan Davis was the only guard available off the bench because sophomore guard Lorne Bowman II and junior guard Jahcobi Neath were out with illnesses. Jordan Davis came into the game averaging 4.2 minutes per game but played 12 and scored three points.
“Next man up,” Davison said. “Jordan Davis was huge for us (Wednesday). He had one 3, but defensively getting rebounds and just bringing energy. We always say our strength is in numbers. Jordan did a great job helping us off the bench to take the load off a little bit.”
Gard said he’s still learning what the players can do, so it’s hard to know exactly who to play and when. Carter Gilmore has split time in practice on the scout team and with the rotational players, which has helped Gard understand what he can bring.
Neath has been limited due to his lower body injury that kept him out of five of the first six games. Bowman and Markus Ilver are still young and learning how to play UW’s style.
“There's a lot there that I'd like to continue to learn,” Gard said. “Part of that is going to be through practice. Part of that is if we're in position to be able to help them in game situations. I think it's more about me trying to find opportunities to get them some experience, you know, while we go through this.”
Oliver said it also comes down to matchups, when some players can better defend against others. Vogt got substantial minutes against Georgia Tech because he was able to successfully defend Rodney Howard more consistently than Crowl.
“The key is that they just stay ready,” Oliver said. “That they perform when they get that opportunity and that they prepare themselves to perform. That's been the key. Guys that don't play a lot of minutes in one game, maybe they play more in another game, but they've been prepared. That's what they have to continue to keep doing.”
Oliver said the No. 1 thing the coaches use to measure bench success is defensive presence. He said they watch for errors — turnovers, fouls and whether a player sticks to his assignments.
“We don't always need points off the bench,” Oliver said. “The way Johnny has been playing and Brad's been shooting it, we just need defense. We're always watching. They just gain experience by getting on the floor, more with their defensive efforts. And if they can stay on the floor longer defensively, those offensive things come and they're there.”