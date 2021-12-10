How Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard is figuring out this ‘good problem’ with his roster

“There's a lot there that I'd like to continue to learn,” Gard said. “Part of that is going to be through practice. Part of that is if we're in position to be able to help them in game situations. I think it's more about me trying to find opportunities to get them some experience, you know, while we go through this.”

Oliver said it also comes down to matchups, when some players can better defend against others. Vogt got substantial minutes against Georgia Tech because he was able to successfully defend Rodney Howard more consistently than Crowl.

“The key is that they just stay ready,” Oliver said. “That they perform when they get that opportunity and that they prepare themselves to perform. That's been the key. Guys that don't play a lot of minutes in one game, maybe they play more in another game, but they've been prepared. That's what they have to continue to keep doing.”

Oliver said the No. 1 thing the coaches use to measure bench success is defensive presence. He said they watch for errors — turnovers, fouls and whether a player sticks to his assignments.