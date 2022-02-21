How Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh is showing ‘complete support’ for Greg Gard after Michigan game

The University of Wisconsin Athletic program will assume the responsibility of UW men’s basketball coach Greg Gard’s $10,000 fine, athletic director Chris McIntosh said in a statement Monday.

The Big Ten issued disciplinary actions two hours prior to McIntosh’s statement as a result of the altercation that occurred after the Badgers defeated Michigan on Sunday.

Gard was fined and junior guard Jahcobi Neath was suspended for one game.

“We received and read the rulings the Big Ten has handed down in regard to the incident that occurred at the Kohl Center on Sunday,” McIntosh said. “Needless to say, there is no place in college athletics for what happened at the end of Sunday's game.”

Gard and Michigan coach Juwan Howard had an argument over a timeout called late in the game. The conversation escalated and personnel from both teams gathered where the two coaches were speaking. Howard struck UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, which led to additional shoving and some punches being thrown.

Neath and Michigan players Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II were shown on video trading punches. Diabate and Williams also have been suspended for one game.

Howard was issued a $40,000 fine and suspended for the remaining five games of the regular season.

“Neither Coach Gard nor his staff had any intent to provoke or incite any of what took place,” McIntosh said. “I want to commend those on our staff — and student-athletes — who were trying to de-escalate the situation. Our staff has my complete support, as do our student-athletes. I consider the $10,000 fine from the Big Ten to be a ‘Wisconsin fine’ and not a ‘Greg Gard fine.’ Wisconsin Athletics will assume the responsibility for paying the fine.”

McIntosh finished his statement by acknowledging that the Badgers are in the middle of a race for the Big Ten championship and wrote that he hopes the focus can be turned back to basketball.

UW is currently tied for first place in the Big Ten alongside Purdue and Illinois. The Badgers are scheduled to play at Minnesota on Wednesday then Rutgers on Saturday.

