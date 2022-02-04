How Tyler Wahl’s injury highlighted how valuable he is to Wisconsin

An injured ankle forced junior Tyler Wahl to miss only the second game of his career.

He sat on the bench during the Jan. 21 loss to Michigan State with a scowl on his face, upset he couldn’t be on the floor.

But that missed game helped define Wahl’s role for the No. 11 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. And now that the 6-foot-9 forward almost is back to 100% healthy, he’s picked up where he left off before the injury against Northwestern.

“It's always tough coming back from an injury,” Wahl said.

He averaged 17.8 points and 8.0 rebounds over the four games leading up to his ankle injury, and his 14.5 points over the past two games are more than three points above his season average for UW (17-4, 8-3 Big Ten) entering Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Penn State (9-9, 4-6) at the Kohl Center.

Wahl’s improvement hasn’t come overnight. He averaged 4.9 points mostly coming off the bench last season and credited a game earlier this season for helping him turn the corner.

“I think having Johnny (Davis) out in the Providence game really boosted my confidence,” Wahl said. “We needed me to do some stuff that I was kind of not used to doing, kind of getting away from just being that role player. Then ever since then, I feel like I've been stable, just being a guy on the team that can go to it down the post and just an offensive threat.”

UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft called Wahl a Swiss Army knife because he’s able to play like a guard at times but also be one of the Badgers’ strongest post players. Krabbenhoft said the biggest example of this is how he’s averaging 11.0 points per game while also being the most versatile defender on the court, able to guard any position on the floor.

UW didn’t have an extra offensive boost and couldn’t create any stops in its loss to Michigan State, two things the Badgers have leaned on Wahl to provide.

Wahl was the leading scorer for a majority of the Minnesota game last week until Davis had a six-point run in the final two minutes. Wahl finished with 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting and connected on 5 of his 6 free throws.

Minnesota coach Ben Jacobson praised Wahl’s ability to draw attention then kick it out to one of his teammates for the easier shot. Wahl averages 1.7 assists per game.

Wahl showed his offensive versatility in the first half against Illinois on Wednesday. The Illini use a guard-heavy lineup, with the only big man being Kofi Cockburn. Wahl took advantage of their lack of height to score 12 points before halftime. Wahl would drive to the post and score over Illinois’ guards, who were as many as six inches shorter, while Cockburn was occupied with Badgers center Steven Crowl.

“No one's more patient and under control and on the block as a big as Tyler is,” Krabbenhoft said. “You can play him all over the place. He knows when to cut, when to spot up, when to go crash the glass. He's got a nose for the ball. … He’s strong and long enough to guard bigger guys but just has great instincts and quickness to keep smaller guys in front of them.”

UW coach Greg Gard said Wahl is really good in the post and is hoping that he gets a bit more confident with his 3-point shot. But the coach still called Wahl the Badgers’ fourth perimeter player.

“He's developing into what we envisioned,” Gard said. “He's got a toughness and a grittiness to him that got him on the floor and the energy as a freshman. He's a kind of utility that defensively we put him on a lot of guys.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.