How 3 former Badgers performed in NBA Summer League

Three former Badgers competed in the 2021 Summer League, with two of them leading their respective teams in scoring during one of their four matches. Micah Potter played with the Miami Heat, D’Mitrik Trice was on the Milwaukee Bucks’ roster and Class of 2017’s Vitto Brown suited up for the Phoenix Suns.
While all three players have different deals and paths in front of them, they all are chasing a coveted NBA spot. Here’s how the three former Badgers performed in Summer League and what it could mean for their professional careers.
Micah Potter
Potter entered Summer League with the most certainty of appearing on an NBA roster once the season starts. The Heat signed him in July to an Exhibit 10 deal — he either will have a roster spot on the Heat, their G-League affiliate or a swing spot come the beginning of the NBA season.
The Mentor, Ohio, native averaged 6.8 points while shooting 52.2% from the field to go with 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over 14.3 minutes in four games.
Potter shot 27.3% from 3-point range, which was a 10% drop from his performance as a senior at UW. He also struggled with ball control, averaging 2.3 turnovers per game.
His breakout performance came in the Heat’s last game against the Mavericks on Tuesday. He led Miami with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
D’Mitrik Trice
Trice wasn’t offered a deal past Summer League, but the Bucks did offer him a roster spot to play in Vegas. He told the Wisconsin State Journal in July that even just the opportunity to play in Summer League would help him garner professional interest.
Trice scored 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, in his final game. He added three assists and one rebound in the loss to the Nuggets on Monday.
He played in four games for the Bucks, averaging 12 minutes, 8.0 points, one assist and one rebound per game.
Vitto Brown
Landing a spot on a Summer League squad as a 26 year old is uncommon, but Brown accomplished it. Brown returned to the U.S. to play for the Suns in Vegas after multiple seasons in the G-League and one overseas in France.
He played four games, averaging 10.5 minutes, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He scored 4.0 points per game on 29.4% shooting and 41.7 from 3-point range.
Breaking down the Wisconsin Badgers nonconference men’s basketball schedule
UW-WHITEWATER
Oct. 29 | UW-Whitewater
Where: Exhibition game at the Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Warhawks finished their season 1-7, with their lone win against UW-Stevens Point. UW-Whitewater finished last in the Division III Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Series: The Badgers last played Whitewater in an exhibition in 2008. UW beat the Warhawks 64-47.
ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN
Nov. 9 | St. Francis Brooklyn
Where: Home opener at the Kohl Center
2020-21 season: St. Francis finished seventh in the Northeastern Conference after posting a 9-9 conference record, 9-10 overall.
Series: This is the first time the Terriers and Badgers play each other.
GREEN BAY
Nov. 12 | Green Bay
Where: Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Phoenix finished seventh in the Horizon League at 8-12 in the conference last season.
Series: This will be the 15th time the teams play, with UW holding a 13-1 edge in the series.
PROVIDENCE
Nov. 15 | Providence
Where: Gavitt Games matchup at the Kohl Center
2020-21 season: Providence finished sixth in the Big East with a 13-13 record, including 9-10 in conference play last season.
Series: The two teams have played each other four times. The Friars hold a 3-1 edge over the Badgers. The last time they faced off was in 1996, when Providence defeated UW by two points.
TEXAS A&M
Nov. 22 | Texas A&M
Where: Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center
Game time: 1 p.m.
2020-21 season: While the Aggies went 8-10 last season, they finished second to last in the SEC.
Series: This is just the second meeting between the programs. The Badgers defeated the Aggies 71-69 at home in 1984.
BUTLER or HOUSTON
Nov. 23 | Butler or Houston
Where: Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center
OREGON/CHAMINADE/ST. MARY'S/NOTRE DAME
Nov. 24 | Oregon/Chaminade/St. Mary’s/Notre Dame
Where: Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center
GEORGIA TECH
Dec. 1 | Georgia Tech
Where: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta Georgia
2020-21 season: Georgia Tech is one of the few teams on UW’s nonconference slate that made last season’s NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech upset Florida State to win the ACC Tournament and earn a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament last
Series: The programs have split their two previous meetings. The Yellow Jackets won the last meeting, a 62-61 victory in 2001.
MARQUETTE
Dec. 4 | Marquette
Where: Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Golden Eagles finished ninth in the Big East and finished 13-14 last season. Coach Steve Wojciechowski was fired after Marquette was knocked out in the first round of the BIg East Tournament. The Golden Eagles hired Oregon, Wisconsin, native Shaka Smart as Wojciechowski’s replacement.
Series: UW and Marquette have met 127 times, starting in 1917. The Golden Eagles defeated the Badgers 67-65 last season, but UW holds the 68-59 all-time edge.
NICHOLLS STATE
Dec. 15 | Nicholls State
Where: Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Colonels led the Southland Conference with a 14-2 record but missed out on the NCAA Tournament after losing to Abeliene Christian in the Southland Conference Tournament.
Series: The Badgers beat Nicholls State 86-43 in 2014 in their lone previous meeting.
MORGAN STATE
Dec. 23 | Morgan State
Where: Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Bears were the third best team in the northern division of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, but only three teams had better records then them at the conclusion of the season. They finished with a 7-5 record and lost to Norfolk State in the championship game of the MEAC Tournament.
Series: This will be the third time the Badgers and Bears meet. UW won both times — in 1979 and 1984.
ILLINOIS STATE
Dec. 29 | Illinois State
Where: Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Redbirds finished last in the Missouri Valley Conference after only winning four games during the conference season and finished 7-18 overall.
Series: UW holds the 2-1 edge over Illinois State in the two teams all time series. The Badgers and the Redbirds played each other in back-to-back seasons in the mid 1990s.