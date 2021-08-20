 Skip to main content
How 3 former Badgers performed in NBA Summer League
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Three former Badgers competed in the 2021 Summer League, with two of them leading their respective teams in scoring during one of their four matches. Micah Potter played with the Miami Heat, D’Mitrik Trice was on the Milwaukee Bucks’ roster and Class of 2017’s Vitto Brown suited up for the Phoenix Suns. 

While all three players have different deals and paths in front of them, they all are chasing a coveted NBA spot. Here’s how the three former Badgers performed in Summer League and what it could mean for their professional careers. 

Micah Potter 

Potter entered Summer League with the most certainty of appearing on an NBA roster once the season starts. The Heat signed him in July to an Exhibit 10 deal — he either will have a roster spot on the Heat, their G-League affiliate or a swing spot come the beginning of the NBA season. 

The Mentor, Ohio, native averaged 6.8 points while shooting 52.2% from the field to go with 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over 14.3 minutes in four games.

Potter shot 27.3% from 3-point range, which was a 10% drop from his performance as a senior at UW. He also struggled with ball control, averaging 2.3 turnovers per game. 

His breakout performance came in the Heat’s last game against the Mavericks on Tuesday. He led Miami with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

D’Mitrik Trice

Trice wasn’t offered a deal past Summer League, but the Bucks did offer him a roster spot to play in Vegas. He told the Wisconsin State Journal in July that even just the opportunity to play in Summer League would help him garner professional interest. 

Trice scored 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, in his final game. He added three assists and one rebound in the loss to the Nuggets on Monday. 

He played in four games for the Bucks, averaging 12 minutes, 8.0 points, one assist and one rebound per game. 

Vitto Brown

Landing a spot on a Summer League squad as a 26 year old is uncommon, but Brown accomplished it. Brown returned to the U.S. to play for the Suns in Vegas after multiple seasons in the G-League and one overseas in France.

He played four games, averaging 10.5 minutes, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He scored 4.0 points per game on 29.4% shooting and 41.7 from 3-point range. 

