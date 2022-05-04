How this offseason adjustment could help the Wisconsin men's basketball team in March

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team went through a shooting slump in early February, with players saying the biggest cause was they were tired.

Many on the roster never had been through the grind of a college season until this past one. They started to get worn down, and it showed in their performance.

An example is center Steven Crowl, who played 35 total minutes his freshman season before jumping into the starting role and averaging 25.3 minutes per game as a sophomore. He didn’t know how much he needed to eat to perform at his best, much less how much to be in the weight room.

UW coach Greg Gard identified the issue of tired legs in February and appears to be making strides to improve it for next season.

He’s spent the last three weeks addressing the issue in two ways: spring workouts and roster management.

Gard said many of the players experienced the same thing Crowl did. Forward Tyler Wahl was better off than some of his newer teammates, but even he lost weight by the end of the season. It’s why the focus of spring practices was how to build a foundation to sustain success during a season.

“For all of them individually, this is a starting point and by no means the end,” Gard said. “It gives you a base. The season is such a grind. They lose weight, they lose strength, they lose mass. So now's our time, we can start building that back.”

Spring workouts wrapped up Friday. The Badgers spent the past three weeks — after the mandatory 14-day break — participating in weight training, conditioning and other team activities. They were limited to a maximum of eight hours per week, of which not more than four hours per week could be spent on team activities.

The Badgers didn’t work on physical, one-on-one drills. They instead practiced shooting and other skills, but coaches wanted to keep it simple after the past season drained some players.

The focus was on individual improvement, rather than team, especially since the entire team isn’t scheduled to gather in Madison until June 13.

The players don’t have sanctioned workouts or practices until then. Strength and conditioning coach Jim Snider will provide the players with individualized plans, but it’s up to them to stick to it.

The lack of mandatory workouts hasn’t stopped players such as Wahl and point guard Chucky Hepburn from gathering their teammates to work out. It’s one of the ways the pair have shown their leadership in the offseason.

Even Jahcobi Neath, who is recovering from surgery, has been vocal and present this spring. He played last season with a partial tear in his patellar tendon, had surgery in early April, is in a full leg brace and on crutches.

“It's going to be still about the culture and what those guys that have been here and are returning are doing and their commitment to taking those jumps individually, then how that comes together as a team,” Gard said. “We'll watch that unfold over the next few months here.”

Incoming players Connor Essegian, Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee will join the team this summer, which is when UW really will focus on team improvements. The Badgers also have two other scholarship spots they could fill before then.

McGee, a Racine native who transferred from UW-Green Bay, was recruited to back up Hepburn. The lack of depth at point guard was exposed in the season-ending loss to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The depth issues resulted in the five starters playing at least 13 more minutes per game than anyone off the bench last season. The hope is the roster additions and work done during the spring workouts will help address an issue that helped cause the missteps at the end of the season.

“I think guys have made progressions,” Gard said. “Now they have to take that and when they’re home for a month continue to build on it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.