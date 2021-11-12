How the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s new backcourt 'connection' is paying early dividends

Davis and Davison each scored 15 points Friday, second only to sophomore forward Steven Crowl, who led the team with 18. The pair also led the team in assists and combined for eight rebounds.

Hepburn had an off scoring night with only three points on 1-for-5 shooting, but he added four steals which helped the team get eight points off fast breaks.

“That's the beautiful thing about our team is we have a lot of different weapons and a lot of different guys that can score in a variety of ways,” Davison said. “So if someone has an off game or maybe an off shooting night, there's a lot of other guys on our floor not only in our back court, but our front court, that can carry that load.”

Davison had what could be called an off night in the team’s season opener. He scored only eight points, which was three less than his average from last season. Hepburn stepped up to score 13 points. It was the inverse Friday with Davison scoring more than Hepburn.

Davison often takes Hepburn to the side and provides some advice. He did it both on the bench and during a free throw in Friday’s game.