How the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s new backcourt 'connection' is paying early dividends

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s starting backcourt contributed 45% of the team’s points in its 72-34 win over UW-Green Bay on Friday night.
Johnny Davis, Brad Davison and Chucky Hepburn recorded six of the Badgers’ 10 steals and five of their nine assists. That’s significant production from three individual players in a game where all 15 eligible players played.
None of them played much of the second half either, but UW coach Greg Gard said they set the tone of the game in their first couple of minutes on the court.
“They all complement each other pretty well,” Gard said. “I think the connection, that synergy, I just hear what they say to each other and you can tell they're connected. They're not afraid to hold each other accountable. The chemistry and the camaraderie of this group is growing and getting better and better each day.”
Each brings something different to the starting line up. Davison is the oldest player so he adds experience and mentorship. Davis is 6-foot-5 and 194 pounds, allowing him to attack the basket more often than the others. Hepburn runs the point and already is an imposing defensive presence on the team.
Davis and Davison each scored 15 points Friday, second only to sophomore forward Steven Crowl, who led the team with 18. The pair also led the team in assists and combined for eight rebounds.
Hepburn had an off scoring night with only three points on 1-for-5 shooting, but he added four steals which helped the team get eight points off fast breaks.
“That's the beautiful thing about our team is we have a lot of different weapons and a lot of different guys that can score in a variety of ways,” Davison said. “So if someone has an off game or maybe an off shooting night, there's a lot of other guys on our floor not only in our back court, but our front court, that can carry that load.”
Davison had what could be called an off night in the team’s season opener. He scored only eight points, which was three less than his average from last season. Hepburn stepped up to score 13 points. It was the inverse Friday with Davison scoring more than Hepburn.
Davison often takes Hepburn to the side and provides some advice. He did it both on the bench and during a free throw in Friday’s game.
The three also share responsibility of bringing the ball up the court. Hepburn, as the point guard, does it most often, allowing Davison and Davis to focus on other aspects of the game when Hepburn is on the court.
Gard said Hepburn also is one of the keys to the Badgers’ defense. UW held Green Bay to 12-for-51 shooting and allowed the fewest points since Gard took over as head coach in 2015.
“It starts with your point guard, because of the pressure Chucky can put on the ball,” Gard said. “The communication and working together in the ball screens, the ability to help each other when there is a breakdown to cover for each other so that this group understands that it takes all of us. They've said before, our strength is in our numbers.”
Hepburn’s stat line Friday wasn’t the most indicative of his performance. He was often setting picks for his teammates, putting pressure on his opponents to force turnovers and passing the ball.
At least two of his assists were to Davis.
Davison and Davis had a couple plays together, too. Early in the second half Davis sat at the top of the key and found Davison on the perimeter for an open 3-pointer.
All three players often are finding another for opportunities.
“Chucky and Johnny are great players with their ability to get to their spot, into their space and create their space but also get to the rim,” Davison said. “We have a lot of different guys that can do a lot of things, so they're all really fun to play with.”