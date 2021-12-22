 Skip to main content
How the Wisconsin men’s basketball team is staying optimistic while dealing with illnesses on the team
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

UW coach Greg Gard talks with Brad Davison during the second half of last Wednesday's 71-68 win over Nicholls State at the Kohl Center.

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard said there’s only been about a week this season when every player on his roster was available to play. That was the opening week of the season.

Five Badgers players have missed at least one game due to injury and a non-COVID-19-related illness recently has spread through the team. Then their game against Morgan State scheduled for Thursday was canceled Monday because of COVID-19 complications within the Bears’ program. UW now will play George Mason at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl Center. 

“I think we've benefited from this,” Gard said. “In a weird way, I have tried to take a glass-half-full approach, just because we talked about trying to develop depth and finding opportunities. Well, opportunities have been presented for us just because of injuries, illnesses, all those academic commitments, guys leaving to take tests and those types of things. In hopefully a positive way, it's helped us that we've gone through what we've gone through.”

Jahcobi Neath only has played in five of the team’s 11 games. A lower-body injury sidelined him at the beginning of the season. Then, just two games after he returned, he missed the Dec. 8 game against Indiana because he was sick.

Lorne Bowman II, Carter Gilmore and Markus Ilver also were impacted by the unnamed illness that hit multiple members of the team. Bowman missed both the Indiana and Ohio State games, while the other two were out for one game.

Leading scorer Johnny Davis was ruled out for the Badgers game against Nicholls State on Dec. 15 just 45 minutes before tip off. He also had missed the game against Providence due to a heel injury sustained against Green Bay three days earlier. 

Players such as Brad Davison and others have had to miss practices due to class commitments then finals disturbed a typical UW practice schedule. 

“Would you like to in a perfect world be able to practice with everybody and try to establish some [consistency]?” Gard said. “Yeah, but I think the depth has helped us get through this. In terms of whether it's been injuries or illnesses or whatever. In a perfect world I'd like to be able to establish something more concrete.”

Neath, a junior transfer from Wake Forest, was expected to be the first guard off the bench this season, but his absences have created the chance for more guards to enter the rotation. Bowman, a freshman from Detroit, is the team’s sixth leading scorer behind the starting five with an average of 4.2 points per game while connecting on a team-best 52.9% of his 3-pointers. He likely wouldn’t have been in the lineup nearly as much if Neath was available. 

Sophomore Jordan Davis was the only guard available off the bench against Indiana because Bowman and Neath were out with illnesses. Jordan Davis came into the game averaging 4.2 minutes per game but played 12 and scored three points.

Chris Vogt also has increased his production after only scoring seven points over the first eight games of the season. He’s averaged 8.3 points over the Badgers' last three games against Indiana, Ohio State and Nicholls State. He was away from the team for three days while visiting his hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky, which was devastated by a tornado Dec. 10.

Neath made his first start for UW against Nicholls State, filling in for Johnny Davis. He finished with seven points, six rebounds and two assists, all of which are his highest totals as a Badgers player. Neath entered the game with only seven points scored this season. 

UW had an eight-day gap between the game against Nicholls State and Thursday’s matchup with George Mason. Many players utilized the time to get healthy and rest.

“We always say the strength of our team is in the numbers and the strength is because it's going to take everybody,” Davison said. “It's really been a testament to that, the last few games playing short-handed. Hopefully with some time off, we can get everyone back.”

