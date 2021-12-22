How the Wisconsin men’s basketball team is staying optimistic while dealing with illnesses on the team

Lorne Bowman II, Carter Gilmore and Markus Ilver also were impacted by the unnamed illness that hit multiple members of the team. Bowman missed both the Indiana and Ohio State games, while the other two were out for one game.

Leading scorer Johnny Davis was ruled out for the Badgers game against Nicholls State on Dec. 15 just 45 minutes before tip off. He also had missed the game against Providence due to a heel injury sustained against Green Bay three days earlier.

Players such as Brad Davison and others have had to miss practices due to class commitments then finals disturbed a typical UW practice schedule.

“Would you like to in a perfect world be able to practice with everybody and try to establish some [consistency]?” Gard said. “Yeah, but I think the depth has helped us get through this. In terms of whether it's been injuries or illnesses or whatever. In a perfect world I'd like to be able to establish something more concrete.”