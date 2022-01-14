How the Wisconsin men’s basketball team creates those intricate handshakes used during player intros

They’ll practice once or twice before the first game of the season — or before a new player enters the starting lineup. The handshakes often are done in greeting when they see each other off the court, so Higginbottom said it’s not a lot of effort when it comes to game time.

Some players like a very flashy one, while others want it simple. Higginbottom said he throws in some of his own flair after he gets a baseline of what a player wants.

Johnny Davis’ handshake is something he’s been doing since high school but has more meaning since Higginbottom referenced Shannon Sharpe during one of the actions.

It’s a call back to the Denver Broncos tight end in 1996. Sharpe was on the sideline during a blowout game against the New England Patriots and picked up the phone and said, “Mr. President, we need the National Guard. We need as many men as you can spare because we are killing the Patriots. Call the dogs off. Send the National Guard please. They need emergency help.”