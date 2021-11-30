How the Wisconsin basketball team is ‘connected’ and winning games through defense

Davis credited Wahl as a source of helping himself be a strong defender.

Gard told Wahl in his freshman season he thought the forward could be one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten. Gard reaffirmed that sentiment this season as Wahl has improved, especially when it comes to playing aggressive.

“It's just knowing where to be and being in the right spot at the right time,” Wahl said. “Both of us have kind of been here for a while. We kind of can get away with some stuff, so picking and choosing those right times to take a chance on something.”

The centers, Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt, have more basic responsibilities in protecting the rim, blocking shots and fighting for rebounds. Both are 7 feet tall, but there have been some struggles with foul trouble.

Crowl and Vogt got in early foul trouble against Providence while defending second team All-Big East center Nate Watson. The pair had to sit out for a majority of the second half, which hindered UW’s defensive performance. They also got at least two fouls in every game in the Maui Invitational.