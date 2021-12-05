How the change from cardboard cutouts to cheering fans is propelling the Wisconsin men’s basketball team

Brad Davison always has loved playing in front of people, and, after a season without it, he’s even more grateful for it.
He’s the first one to gesture to the crowd to get on their feet, whether at home or away.
Davison hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half against Georgia Tech on Wednesday, with the second giving UW its largest lead of the game. The crowd of Badgers fans in Atlanta was the loudest it had been all night as Davison headed back to defense.
“That's the best part of being Wisconsin Badgers, we travel really well,” Davison said. “Even when we have road games, there's people there supporting us, people there rooting us on and that's what it's all about.”
The Badgers returned to the Kohl Center on Saturday for their first sold out game since the 2019-20 season. Davison wasn’t the only one hyping up the crowd during UW’s 89-76 win over the Golden Eagles.
Sophomore guard Johnny Davis walked off the court for his final substitution with a smile on his face as the crowd roared to life. Once the team built a substantial lead, fans started calling for coach Greg Gard to put in the walk-ons.
The student section specifically called out Carter Higginbottom name, but when Justin Taphorn went in first they were just as loud.
“I know [the fans] don't score any points or rebound, but going through last year without anybody … they appreciate that,” Gard said. “The crowd only gets loud when we play well. It's not really the reverse, we have to play well for the crowd. They should enjoy watching this team play because this team's been fun to coach and very unselfish, very together.”
The freshman and sophomore Badgers never had played with a true home or away crowd because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some venues had limited capacity last season and some fans were allowed to attend the NCAA tournament, but it was held at neutral sites.
Gard has said the players have had some nerves in games this season and again made the point after UW’s 70-66 win over the Yellow Jackets.
“I thought we were a little a little shaky early,” Gard said. “I thought that was evident at the free-throw line. I thought we were a little nervous early, which is to be expected. That's part of having this younger group grow up as they get these experiences.”
Three of the starting five are among the group who are experiencing sold out games for the first time. Davis, Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl are used to cardboard cutouts, not screaming fans.
The three didn’t hesitate in either game — even though Steven Crowl faced “Steve, you suck,” chants from the Georgia Tech crowd. Davis combined for 40 points, Hepburn for 22 and Crowl for 20 and over the two games.
Davison is one of the five players on the team who has played in front of fans and said he was impressed with how his young teammates handled a “hostile” opposing crowd.
“Their ability to tune it out and just control what they can control,” Davison said. “The crowd might get louder, you might not be in a majority red crowd, but the game doesn't change. I was really proud of the way that we controlled, our communication was great, and I'm also excited because they feed off the crowd a little bit, and it's fun to be around.”
