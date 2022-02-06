How Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn showed Wisconsin doesn’t need big games from its top scorers to win

Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl picked a great night to step up.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team just barely overcame Penn State on Saturday at the Kohl Center, and the 11th-ranked Badgers’ owed their 51-49 victory in large part to Hepburn and Crowl.

UW’s leading scorers, Johnny Davis and Brad Davison, were held to a combined 13 points, their lowest combined output this season. The pair entered play Saturday averaging 21.4 and 15.2 points, respectively.

Crowl led the Badgers (18-4, 9-3 Big Ten) with 13 points, followed by Tyler Wahl’s 12 and Hepburn’s 10 points.

It was a typical game for Wahl, who entered the game averaging 11.0 points, but UW saw an increased effort from Crowl and Hepburn, who came into the game averaging 9.0 and 7.3 points, respectively.

The three players’ combined performance showed the Badgers don’t need Davis and Davison to post double-digit figures every game for UW to win.

“I told [Johnny] and Brad in front of everybody in the locker room, ‘Hey, you guys have carried us for a lot of nights,’” UW coach Greg Gard said. “‘And tonight, it was everybody else's turn to try to carry you and help the team. So thank your teammates for for helping us when we needed it.’”

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said the Nittany Lions’ scouting report focused heavily on Davis and Davison, but didn’t ignore Crowl, Hepburn and Wahl. Shrewsberry acknowledged Wahl’s importance to the Badgers, Crowl’s ability to stretch the floor to the 3-point line and the energy Hepburn brings to the team.

Yet, all three of those players did exactly what they needed to overcome the Nittany Lions (9-10, 4-7) and pick up another Big Ten victory.

Crowl, Hepburn and Wahl scored 15 of the Badgers’ 18 first-half points, while Davison and Davis went into the break scoreless.

Hepburn was aggressive, scoring four of his points in the paint. Over half of his points on the season have come from beyond the arc, so it was a bit of a switch for the freshman point guard. Hepburn said it really just came down to a lack of pressure from the Nittany Lions’ defense.

“He can get into the paint,” Gard said. “That's what we needed him to do with the way that we're playing everybody and squeezing things. We had to get the ball sides turned, get the defense moving a little bit. He was able to make some plays in the paint.

“Getting the two fouls, as you know, reduced his minutes. So he's got to do a better job. The second one was … that happens. The first one, he's got to do a better job of staying on his feet and not leaving the floor.”

Crowl’s big contributions were his ability to find his teammates and stretch the Penn State defense out beyond the arc. The 7-foot-0 sophomore went a team-best 3 of 5 from 3-point range. His first basket from long range came in the first half, with his other two helping fuel a 13-0 run for the Badgers in the second half.

Penn State took a 37-36 lead with 8:26 left in the second half on a layup by senior point guard Sam Sessomes, with senior forward Greg Lee hitting a 3-pointer less than a minute later to push the Nittany Lions’ lead to 40-36 and prompting Gard to call a timeout.

When the Badgers exited the timeout, Davis hit his first shot of the game, Crowl hit a 3-pointer to give UW a 41-40 lead, Davison made a layup, then Crowl hit another 3-pointer and the run was capped off by Davison hitting his lone three of the game.

“When a big can knock down shots from the perimeter and it opens everything else up with how they were really condensing the paint and making it hard for us to get there,” Gard said. “(Penn State was) doubling the post and really crowding the paint, so there's a lot of traffic in there. You have to be able to knock some shots down. If you can do it with a bigger-than-average guy like (Crowl), that forces them to back out and it forces some adjustments. Then it allows the floor to be more opened up for everybody else.”

Crowl also contributed a career-high five assists, four of which came in the second half. He assisted 12 points for the Badgers.

His first assist came when he found Wahl for the opening points of the game. Crowl got his second assist when he kicked the ball out to Hepburn for a 3-pointer in the opening minutes of the second half. Later in the second half, he hit Wahl for a hook shot and assisted on five of Davison’s nine points, including a layup with 6:08 remaining that came during UW’s big second-half run.

“I'm just trying to make plays for others when it may not be their night,” Crowl said. “Then before the game we talked about how they ice the ball screens a little bit so we kind of worked on that; me, Chucky and (Lorne) Bowman — the guys handle the ball a little bit more — and kind of talked about how to combat that. That obviously led to some throwback threes from them, so proud of them for setting me up.”

While Davis and Davison were limited in their scoring output, they did find other ways to contribute. Davis led the team with nine rebounds to go along with three assists, while Davison grabbed four rebounds and was a key part of the Badgers’ second-half rally to retake the lead.

“I think that's just a testament to how good this team is,” Wahl said. “We got a lot of guys, though it might not be their night, it might be my off night, it might be Chucky’s off night, but we got a lot of guys on this team that can produce and help win games this year.”

