How Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn showed Wisconsin doesn’t need big games from its top scorers to win

Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl picked a great night to step up.
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team just barely overcame Penn State on Saturday at the Kohl Center, and the 11th-ranked Badgers’ owed their 51-49 victory in large part to Hepburn and Crowl.
UW’s leading scorers, Johnny Davis and Brad Davison, were held to a combined 13 points, their lowest combined output this season. The pair entered play Saturday averaging 21.4 and 15.2 points, respectively.
Crowl led the Badgers (18-4, 9-3 Big Ten) with 13 points, followed by Tyler Wahl’s 12 and Hepburn’s 10 points.
It was a typical game for Wahl, who entered the game averaging 11.0 points, but UW saw an increased effort from Crowl and Hepburn, who came into the game averaging 9.0 and 7.3 points, respectively.
The three players’ combined performance showed the Badgers don’t need Davis and Davison to post double-digit figures every game for UW to win.
“I told [Johnny] and Brad in front of everybody in the locker room, ‘Hey, you guys have carried us for a lot of nights,’” UW coach Greg Gard said. “‘And tonight, it was everybody else's turn to try to carry you and help the team. So thank your teammates for for helping us when we needed it.’”
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said the Nittany Lions’ scouting report focused heavily on Davis and Davison, but didn’t ignore Crowl, Hepburn and Wahl. Shrewsberry acknowledged Wahl’s importance to the Badgers, Crowl’s ability to stretch the floor to the 3-point line and the energy Hepburn brings to the team.
Yet, all three of those players did exactly what they needed to overcome the Nittany Lions (9-10, 4-7) and pick up another Big Ten victory.
Crowl, Hepburn and Wahl scored 15 of the Badgers’ 18 first-half points, while Davison and Davis went into the break scoreless.
Hepburn was aggressive, scoring four of his points in the paint. Over half of his points on the season have come from beyond the arc, so it was a bit of a switch for the freshman point guard. Hepburn said it really just came down to a lack of pressure from the Nittany Lions’ defense.
“He can get into the paint,” Gard said. “That's what we needed him to do with the way that we're playing everybody and squeezing things. We had to get the ball sides turned, get the defense moving a little bit. He was able to make some plays in the paint.
“Getting the two fouls, as you know, reduced his minutes. So he's got to do a better job. The second one was … that happens. The first one, he's got to do a better job of staying on his feet and not leaving the floor.”
Crowl’s big contributions were his ability to find his teammates and stretch the Penn State defense out beyond the arc. The 7-foot-0 sophomore went a team-best 3 of 5 from 3-point range. His first basket from long range came in the first half, with his other two helping fuel a 13-0 run for the Badgers in the second half.
Penn State took a 37-36 lead with 8:26 left in the second half on a layup by senior point guard Sam Sessomes, with senior forward Greg Lee hitting a 3-pointer less than a minute later to push the Nittany Lions’ lead to 40-36 and prompting Gard to call a timeout.
When the Badgers exited the timeout, Davis hit his first shot of the game, Crowl hit a 3-pointer to give UW a 41-40 lead, Davison made a layup, then Crowl hit another 3-pointer and the run was capped off by Davison hitting his lone three of the game.
“When a big can knock down shots from the perimeter and it opens everything else up with how they were really condensing the paint and making it hard for us to get there,” Gard said. “(Penn State was) doubling the post and really crowding the paint, so there's a lot of traffic in there. You have to be able to knock some shots down. If you can do it with a bigger-than-average guy like (Crowl), that forces them to back out and it forces some adjustments. Then it allows the floor to be more opened up for everybody else.”
Crowl also contributed a career-high five assists, four of which came in the second half. He assisted 12 points for the Badgers.
His first assist came when he found Wahl for the opening points of the game. Crowl got his second assist when he kicked the ball out to Hepburn for a 3-pointer in the opening minutes of the second half. Later in the second half, he hit Wahl for a hook shot and assisted on five of Davison’s nine points, including a layup with 6:08 remaining that came during UW’s big second-half run.
“I'm just trying to make plays for others when it may not be their night,” Crowl said. “Then before the game we talked about how they ice the ball screens a little bit so we kind of worked on that; me, Chucky and (Lorne) Bowman — the guys handle the ball a little bit more — and kind of talked about how to combat that. That obviously led to some throwback threes from them, so proud of them for setting me up.”
While Davis and Davison were limited in their scoring output, they did find other ways to contribute. Davis led the team with nine rebounds to go along with three assists, while Davison grabbed four rebounds and was a key part of the Badgers’ second-half rally to retake the lead.
“I think that's just a testament to how good this team is,” Wahl said. “We got a lot of guys, though it might not be their night, it might be my off night, it might be Chucky’s off night, but we got a lot of guys on this team that can produce and help win games this year.”
Badgers fans on Twitter not impressed by Wisconsin men's basketball's play in win over Penn State
Takes a team
…..on a rough shooting/scoring night for Brad & Johnny and the team as a whole, TEAM members Crowl, Wahl & Hepburn stepped up once again. A W is a W but get Lavender working again so the offense shines once again. 18-3 and second place B1G. Keep the chip Badgers.— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) February 6, 2022
Asked and answered
No, Ilver didn't redshirt. And I think you answered your own question. Rarely do players -- especially freshmen -- sit on the bench for most of the season only to get thrown into the rotation in February.— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) February 6, 2022
Stand up and shout
Did anyone sitting in the lower bowl behind the scorers table & benches pull a muscle trying to get up too quickly to make some noise that last minute? Cripes sake.— Steve Gasser (@sgcommunication) February 6, 2022
Agreed
February 6, 2022
Falling behind
Kohl center is a bottom 5 atmosphere in the big ten— Matt Baker (@bakermm23) February 6, 2022
Putting win in jeopardy
I’ll take “What does the Badger offense look like when it doesn’t go through Johnny Davis” for $400, Alex.— Leonard Go (@LeonardGo) February 6, 2022
Breaking it down
Ugly from start-to-finish. Should’ve busted the two halves into four quarters and played “Jump Around” after three. #FeltLikeFootball— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) February 6, 2022
Mission accomplished
Got away with a win with poor shooting and playing a little sluggish. The legs need some rest.— Marty Steindl (@M_Steindl) February 6, 2022
We always have a couple of these poor shooting games…I am OK with loss at IL, but we have to win the games we should win. Have a couple more tough ones ahead. #Badgers
Getting the right result
Won by two at home against a 4-6 team that arrived in town two hours before tipoff. Ugly. But a win is a win and you never take them for granted. Wahl and Chucky with a good first half, and a team effort to eke it out in the second half.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) February 6, 2022
A new Big 3
Wisconsin needs a fourth scoring option after Chucky, Crowl, and Wahl.— Corey Otis (@CoreyWOtis) February 6, 2022
Give 'em some time
Every team goes through a midseason lull. The Badgers are in the thick of it. They will snap out of it soon.— Christopher Smith (@TheFantasySmith) February 6, 2022
Doing it the hard way
Challenging and painful. Glad they got the W but they need to reflect and figure it out— Becky Duffy (@Becky_Duffy1) February 6, 2022
No argument here
I think Johnny Davis will end up with a fine NBA career, & think he can play in the league if goes pro after this year. But I’m starting to think his pro career will get off to a better start if he plays out his junior year at Wisconsin. Just a matter of getting stronger.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) February 6, 2022
Shooting for improvement
Wow, that was ugly— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) February 6, 2022
Brad & JD were 5 - 23, what is going on with those two?
Thankfully, Crowl & Chucky & Wahl were solid
Bench was weak again
A win is a win is a win, but we need to figure out this shooting slump fast!
Great to see them figure out another close one though
Suspect strategy
There's a reason 2 pt jumpers are the worst shots in basketballs - stop taking so many!— Nick P Bassill (@NickPBassill) February 6, 2022
Also, Crowl, Wahl, and Hepburn were clearly our best players. Why force every shot from Davis and Davison down the stretch?
Still, feel a lot better after a win, but yeesh.
Can't afford to wait
I think when they picked up the pace in the 2nd half and went to the rim more, they looked more like my Badgers. Got to find a way to get Johnny open early on.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) February 6, 2022
Outside their range
Too many guys in the rotation do not make teams pay behind the arc.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) February 6, 2022
Timing is everything
Rather have a little slump now than March- I suppose.— Mitchell Gauger (@MitchellGauger) February 6, 2022
Letting them play
Shooting heated up when it counted. Very few free throws for both teams in what seemed like a very physical game.— Justin Matsick (@JustDeac) February 6, 2022
Trial by fire
Interesting how computer rankings have Good teams reward blowout wins in ranking but often struggle in close games. This Badger team just wins close games. Always testing a fans belief.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) February 6, 2022
Can't afford to risk it
Wonder what the fine is for Badgers fans who cheer or god forbid stand up.— Bob (@RxMadison74) February 6, 2022
Starting to take a toll
Off night for Davis or has the Big 10 grind started to wear him down?— Jay Suhr (@jaysuhr) February 6, 2022
Grinding to a halt
Never been at a game when first half lasted just like month of January. Seems like it will never end. Guess all can say is we came away with a win. Thanks Badgers— Pam Ashe (@pamashe1965) February 6, 2022
Hungry for more
Every team has low points in a season. A win is a win, bring on Sparty!— Brian Bruhn (@bcbruhn) February 6, 2022
Sigh of relief
Rock fight! pic.twitter.com/UfRxAhVfIL— Andrew Miller (@heyapm) February 6, 2022