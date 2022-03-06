How seniors' efforts weren't an issue in Wisconsin men's basketball's upset loss to Nebraska

The seniors of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell short of their ultimate goal on Sunday.

That three-player group of Brad Davison, Carter Higginbottom and Chris Vogt wanted to secure the Badgers’ first outright Big Ten Conference championship since 2015 by topping lowly Nebraska. But the Cornhuskers stunned No. 10 UW 74-73 as the Badgers let a 10-point lead in the second half slip away and freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn missed an open 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

But Davison, who led the Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) with 20 points, was quick to turn the page. He echoed coach Greg Gard’s words of not allowing a disappointing result in the team’s final game at the Kohl Center this year diminish what it had accomplished.

“Losing stinks,” Davison said. “That being said, all of our goals are still in front of us.

“We’re going to watch the film, we’re going to be particular and make sure that we build off this, maybe get a little wake-up call as we go into the Big Ten tournament.”

Davison will enter the Big Ten Conference tournament on Friday coming off his eighth 20-point game of the season, finishing with 20 points on 5 of 15 shooting against the Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16). Davison’s 3-for-9 afternoon from the 3-point line mirrored the rest of the team’s struggles as UW went 5 of 23 from 3-point range.

But he was a catalyst in the Badgers coming back from a 12-point deficit in the first half, making a pair of jumpers and setting up a layup. Davison had to lead the way for most of the first half after UW sophomore guard Johnny Davis — the team’s leading rebounder and scorer — picked up two fouls. Davis was injured early in the second half on a play at the basket, leaving the Badgers without their go-to scorer and play-maker in tight games.

“He’s the best player in the country, so whenever you lose a central piece of what you try to do on the offensive end, and then defensively it definitely hurts,” Davison said. “We had to try to adapt and making things happen on the fly. That’s not an excuse; there’s a lot of things that we could have done better to finish that game.”

Even with Davis sidelined, UW was able to put together crucial runs to build a lead.

Vogt, UW’s biggest transfer success story this year, was in the middle of a pair of such stretches. His hustle under the basket resulted in a tipped pass and a steal, which quickly turned into a layup after a nearly full-court pass from Hepburn to Davison. Vogt blocked a shot on the ensuing possession, then got an offensive rebound and a put-back to cut Nebraska’s lead to 32-27 late in the first half.

Vogt’s three-point play soon after Davis was injured tied the game at 47 and he scored four consecutive points to help UW in the early stages of the second half. He finished with 13 points, his season-high, three rebounds and was plus-seven in 14 minutes.

“He’s very mature in what he does,” Gard said of Vogt. “He’s given us great lifts throughout the year. … He’s gotten better as the season’s gone on. I’d like to have him foul a little bit less, we’ve worked on that, but I think just his maturity. He doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low, he competes. He’s a winner.”

Sophomore center Steven Crowl had what Gard called “one of his rougher games” of the season, going 2 of 7 from the field and finishing with four points, seven rebounds and four turnovers in nearly 26 minutes.

UW struggled past the midway point of the second half, scoring just 11 points over the final 12 minutes, 19 seconds. Only two of those points — free throws by Hepburn with 19 seconds left — were scored in the final 5:48.

UW missed seven layups, two of which came in the scoreless stretch toward the end of the game. The Badgers also missed crucial free throws, with Davison missing a bonus free throw at the end of the first half that cost the team a chance to tie the game and Hepburn missing the first of three free throws with 19 seconds remaining that kept UW behind instead of tying it.

The loss dropped the Badgers to 15-2 in games decided by six points or less, but junior forward Tyler Wahl (13 points, seven rebounds) said the team wouldn’t have had that record in tight games had it not been for the seniors’ steady presence.

“I hate to see these guys go out the way that they did,” Wahl said, “but both great efforts. They were not trying to lose, they were ready to go to battle with us all night. We just couldn’t get it done. But I’m happy to have these guys on my team. Great leaders and I know they’re going to do great things with the rest of their lives.”

