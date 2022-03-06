How seniors' efforts weren't an issue in Wisconsin men's basketball's upset loss to Nebraska

The seniors of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell short of their ultimate goal on Sunday.
That three-player group of Brad Davison, Carter Higginbottom and Chris Vogt wanted to secure the Badgers’ first outright Big Ten Conference championship since 2015 by topping lowly Nebraska. But the Cornhuskers stunned No. 10 UW 74-73 as the Badgers let a 10-point lead in the second half slip away and freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn missed an open 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
But Davison, who led the Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) with 20 points, was quick to turn the page. He echoed coach Greg Gard’s words of not allowing a disappointing result in the team’s final game at the Kohl Center this year diminish what it had accomplished.
“Losing stinks,” Davison said. “That being said, all of our goals are still in front of us.
“We’re going to watch the film, we’re going to be particular and make sure that we build off this, maybe get a little wake-up call as we go into the Big Ten tournament.”
Davison will enter the Big Ten Conference tournament on Friday coming off his eighth 20-point game of the season, finishing with 20 points on 5 of 15 shooting against the Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16). Davison’s 3-for-9 afternoon from the 3-point line mirrored the rest of the team’s struggles as UW went 5 of 23 from 3-point range.
But he was a catalyst in the Badgers coming back from a 12-point deficit in the first half, making a pair of jumpers and setting up a layup. Davison had to lead the way for most of the first half after UW sophomore guard Johnny Davis — the team’s leading rebounder and scorer — picked up two fouls. Davis was injured early in the second half on a play at the basket, leaving the Badgers without their go-to scorer and play-maker in tight games.
“He’s the best player in the country, so whenever you lose a central piece of what you try to do on the offensive end, and then defensively it definitely hurts,” Davison said. “We had to try to adapt and making things happen on the fly. That’s not an excuse; there’s a lot of things that we could have done better to finish that game.”
Even with Davis sidelined, UW was able to put together crucial runs to build a lead.
Vogt, UW’s biggest transfer success story this year, was in the middle of a pair of such stretches. His hustle under the basket resulted in a tipped pass and a steal, which quickly turned into a layup after a nearly full-court pass from Hepburn to Davison. Vogt blocked a shot on the ensuing possession, then got an offensive rebound and a put-back to cut Nebraska’s lead to 32-27 late in the first half.
Vogt’s three-point play soon after Davis was injured tied the game at 47 and he scored four consecutive points to help UW in the early stages of the second half. He finished with 13 points, his season-high, three rebounds and was plus-seven in 14 minutes.
“He’s very mature in what he does,” Gard said of Vogt. “He’s given us great lifts throughout the year. … He’s gotten better as the season’s gone on. I’d like to have him foul a little bit less, we’ve worked on that, but I think just his maturity. He doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low, he competes. He’s a winner.”
Sophomore center Steven Crowl had what Gard called “one of his rougher games” of the season, going 2 of 7 from the field and finishing with four points, seven rebounds and four turnovers in nearly 26 minutes.
UW struggled past the midway point of the second half, scoring just 11 points over the final 12 minutes, 19 seconds. Only two of those points — free throws by Hepburn with 19 seconds left — were scored in the final 5:48.
UW missed seven layups, two of which came in the scoreless stretch toward the end of the game. The Badgers also missed crucial free throws, with Davison missing a bonus free throw at the end of the first half that cost the team a chance to tie the game and Hepburn missing the first of three free throws with 19 seconds remaining that kept UW behind instead of tying it.
The loss dropped the Badgers to 15-2 in games decided by six points or less, but junior forward Tyler Wahl (13 points, seven rebounds) said the team wouldn’t have had that record in tight games had it not been for the seniors’ steady presence.
“I hate to see these guys go out the way that they did,” Wahl said, “but both great efforts. They were not trying to lose, they were ready to go to battle with us all night. We just couldn’t get it done. But I’m happy to have these guys on my team. Great leaders and I know they’re going to do great things with the rest of their lives.”
Badgers fans on Twitter sound off after Wisconsin men's basketball comes up short against Nebraska
Can't spoil a good thing
Rough start, especially Crowl but he & Badgers calmed down. Thought 10 pt lead was going 2 hold, then Badgers hit an iceberg 4 shots! Our D on Huskers drives 2 basket needs improvement now! Disappointing loss but u can not take away this amazing season. Proud of these B1G Champs— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 6, 2022
Hopes hinge on health
Badgers up 62-52, then outscored 22-11 & Nebraska has denied Wisconsin the outright Big Ten Championship. The concern now is for Johnny Davis. His father went to the lockerroom to be with him. The Badgers NCAA Tournament run is in serious doubt if the injury to Davis is serious— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) March 6, 2022
Hold up a minute
Time out left and Gard didn’t set anything up! Obscene.— WISkeylover54 (@WISkeylover54) March 6, 2022
They think they can't; they think they can't
This team can win without Johnny but they don’t seem to think they can. Unfortunate end to the final game of the regular season. Hoping Johnny is okay. #OnWisconsin— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 6, 2022
Back to the drawing board
I think we went to that “no need to call a time out” well once too often. Think we needed to get a better shot on that last possession, not to mention several of those last possessions! If Johnny’s okay so will we be. We certainly had no answer for Verge!?— Mark Massey (@mfmass) March 6, 2022
Oh the horror!
I just became...barf...an Iowa fan for the day.— Damon Heim (@DamonHeim) March 6, 2022
Time to turn the page
In a day where everything went wrong from effort, injury to missed free throws and close baskets the team still had a chance in the end. Storybooks are often fiction, but on to the next chapter for this team.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) March 6, 2022
If only ...
Hope Johnny Davis is ok.— Melissa Daniels (@MelissaMBucks) March 6, 2022
Should’ve called a timeout on that last possession. And a drive to the basket would have been preferred to that 3-pt attempt since they were only down by one.
Set up to stumble
You could see this trap game coming after the Tuesday win. And when the flagrant two took out Johnny, there were going to be problems finding offense. 0-9 to end the game.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) March 6, 2022
Playing down their strengths
The worst teams this team has played they’ve looked awful. Luckily they’ll only play good teams from here on out. Badgers had double bonus for most of second half and settled for a ton of jumpers.— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) March 6, 2022
Missing point blank
UW came out flat at the start as if they had a hangover from partying after Purdue. Down the stretch, they couldn’t finish in the paint. Had they done so, they would have won despite the loss of Davis.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) March 6, 2022
Nothing new here
It's a Wisconsin tradition. You get excited, start to believe, and then get your heart crushed.— Frozenwriter (@repattermann) March 6, 2022
Too good to be true
We can never have anything nice, you know?— Corey Otis (@CoreyWOtis) March 6, 2022
Letting off the gas
How do you have the bonus for over 16 minutes and STOP attacking the basket? This team flat out folded. They are average without Davis. Hope he is Ok or post season will be very short.— Patrick Brzezinski (@glenlivit_guy) March 6, 2022
Closing on a sour note
So, so frustrating when so many close shots don't go in and it seemed like everything Nebraska put up did. They had nothing to lose and we did. The whole team seemed jittery and no Davis to help finish the game with a W. Sad way to end the season at the Kohl Center.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) March 6, 2022
Lesson to be learned
One team playing for something was tight. Other team playing for nothing knowing the next game could be last of season/career was very loose. Hopefully we learned something— Joe Kuester (@JCKuest) March 6, 2022
Keep eyes on the prize
They were already thinking about postseason. Even without Davis they should have won that game, but like they’ve done all year they played to their opponents level. Against inferior teams they get a lead and offensively get stagnant and settle for bad shots.— Travis Hartman (@mrTacos375) March 6, 2022
Let's live in the moment
A painful reminder that next season is going to be very much unlike this season.— Ian G (@illinoisblue) March 6, 2022
Stopping short
Too many missed bunnies. Team stopped playing with five minutes left.— Dean Sonsalla (@dsonsalla30) March 6, 2022
Fouling up the finish
Well let’s all hope Davis is ok but that was embarrassing. This team needs to be better at the rim they’re missing way to many good looks up close. Frustrating loss to say the least.— Dan Buhler (@FBuhlersDayOff) March 6, 2022
Night-and-day difference
Nebraska came ready to play. They were without one of their best players, another got ejected, and a third fouled out late in the game but was still too much for the Badgers to overcome. Injury to JD is concerning. Outright Big 10 title no longer in their control. Brutal loss.— Austin Volden (@AVolden_89) March 6, 2022
Nothing easy about it
Huskers just resilient with a nothing to lose attitude. Big Ten is a fight every day, every game.— Paul Rosowski Sr. (@Pantablo) March 6, 2022
Time to show your support
I don't like fickle fans. It was a bad day. The non- adjusting to the refs by both teams starting some bad mojo. When that starts i am always afraid someone will get hurt. Just praying like crazy that Johnny is okay.— Kristi Conway-Powers (@NoodlesP29) March 6, 2022
Plenty to go around
Everyone is going to blame Gard but I’m putting this loss squarely on the players. No urgency or intensity. No effort. Lack of emotion. Players didn’t want it bad enough today— Corey M (@corey_moore12) March 6, 2022
Enough said
Ugh, but proud of them.— Benjamin Saxon (@BenjaminSaxon) March 6, 2022