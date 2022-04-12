How Kamari McGee plans to make an immediate impact for Wisconsin men’s basketball

The only University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Kamari McGee met during his official visit Sunday was Chucky Hepburn.

It was fitting since the former UW-Green Bay point guard plays the same position as Hepburn.

The pair hit it off, bonding over being smaller than most collegiate players but also over their mindset on the court.

McGee committed Tuesday to join the Badgers via the transfer portal. He knows he likely will play behind Hepburn, but the opportunity to improve his game and play in the Big Ten Conference was a huge factor in his decision.

“They just told me that I will be a good fit here, to help them next season,” the 6-foot McGee said. “... Hearing that coming from, like, the type of school that Wisconsin is, it’s hard to pass that up.”

McGee entered the transfer portal April 4 and UW didn’t waste time before reaching out. Assistant coach Sharif Chambliss called McGee the next day.

UW’s approach stood out to the incoming sophomore, and it’s something he kept in the back of his mind when he made his official visit.

McGee also was considering offers from BYU and Bradley. But he said it was clear the coaching staff wanted him when he spoke with them during his trip to campus.

McGee didn’t take long after leaving campus to make his decision.

“It was kind of right away,” McGee said. “Honestly, I just didn’t say it for a few days, but I had that feeling in my head. I had that gut feeling.”

It helped that McGee is a Wisconsin native who knows the school’s history.

He helped lead Racine St. Catherine’s to the 2021 WIAA Division 3 state title as a senior, scoring a game-high 26 points against Lake Country Lutheran in the final. He was named first-team all-county, first-team all-conference and fourth-team All-State following his senior year.

He averaged 11.6 points per game while shooting 38.8% from the field at UW-Green Bay. He shot 80.0% from the free throw line and 27.5% from 3-point range.

“I may be a small guard, but I’ve scored pretty well,” McGee said. “I can pass it as well. I’m a good defender. You know, I take pride in my defense. So I feel like that’s the one thing about me that sticks out from anybody else is my defensive game.”

The focus on defense mirrors Hepburn’s last season, when he helped the Badgers win the Big Ten regular-season title.

“The defense gets you on the floor,” McGee said after being told about the similarity.

He wants to improve his assist-to-turnover ratio after averaging 2.4 turnovers and 1.9 assists per game. He also hopes to improve his shooting percentage, especially from 3-point range.

“That all comes with time,” McGee said. “The Badger fans have nothing to worry about. I’m gonna up all of that. And we’re gonna be good.”

McGee fills one of UW’s available scholarship spots, with three remaining after his addition. The Badgers had four players elect to leave the program after the season, with Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman II and Matthew Mors transferring and Johnny Davis declaring for the NBA draft.

McGee adds depth at point guard behind Hepburn, who started all 33 games as a freshman. The Badgers struggled offensively after Hepburn suffered a left leg injury against Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Jahcobi Neath is the only returning guard besides Hepburn who started a game last season, and that lone start came against Nicholls State when Davis was sick.

“These guys, they’ve played together already so they’ve already kind of gelled together,” McGee said. “I know I’m quick to build that good bond. I’m just looking to go in, be that competitive and active teammate so we can have this bond and we can win.”

