How Johnny Davis came through in the clutch to carry Wisconsin men's basketball past Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard said he wouldn’t trade Johnny Davis for any player in the nation.
The sophomore guard scored 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting in a Big Ten showdown with Indiana Tuesday night at Assembly Hall, contributing the final 13 points for the No. 15 Badgers as they pulled out a 74-69 win over the Hoosiers.
“That's what ‘Player of the Year’ players do,” Gard said after Davis outscored the Hoosiers 13-3 over the final 3 minutes, 39 seconds. “That's what player of the years, MVPs do when the game is on the line. They show up. They perform when the lights are the brightest and he's done time and time again.”
Davis was clutch all night for the Badgers (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten), but his dominance was most evident with just under four minutes remaining and UW trailing 66-61.
People are also reading…
Working at the top of the key, Davis used a Steven Crowl screen to shake free of Indiana guard Parker Stewart and drive to his right. With three Hoosiers’ players — Stewart, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson — defending him, Davis sank the layup, fell to the ground and immediately got back up and set on defense.
Davis made almost the exact same play with 2:25 remaining, this time taking it wide to distract the Indiana defense. Stewart never backed off Davis but he was able to finish the play with a floating jumper to cut the Hoosiers’ lead to 67-66.
“He kept beating our defense, going the other way, and he's capable of doing it,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “He did it tonight. It didn't matter who we put on him, he just had a good game. I thought Miller (Kopp) played him well early. I thought Parker played him well in stretches. Coming down the stretch couldn't nobody play him. He had a great game.”
Davis gave the Badgers the lead with 1:01 left in the game when he split Miller Kopp and Jackson-Davis and hit a driving layup to put UW ahead 70-69. Davis drew a foul on Kopp on the play and hit the free throw to convert the 3-point play and add to the narrow lead.
“I knew he was hot before the last 13 points,” Gard said. “I just could tell by his body language. He was feeling good tonight and seeing the ball go in. Some of it was scripted down the stretch. Obviously, he makes terrific plays on his own. He can create something out of nothing at times.”
Davis finished the night 3 of 4 from the charity stripe. During crunch time, Davis also grabbed three defensive rebounds as the Badgers held the Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8) scoreless over the last 1:50.
Davis recorded his fifth double-double of the season, with a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with his team-high 30 points. He also recorded an assist, steal and block while also giving up a team-high four turnovers.
“It's just good to have a coach and teammates that believe in me to be able to take and make those tough shots late in the game,” Davis said. “I was feeling it tonight and they just did a good job of finding me.”
Tuesday night was not the first, or second, time Davis has scored 30 or more points in a game this season. He scored 30 points in a 65-63 win over Houston en route to becoming a Maui Invitational Champion and tournament MVP in November. His career-high 37 points propelled the Badgers to a 74-69 upset win over Purdue on Jan. 3.
“He's a really good basketball player,” UW senior guard Brad Davison said. “When the game's on the line we want the ball in his hands. We want him making those decisions and being confident and getting downhill because he's a load to stop. Then when we can surround him with shooters and guys that are making plays, it makes him that much harder to guard.
“So we just all try to do our part. Defensively, try to limit the amount of points they can get. Because we know that he's very capable, whether it's getting a bucket or creating it for someone else.”
Badgers fans on Twitter don't hold back after Wisconsin men's basketball escapes Indiana with a win
Going out in style
I don't know how many more games we will get with Johnny Davis, but we need to savor each one. He took over the last two minutes.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) February 16, 2022
Take it or leave it?
They just won on the road against a team fighting for its NCAA tournament life and that's your take?— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) February 16, 2022
You don't say
Hard to say, but I know he played QB in high school.— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) February 16, 2022
Home is where the heart is
I guess that answers that. @tbuss3 & @BradDavi34 are registered at Assembly Hall because that win was a gift that will keep on giving. Imagine the stories they’ll tell the kids one day. “Yep, Dad had a great game in the building Mom owned.”— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) February 16, 2022
Crashing back to earth
They remind me of Nebraska Football.— Eric Kersten (@eakersten) February 16, 2022
Stoking the fire
Flagrant call only seemed to fuel them through the rest of the game. Happy to see both Johnny and Brad “on” for the first time in a while. Yet another hard fought, close B1G win that just seem to be piling up for this team. Let’s keep it going!— Caroline Kay (@carolinehkay) February 16, 2022
No time to let up
And there’s Johnny!!! Got back the home loss with Rutgers. Liked the aggressive play and the rebounding, especially at close out time. Game ball to Johnny! To date: 20 win season. 20-5 (11-4 B1G). Keep the chip Badgers!— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) February 16, 2022
Livin' the dream
Me walking into my job at the Indiana State House tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/pO1IMM9cx7— Mitchell Gauger (@MitchellGauger) February 16, 2022
Executed to perfection
Stellar game by the starters. Great strategy by Gard at the end to force Indiana to shoot 3’s. Johnny so clutch again.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) February 16, 2022
A familiar feeling
That felt like every win for Wisconsin this year where they just grind it out despite not playing great. Meanwhile for Indiana that felt like every loss against Wisconsin in recent memory where they had every chance to win and couldn’t.— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) February 16, 2022
All together now ...
February 16, 2022
Taking control
Also, Johnny’s fiery competitiveness is a wonder to behold.— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) February 16, 2022
Playing through the pain
Overcame a physical chippy IU team and officials who decided to let it go. I thought the Badgers raised their mental and physical game to a whole new level after the phantom flagrant call on Brad. And oh by the way Johnny took over.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) February 16, 2022
Don't hold back
Beating IU is so satisfying pic.twitter.com/fYJpAt0tuR— Aaron W Rivard (@awrivard) February 16, 2022
Still a work in progress
Great win. Crowl just needs to be tougher on D. Chucky being aggressive in 1H is huge. Need Johnny to be this guy every game if Badgers are going to get out of the first weekend.— Holden Kahlenberg (@kahlenberg2727) February 16, 2022
Rested and ready to roll
Johnny Davis doesn't look worn down any more. Must have got a good night of sleep.😃🏀🏆— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) February 16, 2022
How sweet it is
For all the years in the 80s and 90s the Hoosiers owned the Badgers. Now Badger fans have had that same feeling over the past 15 years.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) February 16, 2022
Something for everyone
Good family fun.— Bart T🏀rvik (@totally_t_bomb) February 16, 2022
Sour aftertaste
And the Indiana team leaves without shaking hands...wow— Kristi Conway-Powers (@NoodlesP29) February 16, 2022
Let us count the ways ...
Wow, JD dropped 30 and 12 at Assembly Hall— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) February 16, 2022
He was sensational down the stretch
Brad hit some big shots and FTs, too
Crowl had a tough assignment and did what we needed him to do
Great D down the stretch, but gotta grab those D boards
Great win - love this team. Such heart.
Shooting stars steal the show
Still in shock that we won!! Game of 2 stars - one on each team, each named Davis. Luckily, our guy had more at the end. Unbelievable game by Johnny. Stellar effort by the whole team. They improved their free throw shooting and the bench played better. Feel like we stole one!— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) February 16, 2022
Love it when a plan comes together
You want your best player closing out the game, and Johnny Davis did.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) February 16, 2022
Nothing easy about it
What a tough, hard fought win.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) February 16, 2022
I had a bad feeling after the flagrant foul on Davison, glad to be rid of that now.
What's not to love?
Big fan of Bradara! Or, maybe we call them Tarad? Great interview @tbuss3 @braddavi34— Jeff Bruggink (@bru4pk) February 16, 2022
That's all Folks!
February 16, 2022