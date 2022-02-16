How Johnny Davis came through in the clutch to carry Wisconsin men's basketball past Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard said he wouldn’t trade Johnny Davis for any player in the nation.

The sophomore guard scored 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting in a Big Ten showdown with Indiana Tuesday night at Assembly Hall, contributing the final 13 points for the No. 15 Badgers as they pulled out a 74-69 win over the Hoosiers.

“That's what ‘Player of the Year’ players do,” Gard said after Davis outscored the Hoosiers 13-3 over the final 3 minutes, 39 seconds. “That's what player of the years, MVPs do when the game is on the line. They show up. They perform when the lights are the brightest and he's done time and time again.”

Davis was clutch all night for the Badgers (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten), but his dominance was most evident with just under four minutes remaining and UW trailing 66-61.

Working at the top of the key, Davis used a Steven Crowl screen to shake free of Indiana guard Parker Stewart and drive to his right. With three Hoosiers’ players — Stewart, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson — defending him, Davis sank the layup, fell to the ground and immediately got back up and set on defense.

Davis made almost the exact same play with 2:25 remaining, this time taking it wide to distract the Indiana defense. Stewart never backed off Davis but he was able to finish the play with a floating jumper to cut the Hoosiers’ lead to 67-66.

“He kept beating our defense, going the other way, and he's capable of doing it,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “He did it tonight. It didn't matter who we put on him, he just had a good game. I thought Miller (Kopp) played him well early. I thought Parker played him well in stretches. Coming down the stretch couldn't nobody play him. He had a great game.”

Davis gave the Badgers the lead with 1:01 left in the game when he split Miller Kopp and Jackson-Davis and hit a driving layup to put UW ahead 70-69. Davis drew a foul on Kopp on the play and hit the free throw to convert the 3-point play and add to the narrow lead.

“I knew he was hot before the last 13 points,” Gard said. “I just could tell by his body language. He was feeling good tonight and seeing the ball go in. Some of it was scripted down the stretch. Obviously, he makes terrific plays on his own. He can create something out of nothing at times.”

Davis finished the night 3 of 4 from the charity stripe. During crunch time, Davis also grabbed three defensive rebounds as the Badgers held the Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8) scoreless over the last 1:50.

Davis recorded his fifth double-double of the season, with a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with his team-high 30 points. He also recorded an assist, steal and block while also giving up a team-high four turnovers.

“It's just good to have a coach and teammates that believe in me to be able to take and make those tough shots late in the game,” Davis said. “I was feeling it tonight and they just did a good job of finding me.”

Tuesday night was not the first, or second, time Davis has scored 30 or more points in a game this season. He scored 30 points in a 65-63 win over Houston en route to becoming a Maui Invitational Champion and tournament MVP in November. His career-high 37 points propelled the Badgers to a 74-69 upset win over Purdue on Jan. 3.

“He's a really good basketball player,” UW senior guard Brad Davison said. “When the game's on the line we want the ball in his hands. We want him making those decisions and being confident and getting downhill because he's a load to stop. Then when we can surround him with shooters and guys that are making plays, it makes him that much harder to guard.

“So we just all try to do our part. Defensively, try to limit the amount of points they can get. Because we know that he's very capable, whether it's getting a bucket or creating it for someone else.”

