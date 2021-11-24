How Johnny Davis and Tyler Wahl stepped up to lead Wisconsin to its first Maui Invitational title

Davis wasn’t impressed with his first-half performance against Saint Mary’s. He scored nine points on 3-for-8 shooting. He said the Badgers took a deep breath during halftime and stopped trying to force things.

He more than doubled his output in the second half. His defensive presence was also prevalent in his five defensive rebounds, one steal and the multiple times he forced a charge call on the Gaels.

“He's one of the best defensive guards in college basketball,” Bennett said. “He can really guard. Then they went to him down the stretch and he made some big buckets. I came away from this tournament thinking I don't know if there's a better guy in this tournament than that kid.”

Davis sank a 3 with 5:12 left in the game to hand the Badgers their first lead in the game. He scored two more points and grabbed two rebounds the remainder of the game.

The sophomore guard had a career-high 30 points against Houston to get them into the championship game in the first place. He also added four steals, four rebounds and two blocks against the No. 12 Cougars.