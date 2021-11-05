How Jahcobi Neath can provide a boost off the bench for the Wisconsin men's basketball team

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team transfer guard Jahcobi Neath came to UW with a bit of a chip on his shoulder. He hasn’t had the best start to his college career and wants to rectify that as a junior.
He asked UW coach Greg Gard in one of his first conversations with his new coach after arriving on campus in June what he should focus on. Neath wanted to get started right away.
Neath played in all 30 games of his freshman season at Wake Forest, including five starts. He averaged 5.3 points and 2.2 assists in 18.5 minutes. His production lessened his sophomore season with averages of 3.8 points and 1.7 assists in 15.8 minutes over 20 games.
Gard told him to start by keeping the game simple and focus on his ball handling and shooting, rather than worrying about smaller details.
“Since I've gotten here, my whole skill set has gotten a lot better,” Neath said. “My defense has gotten a lot better, just knowing where to be, my attention to detail. I learned that the best defenders aren't always the fastest, quickest, strongest. They just know where to be at the right time.”
Neath played point guard in both high school and at Wake Forest but appears likely to primarily play shooting guard at UW.
He said he’s never seen himself as just a point guard. Neath can play both guard positions amd even small forward. He said he can guard anyone on the court, even the tallest player.
Neath said he likes to post up on the offensive half of the court. It causes the guards defending him to be a bit uncomfortable because they’re not used to defending in the front court.
“I feel like the paint is somewhere I play well,” Neath said. “I can play inside and out. Focusing on getting the ball inside is something that I easily adapted to. I do feel like there's something I could bring to this team, a level of physicality in the paint.”
His versatility will allow him to be a key rotational player this season.
Neath also brings experience to the young Badgers’ roster, despite being one of the new players to the team. He’s one of just five upperclassmen on the team this season.
He has embraced being one of the more vocal leaders on the team. He’s often calling plays in practice and cheering on his teammates from the sideline.
“I'm just here trying to give my all, be as loud and as vocal as I can be,” he said. “And just looking out for my teammates at the same time.”