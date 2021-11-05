How Jahcobi Neath can provide a boost off the bench for the Wisconsin men's basketball team

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team transfer guard Jahcobi Neath came to UW with a bit of a chip on his shoulder. He hasn’t had the best start to his college career and wants to rectify that as a junior.

He asked UW coach Greg Gard in one of his first conversations with his new coach after arriving on campus in June what he should focus on. Neath wanted to get started right away.

Neath played in all 30 games of his freshman season at Wake Forest, including five starts. He averaged 5.3 points and 2.2 assists in 18.5 minutes. His production lessened his sophomore season with averages of 3.8 points and 1.7 assists in 15.8 minutes over 20 games.

Gard told him to start by keeping the game simple and focus on his ball handling and shooting, rather than worrying about smaller details.

“Since I've gotten here, my whole skill set has gotten a lot better,” Neath said. “My defense has gotten a lot better, just knowing where to be, my attention to detail. I learned that the best defenders aren't always the fastest, quickest, strongest. They just know where to be at the right time.”

Neath played point guard in both high school and at Wake Forest but appears likely to primarily play shooting guard at UW.