How Greg Gard used the idea of ‘togetherness’ to lead Wisconsin to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title

Play hard, play smart, play together.

That’s the phrase University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard says to his team before every game.

They gather in the locker room with 15 minutes left before the game and Gard goes over last-minute things and assistant coaches remind players of scouting reports. But it always finishes with Gard saying those six words.

“If you're not connected and you're not on the same page, you don't win a championship,” Gard said. “You can have the talentedest team in the group, but if you're not together and you're in-fighting all the time, that's when you underachieve and you don't reach your potential.

“This group has done a really good job of keeping the main thing the main thing, and that's about the team and how we can help each other.”

Senior Brad Davison loves to credit “connectivity” when explaining why No. 12 UW (24-6) has been so successful this season, while sophomore star Johnny Davis is quick to praise his teammates for their role in his All-American-type season.

Gard has worked to foster an environment to strengthen the bond between players. He said there isn’t any “me-ism” on the team, and he’s tried to extinguish it when it’s started to pop up. He’s a firm believer that a team with good chemistry wins more games.

“We've had a few team trips where we just get away from basketball and hang out together,” UW junior Tyler Wahl said. “It's good to get away from basketball and kind of commingle away from that. This team, we all hang out together, like after a win or something, which is something that not every single team does. I think it's something that's really special that we have here in this team.”

A lot of Gard’s ability to foster relationships with his players last season was limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They couldn’t gather in ways they normally would — no barbecues at his house, they had to be spaced out when watching film and had to eat meals alone in their hotel rooms.

It’s been different this season. Some of that has been due to the lifting of COVID restrictions, but Gard has created opportunities for the players to bond. He’s been able to take the team out to dinner or just hang out with players in his office.

He’ll joke around with them in practice and has been able to have more face-to-face interactions. Most of his one-on-one meetings last season had to be over the phone or on Zoom because of COVID restrictions.

Gard also isn’t afraid to let loose. He danced alongside Davison and Carter Higginbottom to Drake’s “God’s Plan” during the Big Ten championship-share celebration after the win over Purdue at the Kohl Center.

“He's always had good relationships” with the players, UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said. “Now he’s tried to improve those even more. … He's always been a caring person, he's always cared about his players. But there's always ways to improve on how you show those things. I think that's where he tried to change some things this year.”

The Badgers had a rough end to last season. They were a veteran-heavy team that finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record a year after winning the regular-season title. UW was knocked out in the second round of the NCAA tournament by eventual national champion Baylor.

In June, the State Journal was sent a 37-minute audio file from a meeting between the UW coaching staff and seven seniors on the team. The file provided part of what was said, most notably pointed criticism directed at Gard by the players.

The chief complaint was that many of them didn’t feel like they had a relationship with Gard.

He promised to learn from that experience and make a concerted effort to build relationships moving forward.

A year later, Gard guided his team to an unexpected share of the Big Ten regular-season title, helped Davis win conference Player of the Year and was voted the league's Coach of the Year.

UW has had many players lead on the court, something the Badgers needed since only four players have played in every game this season. Wahl and Davis stepped into leadership roles, while Davison has served as an extension of the coaching staff on the court by doing things such as initiating mini-huddles during games.

Freshman Chucky Hepburn has provided shining moments, such as his winning 3-pointer against Purdue to clinch a share of the Big Ten title, to help the team reach this level of success.

But it has been Gard who has stressed the theme of togetherness through his words and actions to guide the team to a No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament. The Badgers open play at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Indianapolis.

“He gives the credit to the players,” assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said about Gard. “The composure that they show, the togetherness they show is a byproduct of what he's been preaching for months and months and months before the first tip even went up. I've seen all the behind the scenes work that he's done. The wins and losses happened because of what he did.”

