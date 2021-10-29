How ‘Grandpa’ Brad Davison is kept ‘young’ by his new Badgers men’s basketball teammates

University of Wisconsin fifth-year senior guard Brad Davison was nicknamed “Grandpa” during men’s basketball summer workouts.

The 22-year-old played on a roster last year that was filled with upperclassmen — players had an average age of 22.6. He’s now on a roster filled with new faces with an average age of 19.5.

It’s been a great way to reminisce about his freshman year, he said.

“If it was up to them, they just keep playing and playing and playing. I have to hold myself back sometimes,” Davison said. “I get to experience, you know, the first time they do drills. The first time they do lifts. The first time they go to these restaurants and do these things … it keeps me young and it kind of gives me a new perspective.”

He joined the roster as a freshman in 2017 and utilized the extra year of eligibility the NCAA allowed due to COVID-19.

Davison unofficially will start his last season with the program on Friday during an exhibition game against UW-Whitewater.

Davison, the team’s top returning scorer, is more excited about bonding with the young players and watching them develop than anything else this season.