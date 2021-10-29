 Skip to main content
How ‘Grandpa’ Brad Davison is kept ‘young’ by his new Badgers men’s basketball teammates
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

University of Wisconsin fifth-year senior guard Brad Davison was nicknamed “Grandpa” during men’s basketball summer workouts.

The 22-year-old played on a roster last year that was filled with upperclassmen — players had an average age of 22.6. He’s now on a roster filled with new faces with an average age of 19.5.

It’s been a great way to reminisce about his freshman year, he said.

“If it was up to them, they just keep playing and playing and playing. I have to hold myself back sometimes,” Davison said. “I get to experience, you know, the first time they do drills. The first time they do lifts. The first time they go to these restaurants and do these things … it keeps me young and it kind of gives me a new perspective.”

He joined the roster as a freshman in 2017 and utilized the extra year of eligibility the NCAA allowed due to COVID-19.

Davison unofficially will start his last season with the program on Friday during an exhibition game against UW-Whitewater.

Davison, the team’s top returning scorer, is more excited about bonding with the young players and watching them develop than anything else this season.

“I’m trying to come here and be the best leader and best teammate that I can be,” Davison said. “I get to develop relationships with these guys, which has been super fun. It’s a great group of guys who work really hard and they’re eager to get better.”

Davison said he’s always been a vocal leader with an emphasis on mentoring young players. He didn’t have many opportunities in previous seasons because the team was heavy on upperclassmen.

The Badgers have eight new players on this year’s roster — five freshmen and three transfers — plus a sophomore class that hasn’t played a traditional collegiate season due to COVID-19.

There’s been an emphasis in practice on returning to the basics. It’s an area Davison has said he’s been able to help with as well as learn from. He said it’s helped him find new ways to score, better understand various schemes and rebuild his game in general.

“There’s a really good opportunity for us to build new habits and build new standards and kind of start from the ground up,” Davison said. “The challenges come and go every year, but especially with a young team, it also creates a lot of opportunity, too. So we’re trying to take advantage of that.”

Tyler Wahl and Jonathan Davis said Davison has been instrumental in helping them step into the leadership role. Wahl and Davis are the only other returning players who played substantial minutes last season.

The three of them are considered to be the leaders on the team, but Davison has said on multiple occasions he’s taken a step back and has given them their opportunity to lead.

In one of the early practices, Davison pulled Davis aside to help him on a drill, allowing Davis to help some of the younger guards understand it as well.

Transfer guard Jahcobi Neath said he appreciates how Davison is not afraid to provide feedback.

Neath said he often goes to Davison when he has questions. He also takes Davison’s advice seriously because he knows Davison knows the program.

“He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been on a team with,” Neath said. “That pushes everyone to want to get in the gym whether it’s in the mornings, before lift, before practice off days, he’s trying to always get better. That pushes everyone on the team to get better.”

University of Wisconsin men's basketball players Tyler Wahl, Brad Davison and Jonathan Davis speak to the media at Big Ten media days Oct. 8 in Indianapolis.
