How freshman point guards Chucky Hepburn, Tyrese Hunter match up ahead of Wisconsin's second-round game

MILWAUKEE — Iowa State men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger was putting together his starting lineup at the beginning of the season when he first noticed University of Wisconsin freshman Chucky Hepburn.
He was considering starting the Cyclones’ own freshman point guard, Tyrese Hunter, and wanted to see if what they were asking of him was realistic. The Iowa State coaching staff felt better about its decision when it saw a similar player would be starting as a freshman for UW.
“It’s a credit to both of those guys,” Otzelberger said. “You don't take on that role unless you have terrific work habits before you already get to college. It's clear that both of those guys had those.”
Otzelberger continued to keep tabs on Hepburn throughout the season. As a Wisconsin native, he’d turn on Badgers games in the background while at home and realized around Christmas the poise and command Hepburn possessed.
People are also reading…
Five teams with starting freshman point guards made the second round of the NCAA Tournament: UW (Hepburn), Iowa State (Hunter) Arizona (Kerr Kriisa), Tennessee (Kennedy Chandler), Creighton (Trey Alexander). Kriisa is out with an ankle injury.
Two of those players will face off when No. 3 seed UW plays No. 11 seed Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 5:10 p.m. Sunday at Fiserv Forum.
“Tyrese is a high flyer,” UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said. “He’s super athletic, super explosive. Chucky is kind of change the speed-type guy, very strong, very physical player. He takes great pride in his defense. They're both dynamic players. They get it done in different ways, but both are great point guards.”
Oliver knows what it’s like to be a starting point guard as a freshman. He did it for Iowa during the 1997-98 season. His first NCAA Tournament appearance wasn’t until his sophomore season, so he’s said it says a lot about Hepburn and Hunter to get there as freshmen.
“A lot of times when you get to this part of the season, you're no longer freshmen,” Oliver said. “I think those two guys especially have shown that they've kind of figured things out very quickly. Even in their own mind, I don't think they consider themselves a freshman anymore. It takes a lot to do what they're doing, and it's very impressive. That's why you don't see it too often.”
The 6-foot Hunter is the Cyclones’ second-leading scorer, averaging 11.2 points per game. He adds 3.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Hunter had a career-high 23 points to help Iowa State get past LSU in the first round on Friday. He went 8-for-13 overall, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range, and was the only player to score more than 20 points for either team.
“He's tough to scout,” Oliver said. “You gotta keep him away from the rim. He's so athletic and such a great finisher for his size. You have to try to keep him out of the paint as much as possible since he's able to drive both ways. That's a tough task, so you better have a pretty good defender to guard him.
“Also in the big moments, you saw it last game, there’s been multiple games this season where he's hit big shots for them, especially pull up 3s or drives to the basket. You've got to be able to take him away when there's key moments. It's a tough task.”
The 6-2 Hepburn is less of a scoring presence for the Badgers. He averages 8.2 points and hasn’t scored more than 17 points in a game. Hepburn is defensive focused and often controls the pace of the game.
He averages 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game, but does a lot of the “little things” like properly executing ball screens, diving for loose balls and has been grabbing more rebounds toward the end of the season.
“I never met him or anything,” Hunter said. “First time I heard about him was this season. Heard he's a pretty good player, capable player, super professional. He and I, we’ll be going at it. We are both leading our teams, both in the second round right now and going to come out there and do the little things to win. We are going to go out there and battle.”
Hepburn said he’s seen Hunter’s high school highlights and a few clips of him at Iowa State.
“At the end of the day, it's just basketball,” Hepburn said. “We're just two players playing, trying to win and competing as hard as we can so we can advance to the next level.”
Badgers fans on Twitter praise Wisconsin's resilience in NCAA Tournament win over Colgate
Escaping the rain
Well you knew Colgate would rain 3s and they did but figured it had to slow down. It did and then it was Johnny time. But a fine all around effort by all that played. NCAA games are never easy. Always a stress test on the heart which makes it fun for me!— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) March 19, 2022
Cold-blooded closers
The 3-balls from Colgate we’re taking a lot of spirit out of Badger fans… but not the Badgers. They stepped up the D when needed, made their shots and the rest , shall we say is, history. Rd of 32 going for sweetness.— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 19, 2022
Crisis averted
Thank heaven they finally figured out how to shut down Colgate’s 3-point shot or that would have been a disaster. Defense was huge in the second half, and good to see Johnny hit his stride toward the end. #OnWisconsin— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 19, 2022
Getting his groove back
The badgers played a hell of a second half. Colgate was unconscious from three there for a while. Johnny looks like he got his confidence back. I would like to see the big’s kick it out a little bit if they get doubled so much. I also thought a great rebounding effort— Mark Massey (@mfmass) March 19, 2022
Weathering the storm
This team continues to show their resilience. Took a big punch and then clamped down on d after Colgate came out scorching from 3 in the second half. Loved the crowd. For a team that doesn’t win too many games by double digits, getting the 3 seed in MKE was a big deal.— Joe Schmidlkofer (@joeschmidl32) March 19, 2022
Not on his watch
If I’m a #Badgers fan, it would’ve been hard to wake up to Saturday of #MarchMadness knowing Joey Hauser & Juwan Howard were still dancing and my team was not. Thank goodness Johnny Davis refused to let that happen!— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) March 19, 2022
In the nick of time
Colgate played out of their minds and the Badgers still won. Davis came alive just when needed. Davison has to be better next game and hopefully Davis’ ankle isn’t banged up.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) March 19, 2022
Tip your cap
Colgate is good pic.twitter.com/ivrzxGy2BV— Damon Heim (@DamonHeim) March 19, 2022
Finishing strong
Shut down the 3 point line in the last 13 minutes plus you knew they could not keep hitting them at 70%. Davis seems to be able to turn it on end of game hopefully ankle is good after stepping on that foot. Crowd really got behind them.— Tony (@TStrobe78) March 19, 2022
Simple as that
Survived. Advanced. D was special much of 2nd half. Johnny took over. Wahl was versatile. Hepburn steady. Crowl/Vogt did enough. Even some solid minutes from Carlson. Team effort.— Bob Bradovich (@BobBradovich) March 19, 2022
Wire to wire
That was closer than felt comfortable, but I'll take it.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) March 19, 2022
Johnny's final 6 minutes was great, but Tyler Wahl played an outstanding 40 minutes. He is such a great jack of all trades.
Stuck in the mud
Another great defensive effort, especially after that train of threes by Colgate. I thought there was a lot of standing around on offense that I hadn’t seen before. I sure hope they aren’t standing around waiting for Johnny to do something.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) March 19, 2022
This just in ...
Survive and advance against a very good team. Good adjustment made to smother their three-point shooters late in the game. Johnny strong late. Wahl with some clutch shots in second half. Need more Davison in round of 32.— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 19, 2022
Settling in
Win and advance. The first half was ugly. Hopefully the jitters from this young team are done with and they can play to their potential going forward.— Doug Clemann (@DougClemann) March 19, 2022
Enough said
What a game for the nerves and what a win— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) March 19, 2022
Solid on FTs and turnovers
Our D was amazing down the stretch against a team that for a while could not miss
JD carried us in 2H but Wahl had great numbers and Hep was solid w/ 5 assists
JD is the national player of the year. Period.
Fingers crossed
My wish for Sunday is a fast start. Get ahead. This 3-18 crap is getting old. Always having to crawl back. Is that too much to ask? #🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) March 19, 2022
One day at a time
Solid. Gard made a great defensive adjustment halfway through the second half by taking away their 3 pointers. It broke them. If we get sweet sixteen this year it will be mission accomplished by me.— Paul Marshal (@steelydanfanEC) March 19, 2022
Live to fight another day
Survive and advance. Emphasis on the word survive— Brad Miller (@BradMiller_WX) March 19, 2022
Jekyll and Hyde
A win is a win. But the inconsistency is enough to drive you nuts. They can look so good at times and so bad at others. Iowa State will be a tough one and similar to this game, but to be “the best” they’re gonna have to play way better for 40 min vs tougher competition!— David A Lindner (@dlindner21) March 19, 2022
Ace up their sleeve
A big time philosophy switch in how they defended the three point line at the 10 minute mark in the 2nd half, which credit to Gard and the assistants, you don't just switch to that, they had it in the back pocket and were prepared through practice to run it that way! Executeda— Justin Daul (@CoachDaul) March 19, 2022
Been there, done that
Another grind it out win but they did a good job late in the second half by taking away the three from Colgate and Johnny Davis came back to life this game when Wisconsin needed him most— Eric Katz 🦡 (@Sportsteamnews) March 19, 2022
Testing their mettle
This was a good early test for this badger team. Nice second half adjustments helped overcome a slow start in the first half and hopefully propels Wisconsin further— Mark Meddings (@MeddingsMark1) March 19, 2022
Only just begun
The late D, wahl keeping it together when they went off and JOHNNY is such a strong game finisher… all the obvious. But Chucky’s PG play at the top of the key was really fun… and super promising for next year! Great PGs learn to own that area on O!— Samuel Howe (@samhowe85) March 19, 2022
No argument here
Johnny Davis was clutch but we don’t win that game without Wahl’s points, defense and grit.— Ben Deutsch (@KOnocomment) March 19, 2022
Should've, would've, could've
Like every game vs. inferior talent we should have won by 20. However, good @badger win flexing what we are best at. Defensive stops and FTs. JD came to life after forcing his 1st half. Crowl needs to step up. Vogt needs to finish at rim. Ben needs more PT to build confidence.— Shane 🍹 (@MadtownShane) March 19, 2022