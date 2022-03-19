How freshman point guards Chucky Hepburn, Tyrese Hunter match up ahead of Wisconsin's second-round game

MILWAUKEE — Iowa State men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger was putting together his starting lineup at the beginning of the season when he first noticed University of Wisconsin freshman Chucky Hepburn.

He was considering starting the Cyclones’ own freshman point guard, Tyrese Hunter, and wanted to see if what they were asking of him was realistic. The Iowa State coaching staff felt better about its decision when it saw a similar player would be starting as a freshman for UW.

“It’s a credit to both of those guys,” Otzelberger said. “You don't take on that role unless you have terrific work habits before you already get to college. It's clear that both of those guys had those.”

Otzelberger continued to keep tabs on Hepburn throughout the season. As a Wisconsin native, he’d turn on Badgers games in the background while at home and realized around Christmas the poise and command Hepburn possessed.

Five teams with starting freshman point guards made the second round of the NCAA Tournament: UW (Hepburn), Iowa State (Hunter) Arizona (Kerr Kriisa), Tennessee (Kennedy Chandler), Creighton (Trey Alexander). Kriisa is out with an ankle injury.

Two of those players will face off when No. 3 seed UW plays No. 11 seed Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 5:10 p.m. Sunday at Fiserv Forum.

“Tyrese is a high flyer,” UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said. “He’s super athletic, super explosive. Chucky is kind of change the speed-type guy, very strong, very physical player. He takes great pride in his defense. They're both dynamic players. They get it done in different ways, but both are great point guards.”

Oliver knows what it’s like to be a starting point guard as a freshman. He did it for Iowa during the 1997-98 season. His first NCAA Tournament appearance wasn’t until his sophomore season, so he’s said it says a lot about Hepburn and Hunter to get there as freshmen.

“A lot of times when you get to this part of the season, you're no longer freshmen,” Oliver said. “I think those two guys especially have shown that they've kind of figured things out very quickly. Even in their own mind, I don't think they consider themselves a freshman anymore. It takes a lot to do what they're doing, and it's very impressive. That's why you don't see it too often.”

The 6-foot Hunter is the Cyclones’ second-leading scorer, averaging 11.2 points per game. He adds 3.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Hunter had a career-high 23 points to help Iowa State get past LSU in the first round on Friday. He went 8-for-13 overall, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range, and was the only player to score more than 20 points for either team.

“He's tough to scout,” Oliver said. “You gotta keep him away from the rim. He's so athletic and such a great finisher for his size. You have to try to keep him out of the paint as much as possible since he's able to drive both ways. That's a tough task, so you better have a pretty good defender to guard him.

“Also in the big moments, you saw it last game, there’s been multiple games this season where he's hit big shots for them, especially pull up 3s or drives to the basket. You've got to be able to take him away when there's key moments. It's a tough task.”

The 6-2 Hepburn is less of a scoring presence for the Badgers. He averages 8.2 points and hasn’t scored more than 17 points in a game. Hepburn is defensive focused and often controls the pace of the game.

He averages 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game, but does a lot of the “little things” like properly executing ball screens, diving for loose balls and has been grabbing more rebounds toward the end of the season.

“I never met him or anything,” Hunter said. “First time I heard about him was this season. Heard he's a pretty good player, capable player, super professional. He and I, we’ll be going at it. We are both leading our teams, both in the second round right now and going to come out there and do the little things to win. We are going to go out there and battle.”

Hepburn said he’s seen Hunter’s high school highlights and a few clips of him at Iowa State.

“At the end of the day, it's just basketball,” Hepburn said. “We're just two players playing, trying to win and competing as hard as we can so we can advance to the next level.”

