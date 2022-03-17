How Fiserv Forum will handle NCAA Tournament's quickest turnaround — and what Wisconsin fans should know

The staff at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum will have less than an hour Friday to usher fans out the door from the first NCAA men's basketball tournament session, prep the building for two more games and get spectators through security screenings and back in.
And that's if everything goes to schedule.
If it sounds like a situation fraught with potential for delays and irritated fans, it's because that's what happened three years ago on the same timeline at a different venue.
The schedule worked out by the NCAA's TV partners from Turner Sports gave the Milwaukee first-round games the tightest turnaround between sessions, with 2 hours, 50 minutes between the start times for the second and third games of the day. The shortest of the First Four games played Tuesday and Wednesday was 2:15.
"It's a logistical challenge and we're up for it," said Dennis Williams, the senior vice president and general manager of Fiserv Forum. "That's why we feel we have the best team to accomplish it."
In the first round at the NCAA men's basketball tournament Thursday and Friday, the first and second games are on a different ticket than the third and fourth games. The arenas are cleared between sessions.
The University of Wisconsin is in the last game of the day at Fiserv Forum against Colgate, scheduled to tip off at 8:50 p.m. A first-round site in Hartford, Connecticut, in 2019 using the same timing had the last game start at 9:10 (10:10 Eastern time) because of delays earlier in the day.
The first session ran long and ended at 5:56, so the third game was pushed back 25 minutes to 6:45. But it took until 6:34 for fans to start getting to their seats, and the game between Villanova and Saint Mary's went through most of the first half with a small number of spectators, according to the Hartford Courant.
The newspaper reported that it took 40 to 50 minutes to get waiting fans into the arena. The game times are set for TV, an NCAA spokesperson told the newspaper in 2019, but the difficulties in Hartford didn't force a change in timing since.
Badgers fans will have some extra time to get in before their team's game begins Friday, but fans of Iowa State and LSU, who are scheduled to tip off at 6:20 p.m., will have a little more haste.
The Badgers playing in the third game, right after the session break, would have elevated the challenges faced by Fiserv Forum staff.
"We're grateful for that not being the scenario," Williams said.
He said merchandise booths and concession stands will shut down before the end of the first session to try to speed up the exiting process. Housekeeping staff will get in quickly to clean the arena before the doors open for the second session.
Fiserv Forum officials have been discussing what happens in case of technical failures with ticket scanners or metal detectors. They're looking at forecasts that show a potential for rain while spectators are sent to wait in line. The second game of the day going to overtime could make the timeline tighter.
"The best thing you can do is be prepared," Williams said. "But as always we say in the industry, expect the unexpected. And we're going to do our best to make it as successful as possible."
The 2:50 between start times for the second and third games in Milwaukee and the 2:57 in Fort Worth, Texas, are the shortest two turnarounds. In Pittsburgh and Greenville, South Carolina, the timing difference is four hours or more.
NCAA Tournament first-round games in 2018 and 2019 scheduled for 8:50 p.m. Central started anywhere between four minutes early and 50 minutes late.
Dairyland dance: 27 players and coaches with Wisconsin ties in the NCAA men's basketball tournament
PLAYERS
OCHAI AGBAJI | KANSAS
Year: Senior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
High school: Oak Park (Mo.)
Wisconsin ties: Milwaukee native; parents Olofu and Erica Ogbaji played basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
First-round matchup: The top-seeded Jayhawks open tournament play against No. 16 seed Texas Southern in the Midwest region Thursday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
ALEX ARIANS | SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Year: Junior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 200 pounds
High school: Madison Edgewood
First-round matchup: The 13th-seeded Jackrabbits open tournament play against No. 4 seed Providence in the Midwest region Thursday morning at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
ADONIS ARMS | TEXAS TECH
Year: Sophomore
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 200 pounds
High school: Desert Vista (Ariz.)
Wisconsin ties: Milwaukee native
First-round matchup: The 3rd-seeded Red Raiders open tournament play against No. 14 seed Montana State in the West region Friday afternoon at Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif.
GRANT BASILE | WRIGHT STATE
Year: Junior
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 225 pounds
High school: Pewaukee
First-round matchup: The 16th-seeded Raiders open tournament play against No. 1 seed Arizona in the South region Friday night at Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif.
VIRSHON COTTON | NEW MEXICO STATE
Year: Junior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 170 pounds
High school: Milwaukee King, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
First-round matchup: The 12th-seeded Aggies open tournament play against No. 5 seed Connecticut in the West region Thursday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
JOHNNY DAVIS | WISCONSIN
Year: Sophomore
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 194 pounds
High school: La Crosse Central
First-round matchup: The 3rd-seeded Badgers open tournament play against No. 14 seed Colgate in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JORDAN DAVIS | WISCONSIN
Year: Sophomore
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 198 pounds
High school: La Crosse Central
First-round matchup: The 3rd-seeded Badgers open tournament play against No. 14 seed Colgate in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JAYLON GENTRY | SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Year: Junior
Position: Guard
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 175 pounds
High school: Brown Deer
First-round matchup: The 13th-seeded Jackrabbits open tournament play against No. 4 seed Providence in the Midwest region Thursday morning at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
CARTER GILMORE | WISCONSIN
Year: Sophomore
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 224 pounds
High school: Hartland Arrowhead
First-round matchup: The 3rd-seeded Badgers open tournament play against No. 14 seed Colgate in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOEY HAUSER | MICHIGAN STATE
Year: Senior
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 230 pounds
High school: Stevens Point
First-round matchup: The 7th-seeded Spartans open tournament play against No. 10 seed Davidson in the West region Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
ALEX HUIBREGTSE | WRIGHT STATE
Year: Sophomore
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
High school: Grafton
First-round matchup: The 16th-seeded Raiders open tournament play against No. 1 seed Arizona in the South region Friday night at Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif.
TYRESE HUNTER | IOWA STATE
Year: Freshman
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 178 pounds
High school: St. Catherine's (Racine)
First-round matchup: The 11th-seeded Cyclones open tournament play against No. 6 seed LSU in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
KOBE JOHNSON | USC
Year: Freshman
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 190 pounds
High schools: Nicolet, Sun Prairie
First-round matchup: The 7th-seeded Trojans open tournament play against No. 10 seed Miami in the Midwest region Friday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
DAVID JOPLIN | MARQUETTE
Year: Freshman
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 215 pounds
High school: Brookfield Central
First-round matchup: The 9th-seeded Golden Eagles open tournament play against No. 8 seed North Carolina in the East region Thursday afternoon at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
CHRIS KNIGHT | LOYOLA CHICAGO
Year: Senior
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 225 pounds
High school: Madison Memorial
First-round matchup: The 10th-seeded Ramblers open tournament play against No. 7 seed Ohio State in the South region Friday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
SULLIVAN KULJU | RICHMOND
Year: Senior
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 220 pounds
High school: New Berlin Eisenhower
First-round matchup: The 12th-seeded Spiders open tournament play against No. 5 seed Iowa in the Midwest region Thursday afternoon at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
ISAAC LINDSEY | WISCONSIN
Year: Sophomore
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 184 pounds
High school: Mineral Point
First-round matchup: The 3rd-seeded Badgers open tournament play against No. 14 seed Colgate in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
STORM MURPHY | VIRGINIA TECH
Year: Senior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
High school: Middleton
First-round matchup: The 11th-seeded Hokies open tournament play against No. 6 seed Texas in the East region Friday afternoon at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
BRANDIN PODZIEMSKI | ILLINOIS
Year: Freshman
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 200 pounds
High school: St. John's Northwestern Military Academy
First-round matchup: The 4th-seeded Fighting Illini open tournament play against No. 13 seed Chattanooga in the South region Friday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
COACHES
JR BLOUNT | IOWA STATE
Title: Assistant coach
Wisconsin ties: Milwaukee native, earned all-state honors at Dominican High School in 2004 and 2005; named Wisconsin Sports Player of the Year in 2005
First-round matchup: The 11th-seeded Cyclones open tournament play against No. 6 seed LSU in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
TANNER BRONSON | CHATTANOOGA
Title: Assistant coach
Wisconsin ties: Played at UW from 2004-08, reaching NCAA tournament in all four seasons
First-round matchup: The 13th-seeded Mocs open tournament play against No. 4 seed Illinois in the South region Friday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
GREG GARD | WISCONSIN
Title: Head coach
Wisconsin ties: Cobb native; former assistant coach at UW-Platteville and UW-Milwaukee
First-round matchup: The 3rd-seeded Badgers open tournament play against No. 14 seed Colgate in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
ERIC HENDERSON | SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Title: Head coach
Wisconsin ties: Coached at Burlington Catholic Central High School from 2009-14
First-round matchup: The 13th-seeded Jackrabbits open tournament play against No. 4 seed Providence in the Midwest region Thursday morning at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
NATE OATS | ALABAMA
Title: Head coach
Wisconsin ties: Watertown native; played basketball at Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown; assistant coach at UW-Whitewater from 2000-02
First-round matchup: The 6th-seeded Crimson Tide open tournament play against No. 11 Notre Dame in the West region Friday afternoon at Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif.
T.J. OTZELBERGER | IOWA STATE
Title: Head coach
Wisconsin ties: Milwaukee native, former coach/athletic director at Catholic Central High School in Burlington
First-round matchup: The 11th-seeded Cyclones open tournament play against No. 6 seed LSU in the Midwest region Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
LAMONT PARIS | CHATTANOOGA
Title: Head coach
Wisconsin ties: UW assistant coach from 2010-17
First-round matchup: The 13th-seeded Mocs open tournament play against No. 4 seed Illinois in the South region Friday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
SHAKA SMART | MARQUETTE
Title: Head coach
Wisconsin ties: Oregon native
First-round matchup: The 9th-seeded Golden Eagles open tournament play against No. 8 North Carolina in the East region Thursday afternoon at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.