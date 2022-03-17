How Fiserv Forum will handle NCAA Tournament's quickest turnaround — and what Wisconsin fans should know

The staff at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum will have less than an hour Friday to usher fans out the door from the first NCAA men's basketball tournament session, prep the building for two more games and get spectators through security screenings and back in.

And that's if everything goes to schedule.

If it sounds like a situation fraught with potential for delays and irritated fans, it's because that's what happened three years ago on the same timeline at a different venue.

The schedule worked out by the NCAA's TV partners from Turner Sports gave the Milwaukee first-round games the tightest turnaround between sessions, with 2 hours, 50 minutes between the start times for the second and third games of the day. The shortest of the First Four games played Tuesday and Wednesday was 2:15.

"It's a logistical challenge and we're up for it," said Dennis Williams, the senior vice president and general manager of Fiserv Forum. "That's why we feel we have the best team to accomplish it."

In the first round at the NCAA men's basketball tournament Thursday and Friday, the first and second games are on a different ticket than the third and fourth games. The arenas are cleared between sessions.

The University of Wisconsin is in the last game of the day at Fiserv Forum against Colgate, scheduled to tip off at 8:50 p.m. A first-round site in Hartford, Connecticut, in 2019 using the same timing had the last game start at 9:10 (10:10 Eastern time) because of delays earlier in the day.

The first session ran long and ended at 5:56, so the third game was pushed back 25 minutes to 6:45. But it took until 6:34 for fans to start getting to their seats, and the game between Villanova and Saint Mary's went through most of the first half with a small number of spectators, according to the Hartford Courant.

The newspaper reported that it took 40 to 50 minutes to get waiting fans into the arena. The game times are set for TV, an NCAA spokesperson told the newspaper in 2019, but the difficulties in Hartford didn't force a change in timing since.

Badgers fans will have some extra time to get in before their team's game begins Friday, but fans of Iowa State and LSU, who are scheduled to tip off at 6:20 p.m., will have a little more haste.

The Badgers playing in the third game, right after the session break, would have elevated the challenges faced by Fiserv Forum staff.

"We're grateful for that not being the scenario," Williams said.

He said merchandise booths and concession stands will shut down before the end of the first session to try to speed up the exiting process. Housekeeping staff will get in quickly to clean the arena before the doors open for the second session.

Fiserv Forum officials have been discussing what happens in case of technical failures with ticket scanners or metal detectors. They're looking at forecasts that show a potential for rain while spectators are sent to wait in line. The second game of the day going to overtime could make the timeline tighter.

"The best thing you can do is be prepared," Williams said. "But as always we say in the industry, expect the unexpected. And we're going to do our best to make it as successful as possible."

The 2:50 between start times for the second and third games in Milwaukee and the 2:57 in Fort Worth, Texas, are the shortest two turnarounds. In Pittsburgh and Greenville, South Carolina, the timing difference is four hours or more.

NCAA Tournament first-round games in 2018 and 2019 scheduled for 8:50 p.m. Central started anywhere between four minutes early and 50 minutes late.

