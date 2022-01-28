How Chucky Hepburn rose to the occasion amid emotional week to lead Wisconsin men's basketball to victory

LINCOLN, Neb. — When Chucky Hepburn’s name was called as a starter for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s game against Nebraska on Thursday, a crowd of about 28 people cheered louder for him than any other Badgers players.
Hepburn said he didn’t even hear them because he was locked in on the game.
Sitting near half court on the opposite side of the UW bench was a group of family, friends and loved ones there to support the Nebraska native. They were going to be there no matter what — Hepburn said there would’ve been more of them had the game been played on Tuesday as scheduled — but it was extra special for him to have them after how hard of a week it’s been for the UW freshman.
Hepburn lost family friend Vincent Burns after he was shot and killed on Monday. Burns was described as “brother-like” to Hepburn and his other brother Trey, so it was a hard day after finding out Burns had died.
Hepburn could’ve skipped UW's game against Nebraska. He had a very good reason to, but the point guard only missed one day of practice and scored 13 points in the 11th-ranked Badgers' 73-65 win over the Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I know that he wants me to, my brother wants me to just go out and compete,” Hepburn said. “He wants me to be aggressive on the court. He told me that right before we played Michigan State, ‘be more aggressive.’ And I know that game I didn't. I wasn't as aggressive as on (the) court. So, when we played this game and going forward I’m going to be more aggressive for him.”
Hepburn opened the game with a 3-pointer 34 seconds after the ball was tipped. He pointed to the sky in recognition of Burns as he ran back on defense.
Meanwhile, his teammates were going crazy, cheering and yelling both on and off the bench for Hepburn.
“We all knew how big that was,” Brad Davison said. “We don't know the emotions he’s feeling. But, we all know what it feels like to make your first shot in the basketball game. With the other emotions involved you're excited for him. There's a sense of gratitude there for him that he was able to have a performance like that in this arena with his family friends, due to the circumstances so we're so excited for him.”
Hepburn’s teammates have been there for him throughout the week. Tyler Wahl said that they took him out to dinner on Monday simply to provide comfort since they knew Hepburn couldn’t travel to Nebraska, yet.
They distracted him at practice, too, guarding just as hard as they would if he wasn’t going through a major life event.
“I think it is therapeutic,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “He probably wants to do it because Vince would want him to do it. He wanted to come back on Tuesday. He was ready to jump back into (it), which I think again, I use the word therapeutic. He steps on the court and you can kind of block out the distractions because you get to focus on something and with people that you really love to be with.”
Gard said the first time he saw Hepburn smile after finding out the news that Vincent had died was Wednesday night during a shoot around in Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Hepburn was full of smiles while playing Nebraska. He stole the ball on back-to-back plays with under five minutes left in the game.
The first steal came after Nebraska’s Kobe Webster made a sloppy pass. Hepburn found Johnny Davis on the fast break and Davis scored an easy layup. The second one came when Hepburn picked Derrick Walker Jr. and dribbled the ball down himself to finish with a dunk.
Hepburn scored in double figures for the sixth time in 19 games this season, while shooting 55.6% from the field and 60% from 3-point range, handing out two assists and tying Davison for the team lead with three steals.
“It's just a tough young kid that's been through a lot in the last week,” Wahl said. “Just a roller coaster of emotions. I can't even imagine coming out here having the game that he did. It’s just a testament to how tough he is. I'm just really glad that he's my teammate. Because that's a great young man right there.”
