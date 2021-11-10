How Chucky Hepburn prepared for and fared in his UW men’s basketball debut

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team freshman guard Chucky Hepburn was one of the last players to arrive on the court for warmups Tuesday night before the Badgers' season opener against St. Francis College Brooklyn.
His teammates were out on the court, shooting, laughing and getting loose before team stretching actually began.
Hepburn walked out with his AirPods, his preferred music playing, and took a couple warmup shots. No other Badgers player was wearing headphones. It’s something Hepburn did on his AAU team. His high school coach wouldn’t let him. It helps him get locked in.
The Badgers came out for their second round of warmups and Hepburn was without his headphones but just as locked in. He kept a straight face through stretches, drills and even when he sunk multiple 3-point shots.
It wasn’t until he was officially introduced as a starter that his facial expression changed. It wasn't in enjoyment, rather confusion.
The starters are announced in tandem with a hype video. Tyler Wahl was announced first, did a choreographed handshake with Carter Higginbottom and stood at the end of the tunnel his teammates had formed. Steven Crowl was next and took his place next to Wahl.
Hepburn was announced and veered left after his handshake with Higginbottom. That’s when the confusion crossed his face.
“I had no idea where to go,” Hepburn said. “I didn't know if I was supposed to shake the other coaches' hand or something. I found Tyler, gladly. I think I got the jitters out now. I know what to do.”
Hepburn is the first true freshman to start in a season opener for the Badgers since Devin Harris in the 2001-02 opener. Hepburn scored 13 points on 4-for-7 shooting in his UW debut. He became just the fifth Badger freshman to score in double figures in the season opener since 2000 — Ben Carlson is also on the list with his 13 points in the 2020 opener.
The true freshman was expected to start early this season, but an injury put that position in question. Hepburn was out of practice for two weeks with an upper body injury. His first day back at practice was Oct. 27 and he played in double-digit minutes in the exhibition against UW-Whitewater on Oct. 29.
His injury did not deter him in Tuesday’s season opener as he played the third most minutes of any Badgers player with 23, behind returners Brad Davison (24) and Johnny Davis (26).
UW coach Greg Gard said the idea of Hepburn starting as a freshman began in the summer. Gard asked Hepburn if he’d be ready and Hepburn responded with a simple, “I’ll be ready.”
“I saw him enough this summer, I knew he was trekking in that direction,” Gard said. “He didn't seem that nervous in the starting lineup or anything. He's played a lot. It's so different than, you know, 20 years ago, these guys have been in so many different atmospheres.”
Hepburn played in three state championship games with Bellevue West High School in Bellevue, Nebraska. He’s travelled the country with his AAU team. He was the 2020 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, No. 2 ranked 2021 prospect in Nebraska and the No. 20 point guard in the nation.
He knows what it’s like to play on a big stage. He just hadn’t played Division I collegiate basketball until Tuesday.
Hepburn ran the point guard position alongside players that are all older than him. The rest of the starting five consisted of a senior, junior and two sophomores. Hepburn was the one calling the plays.
His performance was one of the best for the Badgers, but he was still critical of how he played.
“I think I came in ready for the start for the Badgers, but I gotta clean up some things defensively,” Hepburn said. “The last two turnovers I had actually shouldn't have happened, but just a mental thing. So I gotta get better at that.”