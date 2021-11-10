How Chucky Hepburn prepared for and fared in his UW men’s basketball debut

“I had no idea where to go,” Hepburn said. “I didn't know if I was supposed to shake the other coaches' hand or something. I found Tyler, gladly. I think I got the jitters out now. I know what to do.”

Hepburn is the first true freshman to start in a season opener for the Badgers since Devin Harris in the 2001-02 opener. Hepburn scored 13 points on 4-for-7 shooting in his UW debut. He became just the fifth Badger freshman to score in double figures in the season opener since 2000 — Ben Carlson is also on the list with his 13 points in the 2020 opener.

The true freshman was expected to start early this season, but an injury put that position in question. Hepburn was out of practice for two weeks with an upper body injury. His first day back at practice was Oct. 27 and he played in double-digit minutes in the exhibition against UW-Whitewater on Oct. 29.

His injury did not deter him in Tuesday’s season opener as he played the third most minutes of any Badgers player with 23, behind returners Brad Davison (24) and Johnny Davis (26).

UW coach Greg Gard said the idea of Hepburn starting as a freshman began in the summer. Gard asked Hepburn if he’d be ready and Hepburn responded with a simple, “I’ll be ready.”