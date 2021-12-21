How Chris Vogt is balancing Wisconsin basketball, graduate school finals and helping his hometown

“Seeing the pictures and videos is one thing, but being here in a torn-down building right now makes it more real,” Vogt said in a CNN interview.

He’s dealing with the devastation to his hometown in the middle of what has been some of his best performances with the Badgers.

The senior center scored nine points in UW’s game against Indiana on Dec. 8 and Nicholls State, which are season highs. He also scored seven points against Ohio State just hours after the tornadoes swept across Kentucky.

His impact has extended beyond points scored, though. He’s helped orchestrate some momentum-changing plays in all three games. He assisted on Johnny Davis’ 3-point shot that allowed the Badgers to take the lead against the Hoosiers. Vogt also had a four-point possession in the second half that tied the game against the Colonels.