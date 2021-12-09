How Chris Vogt changed the momentum in the second half to help Wisconsin overtake Indiana

Vogt stole the ball with 13:01 left in the game. Ben Carlson missed a jumper and Vogt grabbed the offensive rebound. Davison missed the next shot and Crowl once again snagged the rebound. Carlson tried for another shot and ended up on the free throw line.

Vogt later pressured Indiana’s Michael Durr into a travelling violation and Carlson finished the possession with a dunk to bring the Badgers within 10 points.

Vogt then went on a 6-1 run by himself. Tyler Wahl found him at the baseline on two consecutive possessions that Vogt floated the ball into the basket. The second of those shots brought UW within five points of the Hoosiers.

“He was awesome,” Davison said. “I mean, he's hitting floaters from the baseline. It's gotta be the toughest shot in basketball but he made it look easy.”

UW coach Greg Gard said Vogt was a huge part of shutting down Indiana big man Jackson-Davis, who came into the game with an average of 21.0 points and 3.5 blocks, while also adding 8.6 rebounds per game. The Badgers limited him to nine points on 4-for-10 shooting, six rebounds and one block.

To put the icing on the cake, Vogt assisted Davis’ 3-point shot to take the lead with 1:18 left.