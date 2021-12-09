How Chris Vogt changed the momentum in the second half to help Wisconsin overtake Indiana

Brad Davison elbowed Christ Vogt and the pair laughed when Johnny Davis and Davison got asked their third consecutive question in the postgame news conference following the University of Wisconsin’s men’s basketball team’s win against Indiana Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.
It was Vogt’s first postgame news conference appearance and he wasn’t asked a question until almost halfway through the players’ time in front of reporters. Vogt made a huge impact in the Badgers’ 64-59 win over the Hoosiers, but you wouldn’t guess it based on the lack of questions he was asked.
His second-half boost provided the momentum the Badgers had lacked up to that point.
Vogt made a second-chance hook shot with 15:36 left in the game. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis committed a foul on the shot and Vogt sank the free throw.
“After that first and-one, I kind of felt like the lid was off the basket,” Vogt said. “I felt like I could be a little more aggressive and give credit to my teammates. They did a good job of finding me and I feel like once I felt the one go in, it was like they couldn't guard me.”
Davis and Davison laughed and nodded their heads in agreement as Vogt not only scored nine points in the second half, but gave his teammates opportunities to score as well.
Vogt stole the ball with 13:01 left in the game. Ben Carlson missed a jumper and Vogt grabbed the offensive rebound. Davison missed the next shot and Crowl once again snagged the rebound. Carlson tried for another shot and ended up on the free throw line.
Vogt later pressured Indiana’s Michael Durr into a travelling violation and Carlson finished the possession with a dunk to bring the Badgers within 10 points.
Vogt then went on a 6-1 run by himself. Tyler Wahl found him at the baseline on two consecutive possessions that Vogt floated the ball into the basket. The second of those shots brought UW within five points of the Hoosiers.
“He was awesome,” Davison said. “I mean, he's hitting floaters from the baseline. It's gotta be the toughest shot in basketball but he made it look easy.”
UW coach Greg Gard said Vogt was a huge part of shutting down Indiana big man Jackson-Davis, who came into the game with an average of 21.0 points and 3.5 blocks, while also adding 8.6 rebounds per game. The Badgers limited him to nine points on 4-for-10 shooting, six rebounds and one block.
To put the icing on the cake, Vogt assisted Davis’ 3-point shot to take the lead with 1:18 left.
“[Chris Vogt] was awesome on both ends of the floor, trying to force tough shots, but also walling up on their guards,” Davison said. “They drove a huge play at the end of the game when he tipped it. I should have saved that. I don't know how they got the ball. But those are big time plays. Definitely winning plays.”
Vogt came into the Badgers’ game against the Hoosiers averaging 9.9 minutes per game and had only scored seven points total. He walked off the Kohl Center floor posting a season-high nine points and six rebounds over 20:56.
“I've said all along, he understands who he is and what his role is,” Gard said. “I thought defensively he did a pretty good job. 7-1 when it's walled up, it’s hard to score over…he kept some possessions alive too that really helped us and gave us momentum."