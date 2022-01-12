How Carter Gilmore went from a bench-warming walk-on to scholarship contributor for Wisconsin

The first team is made up of players who are key rotational pieces. It focuses on learning plays and getting ready for the upcoming opponent by playing against the scout team.

Gilmore has been the first player off the bench at least twice this season but still is splitting time between scout team and first team during practice.

“On the scout team, it helps me get more confidence on the offense and being able to do more than I would on the first team,” Gilmore said. “It's pretty tough to go over there and they're running plays and putting in new plays. When you're over on the scout team, you don't get to learn that as well. So having to keep up with the new plays that they're putting in and learning the opponents’ plays as well gets pretty tough.”

While his other rotational teammates focus on learning new schemes and tightening up areas, Gilmore has to split time learning both the scheme of the opposition and the Badgers. That balance has been one of the most challenging parts of the season. He gets thrown into games a little less prepared than his teammates but is expected to be just as consistent.