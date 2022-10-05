Chucky Hepburn has not had an easy time trying to find a place to live for his sophomore year on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

He started looking one year ago with Markus Ilver and Chris Hodges. They found an apartment, but didn’t sign a lease because Hodges decided he wanted to live in the dorms for another year.

Matthew Mors joined the search party so Ilver, Hepburn and Mors, who eventually transferred to South Dakota State, were looking for a three-bedroom without much luck. Ilver and Hepburn started looking for a two-bedroom with no results.

At some point Hepburn decided he would live with Jordan Davis instead, but they procrastinated and never ended up looking.

Kamari McGee announced he’d be transferring from UW-Green Bay in early April. Hepburn and McGee hit it off and decided they’d live together for their sophomore seasons.

It wasn’t until late August that they found a house on Lake Monona with a scheduled move-in date of Wednesday.

The Badgers have been around campus since June. Where have Hepburn and McGee been staying? Carter Gilmore’s apartment.

“I'm lucky I have a master bedroom and a study inside my room,” Gilmore said. “So, I took the study and made it into my own bedroom. Then I brought two beds from back home and set it up for Chucky and (McGee) in there. We're all in my room sharing a bathroom and sharing a closet. But I invited them in. My freshman year, I slept on Tyler Wahl’s couch all year. (I’m) just repaying the favor.”

Gilmore didn’t quite have the same housing issues. He lived in the dorms as a freshman, but was often found at Wahl’s apartment due to the pairs’ friendship so he spent the night on many occasions.

Now as a junior, Gilmore lives in a two-bedroom apartment with a friend who doesn’t play on the team. He lives in the same complex as Wahl and walk-on Isaac Lindsey. Hepburn said there are a few other teammates that live close by as well.

McGee said it’s been great for him because he’s new to the team, so it sped up the bonding process.

“It hasn't been that bad,” McGee said. “Honestly, it's been pretty fun being there just because me, Chuck and Gil like that just made us even closer. Having Tyler and Isaac Lindsey, they live right down the hall so like they were always together. I feel like that just made us even closer than we already were.”

Gilmore said it’s been huge for his relationship with both Hepburn and McGee, apart from being woken up by each others’ alarms. He said they probably see too much of each other, but it’s been nice to come back home after classes or practice and hang out.

Hepburn said he’s looking forward to moving out, and he’s looking forward to having some space. But, he’s going to miss living so close to his other teammates. His house on the lake isn’t very close to where a majority of his teammates live.

An already busy day included moving after practice and media day.

“We'll see if they move all their stuff out,” Gilmore said. “It looks like a tornado went through my room right now. We'll see what kind of cleanup we can do today.”