How Brad Davison has become ‘an extension of the coaching staff’ for Wisconsin during his fifth year

Brad Davison is easily the loudest member of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

He could be heard over a full Jersey Mike’s Arena directing Steven Crowl to switch on the ball screen and guard Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi. Davison learned his lesson after getting stuck guarding Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, so he wanted to help Crowl — who has said he struggles with ball screens — to make sure the 6-foot-4 Davison didn’t have to defend the 6-11 Omoruyi.

Davison could be heard while sitting on the bench in foul trouble against Purdue hollering at Chucky Hepburn when Jaden Ivey lost control of the ball.

“He's a coach on the floor,” UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said about Davison. “He's really loud and communicates really well, calling out plays and helping guys out. Sometimes he's guarding the guy in the corner and he's telling the guy on the opposite wing what's coming. If he wasn't so loud, no one would hear. We can hear him on the bench. I know people have said, especially last year, you could hear him on the TV all the time. It's kind of funny.”

When Davison started having conversations about potentially coming back to the Badgers for a fifth year, he told the coaching staff he wanted more out of his COVID-19 year. He’s expressed interest in becoming a coach since his freshman season and said he likely would’ve tried to get a graduate assistant position with a team if he didn’t have the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted athletes.

But coming back to play was the ideal situation. He just wanted the opportunity to also learn more about coaching, sit in on coaches’ meetings and be more than just a player for UW.

No one had any objections. Krabbenhoft said he saw Davison’s coaching potential when Davison was only 13 years old. Krabbenhoft was recruiting Davison while at his previous job at South Dakota State at the same time the Badgers were recruiting the now-senior guard.

“You could just tell by the way he played the game, the way he talked to his teammates, the way he led, the way he interacted with us,” Krabbenhoft said. “When I got here as an assistant, the way he would communicate and interact, the questions he would ask and things we talked about — not your average recruit. As he's developed here at Wisconsin, this year was big for him to come back and not just be a player. To say he's an extension of the coaching staff on the floor is an understatement.”

It’s not common for players to sit in on coaches’ meetings, but Davison has been a fixture at meetings since he returned to campus last summer. He’s been a fly on the wall, filling notebooks with everything from recruiting and scouting reports to the playbook.

Davison at times sits in all the coaches' offices — Krabbenhoft, assistants Dean Oliver and Sharif Chambliss, even coach Greg Gard — to talk game plans. Krabbenhoft said Davison always is picking their brains, but all four coaches often bounce ideas off the 22-year-old as well.

Sometimes it’s even during practice, like when Gard and Davison were looking at a clipboard at the conclusion of a recent practice.

“I wanted to step into more of a role where I could see what it's like from their side,” Davison said. “So whether it's sitting in on meetings about recruiting or scouting reports, or X's and O's or strategy or whatnot, I've really enjoyed getting to learn from the coaching staff.

“I've been around awhile, so I have experienced a lot where it puts me in a really unique spot where I can mentor and teach the younger guys that may be experiencing things for the first time. It's something I've really enjoyed, just feet on the floor. As much as they might learn from me, I learned from them everyday, too.”

The team has a limited number of timeouts during a game, so Davison takes advantage of brief stoppages to gather the five players on the court. He brought together the other four players to regroup and get on the same page after Johnny Davis picked up his second foul against Purdue on Tuesday.

“He just knows the game and he wants to win,” junior guard Jahcobi Neath said. “He knows his X's and O's. He almost knows the other team's playbook better than they do sometimes. He's calling out their plays while it's coming across half court. He's giving out matchups when we're on the floor. He knows what he's doing.”

Davison’s favorite part about basketball isn’t the X’s and O’s, despite how well-versed he is in them. He said it’s all about the people, and that’s why he loves the sport so much, because he gets to connect with people he may not otherwise.

Davison was sitting on the bench next to Jack Robinson, a class of 2023 recruit the Badgers were hosting before the Feb. 20 game against Michigan. Davison spent at least 10 minutes talking to Robinson and his family.

“Basketball is always about the relationships that you make along the way and the people that you can do it with,” he said. “Wins and losses, Big Ten titles, points, records, 3-pointers, whatever it may be, those all pass and fade, but the people and the relationships and the memories, those are what you have forever.”

Davison said he doesn’t know exactly what his next steps are other than celebrating senior day before and after UW hosts Nebraska on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

“The last five years, it's not only made me have the opportunities I have, but also just made me into the man that I've become,” he said. “I'm super thankful for that. I'm keeping my heart and my hand open to what other opportunities are there. Keeping my options open to maybe continue to play, but also would love to see what opportunities are out there to get into the coaching world as well.”

