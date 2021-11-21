How Badgers men’s basketball players feel about Vegas instead of Hawaii for the Maui Invitational

Davison said his family was planning to make the trip for a vacation, with hikes, tours and other excursions planned. His family still is making the trip, but Vegas is not as scenic as Maui.

The team still has bonding planned, too. Instead of laying on the beach and touring the island, the team is having multiple team dinners — freshman Lorne Bowman said they had planned a special dinner for Saturday. They even may go to a show one of the other days.

There’s also time to spend with family since multiple players’ family members are travelling for the tournament.

Wahl said Vegas is still a cool location to visit, but it’s not his first time. Wahl and Crowl both have competed in AAU tournaments there.

“I was really looking forward to going to Maui because I've never been basketball wise,” Wahl said. “I've been to Vegas like four times, so I was looking to go somewhere new, but Vegas is still fun.”

Bowman never has been to Vegas and was all smiles when sharing his excitement about the event. It’s his first road trip with the Badgers, and he’s looking forward to the opportunity to play marquee teams.