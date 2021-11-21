 Skip to main content
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

How Badgers men’s basketball players feel about Vegas instead of Hawaii for the Maui Invitational

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team players Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl are most excited to go to Las Vegas simply to get out of the cold. 

The Badgers traveled Saturday to Vegas to play in the Maui Invitational. UW will open play at 1 p.m. Monday against Texas A&M. The tournament field also includes Butler, Chaminade, No. 15 Houston, Notre Dame, No. 12 Oregon, Saint Mary's and Texas A&M.

The tournament was supposed to be held in its namesake city — Maui. Brad Davison said he was holding onto hope that the tournament still would be held there until it was announced Oct. 3 that it would be moved stateside due to COVID-19 concerns. 

Wisconsin’s temperature has been in the 40s with flurries for the past week. The low 70s and upper 60s of Las Vegas aren’t too far from the mid 70s Hawaii is averaging right now. Vegas doesn’t have a beach, though.

UW played in the Maui Invitational the year before Davison joined the team. He would’ve missed playing in it this season had the NCAA not granted players an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. 

“Maui was a tournament that I have watched growing up for years that I have always envisioned and dreamed of playing in,” Davison said. “I was really looking forward to having that chance to come back for a fifth season. To have the plug pulled at the last second was tough.”

Davison said his family was planning to make the trip for a vacation, with hikes, tours and other excursions planned. His family still is making the trip, but Vegas is not as scenic as Maui. 

The team still has bonding planned, too. Instead of laying on the beach and touring the island, the team is having multiple team dinners — freshman Lorne Bowman said they had planned a special dinner for Saturday. They even may go to a show one of the other days. 

There’s also time to spend with family since multiple players’ family members are travelling for the tournament.

Wahl said Vegas is still a cool location to visit, but it’s not his first time. Wahl and Crowl both have competed in AAU tournaments there. 

“I was really looking forward to going to Maui because I've never been basketball wise,” Wahl said. “I've been to Vegas like four times, so I was looking to go somewhere new, but Vegas is still fun.”

Bowman never has been to Vegas and was all smiles when sharing his excitement about the event. It’s his first road trip with the Badgers, and he’s looking forward to the opportunity to play marquee teams.

“It should be a good test for us,” Bowman said. “I don't want to downplay anybody, but it’s really starting to ramp up now with the competition. We're just trying to go out there and win the whole thing.”

Davison was nostalgic when talking about his anticipation for the trip.

University of Wisconsin men's basketball players Tyler Wahl, Brad Davison and Jonathan Davis speak to the media at Big Ten media days Oct. 8 in Indianapolis.

“I think these early Thanksgiving trips are great opportunities to develop relationships, strengthen relationships and build a bond and really try to form your identity as a team,” he said. “Spending more time with the guys outside of Madison, whether it's walking around Vegas or playing basketball games, I’m excited.”

