How Badgers basketball coach Greg Gard is trying to build relationships with his new team

Junior forward Tyler Wahl spent one year in normalcy during his freshman season then a year with lockdowns as a sophomore. He said there’s been an emphasis on team bonding more this season than his freshman year, and it’s likely because they missed out on it last season.

Wahl said he feels closer to Gard, too, because he’s around so much.

“He checks in with everyone at least once a week (outside of practice),” Wahl said. “He tells us his door’s always open. So if you ever need to go tell him something, or if he wants to come tell us something, he’s up there and we can go see him.”

Beyond basketball

Gard said he tries to focus on preparing the players for life away from basketball. He talks with younger players about the struggles of living away from their parents or what they want to major in. He helps the older players figure out what they want to do after college and how to handle adulthood.

He described it as helping them “crystal ball” their life. He wants to set them on a path to reach whatever they see as an end goal or even just a short-term goal.

The conversation always ends on how basketball can help them be a better person.