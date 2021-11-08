 Skip to main content
How Badgers basketball coach Greg Gard is trying to build relationships with his new team
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL | SEASON OPENER

Greg Gard is sitting in his office five days before the start of the University of Wisconsin’s men’s basketball season, his seventh as the leader of the Badgers.

He’s sitting in his chair, next to a coffee table stacked with books he’s drawn motivation from, explaining the challenges of coaching a season during the COVID-19 pandemic and how he’s learned the most about life through the obstacles he faced.

It reminded him of when he took over as coach in December 2015, when Bo Ryan abruptly retired. The team was 1-4, adjusting to a new coach and figuring out its identity. Gard also had lost his father to brain cancer just a few months earlier.

He gathered the team for a meeting back then and asked everyone to raise their hand if they had faced adversity in life — not missing a jump shot, but something that hit them hard.

He explained to them that their lackluster start was miniscule compared to the things happening in their daily lives or out in the world. He told them that if they could learn how to handle adversity on the basketball court, it would help them deal with bigger issues. The 2015-16 team finished 22-13 overall and 12-6 in Big Ten Conference play, despite its rough start.

“The time when you have those most impactful conversations is when somebody is going through something adverse,” Gard said. “They’ve had a bad practice, they’ve struggled in a class or they have something stressful going on in their life. I think there’s a trust factor that you can talk about, but you still have to continue to live it.”

Gard had another tough conversation in February when he was approached by the seven seniors on last season’s roster for a closed door meeting. They brought concerns about their relationships with Gard and the culture of the team as a whole. A partial recording of the meeting was sent to the Wisconsin State Journal in June.

“You have to accept that it’s a really extensive stress multiplier,” Gard said about coaching during the pandemic. “We are so dependent on chemistry, togetherness, connectivity, synergy and all those things that you have to be together in order to achieve, acquire and grow.”

Learning from the pandemic

The NCAA mandated strict protocols a year ago in an attempt to keep student-athletes from contracting the virus. Those protocols limited how teams could interact, and it didn’t help that the team wasn’t performing well in January just a year after it had won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Players couldn’t go bowling, have movie nights or gather outside of practice. Team meetings were held via Zoom. They had to stay in a hotel room by themselves and meals were eaten in isolation on the road. Team huddles even were forbidden when they started practicing in the fall.

“It pulled apart at the foundation of what we need to be and who we need to be as a team,” Gard said. “All the COVID protocols were great to keep you healthy. But it was completely anti-team in terms of trying to get a team to come together and unify.”

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media Friday night after the Badgers defeated the UW-Whitewater Warhawks at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Gard said relationships with the players and coaching staff are one of his favorite things about being a coach, and the pandemic interrupted his typical flow of building them.

Relationship building before COVID-19 started during the recruiting process for Gard and continued once players were on campus.

Coaches couldn’t travel to see recruits during much of the pandemic, so the most personal interactions they had with players were conversations over video. Also gone were on-campus visits for recruits that typically include trips to Badgers football games, facilities tours and meetings with current members of the team.

Gard got to see players, such as Chucky Hepburn and Matthew Mors, again when they came to campus for workouts in June. He had met them in person before the pandemic but hadn’t seen them since. He never met Markus Ilver, Chris Vogt or Jahcobi Neath in person until June.

“That took a piece of that relationship building away,” Gard said. “You’re trying to fast track some of those things and make up for lost time as much as you can.”

Working on the bonds he has with the players on the team is easier now that he can see them in person. He was in the weight room with all 17 players this summer. He can go with them to the Nitty Gritty.

Junior forward Tyler Wahl spent one year in normalcy during his freshman season then a year with lockdowns as a sophomore. He said there’s been an emphasis on team bonding more this season than his freshman year, and it’s likely because they missed out on it last season.

Wahl said he feels closer to Gard, too, because he’s around so much.

“He checks in with everyone at least once a week (outside of practice),” Wahl said. “He tells us his door’s always open. So if you ever need to go tell him something, or if he wants to come tell us something, he’s up there and we can go see him.”

Beyond basketball

Gard said he tries to focus on preparing the players for life away from basketball. He talks with younger players about the struggles of living away from their parents or what they want to major in. He helps the older players figure out what they want to do after college and how to handle adulthood.

He described it as helping them “crystal ball” their life. He wants to set them on a path to reach whatever they see as an end goal or even just a short-term goal.

The conversation always ends on how basketball can help them be a better person.

“I think that’s why athletics are such a great microcosm of life,” Gard said. “They allow you to experience ups, downs, highs, lows, everything in between, and in an athletic arena so to speak. It prepares you and it helps give you some, I think, experience or confidence to be able to handle those things when real life happens.”

Experience is the best teacher, according to Gard, and with adversity comes experience. He said everyone learns more through tougher experiences, tougher conversations. Handling adversity on a basketball level is easier than away from the court, but that’s why Gard emphasizes it so much.

It’s one of his biggest takeaways from the pandemic and everything that came with it.

“You have to make sure they understand you’re with them on this ride — the bumps, the highs, the lows, the times you fall off your bike,” Gard said. “Whatever it is, we’re still there with you, we’ll help you through it. We’re not going to be able to protect you from everything. We’re not the bulldozers that’s going to clear the path, you’re going to have to navigate your way.”

Reinforcing his ways

The Badgers have eight new players on this season’s roster to go with nine returnees.

A young team means returning to the basics of both basketball and relationship building.

Fifth-year senior guard Brad Davison said the team is learning — and for some re-learning — offensive and defensive principles, which include doing drills focused on fundamental footwork and shooting techniques.

It’s just one of a few ways Gard has altered his coaching to fit the team.

The other is how he’s approaching the players personally. The conversation he had with last season’s seniors pointed out flaws in his relationships with them. While Gard didn’t explicitly say that meeting is the reason why relationships are at the forefront of his mind, he said he missed out on opportunities to bond last season and having them taken away during the pandemic allowed him to reaffirm their importance.

He’s spending time familiarizing himself with what makes each player who he is to build the foundation of what he hopes will be a good relationship.

“I think just understanding that each of them are a little bit different,” Gard said. “They all come from different backgrounds. There’s not a cookie-cutter approach to any of them. But when you get together, it’s all of us together.”

There’s always going to be the goal of winning the Big Ten and making the NCAA tournament, but Gard wants to make sure the Badgers are focused on reaffirming the core foundations of the team this season.

“It’s just understanding how important that collectiveness, that synergy, that whatever you want to call it — teamwork — there’s a lot of adjectives we can throw out that how vital that is,” Gard said. “You have to continually reach for that and strive for that culture every single day.”

