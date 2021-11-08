How Badgers basketball coach Greg Gard is trying to build relationships with his new team

Greg Gard is sitting in his office five days before the start of the University of Wisconsin’s men’s basketball season, his seventh as the leader of the Badgers.
He’s sitting in his chair, next to a coffee table stacked with books he’s drawn motivation from, explaining the challenges of coaching a season during the COVID-19 pandemic and how he’s learned the most about life through the obstacles he faced.
It reminded him of when he took over as coach in December 2015, when Bo Ryan abruptly retired. The team was 1-4, adjusting to a new coach and figuring out its identity. Gard also had lost his father to brain cancer just a few months earlier.
He gathered the team for a meeting back then and asked everyone to raise their hand if they had faced adversity in life — not missing a jump shot, but something that hit them hard.
He explained to them that their lackluster start was miniscule compared to the things happening in their daily lives or out in the world. He told them that if they could learn how to handle adversity on the basketball court, it would help them deal with bigger issues. The 2015-16 team finished 22-13 overall and 12-6 in Big Ten Conference play, despite its rough start.
“The time when you have those most impactful conversations is when somebody is going through something adverse,” Gard said. “They’ve had a bad practice, they’ve struggled in a class or they have something stressful going on in their life. I think there’s a trust factor that you can talk about, but you still have to continue to live it.”
Gard had another tough conversation in February when he was approached by the seven seniors on last season’s roster for a closed door meeting. They brought concerns about their relationships with Gard and the culture of the team as a whole. A partial recording of the meeting was sent to the Wisconsin State Journal in June.
“You have to accept that it’s a really extensive stress multiplier,” Gard said about coaching during the pandemic. “We are so dependent on chemistry, togetherness, connectivity, synergy and all those things that you have to be together in order to achieve, acquire and grow.”
Learning from the pandemic
The NCAA mandated strict protocols a year ago in an attempt to keep student-athletes from contracting the virus. Those protocols limited how teams could interact, and it didn’t help that the team wasn’t performing well in January just a year after it had won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
Players couldn’t go bowling, have movie nights or gather outside of practice. Team meetings were held via Zoom. They had to stay in a hotel room by themselves and meals were eaten in isolation on the road. Team huddles even were forbidden when they started practicing in the fall.
“It pulled apart at the foundation of what we need to be and who we need to be as a team,” Gard said. “All the COVID protocols were great to keep you healthy. But it was completely anti-team in terms of trying to get a team to come together and unify.”
Gard said relationships with the players and coaching staff are one of his favorite things about being a coach, and the pandemic interrupted his typical flow of building them.
Relationship building before COVID-19 started during the recruiting process for Gard and continued once players were on campus.
Coaches couldn’t travel to see recruits during much of the pandemic, so the most personal interactions they had with players were conversations over video. Also gone were on-campus visits for recruits that typically include trips to Badgers football games, facilities tours and meetings with current members of the team.
Gard got to see players, such as Chucky Hepburn and Matthew Mors, again when they came to campus for workouts in June. He had met them in person before the pandemic but hadn’t seen them since. He never met Markus Ilver, Chris Vogt or Jahcobi Neath in person until June.
“That took a piece of that relationship building away,” Gard said. “You’re trying to fast track some of those things and make up for lost time as much as you can.”
Working on the bonds he has with the players on the team is easier now that he can see them in person. He was in the weight room with all 17 players this summer. He can go with them to the Nitty Gritty.
Junior forward Tyler Wahl spent one year in normalcy during his freshman season then a year with lockdowns as a sophomore. He said there’s been an emphasis on team bonding more this season than his freshman year, and it’s likely because they missed out on it last season.
Wahl said he feels closer to Gard, too, because he’s around so much.
“He checks in with everyone at least once a week (outside of practice),” Wahl said. “He tells us his door’s always open. So if you ever need to go tell him something, or if he wants to come tell us something, he’s up there and we can go see him.”
Beyond basketball
Gard said he tries to focus on preparing the players for life away from basketball. He talks with younger players about the struggles of living away from their parents or what they want to major in. He helps the older players figure out what they want to do after college and how to handle adulthood.
He described it as helping them “crystal ball” their life. He wants to set them on a path to reach whatever they see as an end goal or even just a short-term goal.
The conversation always ends on how basketball can help them be a better person.
“I think that’s why athletics are such a great microcosm of life,” Gard said. “They allow you to experience ups, downs, highs, lows, everything in between, and in an athletic arena so to speak. It prepares you and it helps give you some, I think, experience or confidence to be able to handle those things when real life happens.”
Experience is the best teacher, according to Gard, and with adversity comes experience. He said everyone learns more through tougher experiences, tougher conversations. Handling adversity on a basketball level is easier than away from the court, but that’s why Gard emphasizes it so much.
It’s one of his biggest takeaways from the pandemic and everything that came with it.
“You have to make sure they understand you’re with them on this ride — the bumps, the highs, the lows, the times you fall off your bike,” Gard said. “Whatever it is, we’re still there with you, we’ll help you through it. We’re not going to be able to protect you from everything. We’re not the bulldozers that’s going to clear the path, you’re going to have to navigate your way.”
Reinforcing his ways
The Badgers have eight new players on this season’s roster to go with nine returnees.
A young team means returning to the basics of both basketball and relationship building.
Fifth-year senior guard Brad Davison said the team is learning — and for some re-learning — offensive and defensive principles, which include doing drills focused on fundamental footwork and shooting techniques.
It’s just one of a few ways Gard has altered his coaching to fit the team.
The other is how he’s approaching the players personally. The conversation he had with last season’s seniors pointed out flaws in his relationships with them. While Gard didn’t explicitly say that meeting is the reason why relationships are at the forefront of his mind, he said he missed out on opportunities to bond last season and having them taken away during the pandemic allowed him to reaffirm their importance.
He’s spending time familiarizing himself with what makes each player who he is to build the foundation of what he hopes will be a good relationship.
“I think just understanding that each of them are a little bit different,” Gard said. “They all come from different backgrounds. There’s not a cookie-cutter approach to any of them. But when you get together, it’s all of us together.”
There’s always going to be the goal of winning the Big Ten and making the NCAA tournament, but Gard wants to make sure the Badgers are focused on reaffirming the core foundations of the team this season.
“It’s just understanding how important that collectiveness, that synergy, that whatever you want to call it — teamwork — there’s a lot of adjectives we can throw out that how vital that is,” Gard said. “You have to continually reach for that and strive for that culture every single day.”
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's basketball team
POINT GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
|Lorne Bowman
|Fr.
|6-2
|210
|Detroit
|Chucky Hepburn
|Fr.
|6-2
|211
|Omaha, Neb.
|Carter Higginbottom
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|193
|Chicago
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|196
|Toronto
Overview
Davis and Davison will be the starting guards for the Badgers because they are the team’s best guards. Both players lean more toward shooting guard but will play the point as well.
The Badgers have true point guards in Hepburn and Bowman, but both are freshmen and need time to grow and adjust to the college game.
Davison will be a key playmaker as the most experienced player on the roster. He returns for a fifth season with the Badgers after averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 31 starts this past season.
Coach Greg Gard also played Davis, who is more of a shooting guard, at the point in the Red/White Scrimmage, secret scrimmage against Loyola Chicago and exhibition against UW Whitewater.
The Badgers brought in three potential options for the point guard in freshmen Bowman and Hepburn plus transfer junior Neath. Hepburn was expected to start at the point but missed almost two weeks of practice, which hindered his ability to win the starting spot.
Hepburn led the point guards during the Oct. 29 exhibition against UW-Whitewater with 20 minutes and finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bowman also missed two weeks of practice with an injury and only played nine minutes in that exhibition. Gard has said in multiple news conferences that Hepburn’s and Bowman’s focus on defense is one of the reasons they’re good point guards.
The last option is Neath. He played point guard throughout high school and during his time at Wake Forest, but Gard has him focusing on playing shooting guard. Neath brings experience to the young team after spending the past two seasons at Wake Forest, where he averaged 4.7 ppg, 2.0 apg, and 1.8 rpg in 50 appearances.
SHOOTING GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jordan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|198
|La Crosse
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
|Isaac Lindsey
|So.
|6-4
|184
|Mineral Point
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|198
|Toronto
|Justin Taphorn
|So.
|6-5
|208
|Pekin, Ill.
Overview
Jonathan Davis is set to take on a bigger role this season. He posted 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game off the bench while succeeding on 38.9% of his 3-point attempts last season.
He was the only freshman to play in all 31 games during the 2020-21 campaign. He was also a member of the U19 Team USA that won the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in Latvia this past summer.
Neath is versatile and in practice has shown that he might be the most consistent shooter for the Badgers. He can shoot in the paint and outside the arc. He’s a talented, confident ball controller who can play both guard positions.
Davison, Davis and Neath all can play both guard positions, but Neath is the only one who hasn’t played point for the Badgers in practice or scrimmages. Davis and Davison likely will share the role — both starting — and Neath will provide minutes off the bench.
SMALL FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Tyler Wahl
|Jr.
|6-9
|221
|Lakeville, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Carter Gilmore
|So.
|6-7
|224
|Hartland
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Wahl is one of only two returning players who started a game last season. He’s the frontrunner to start. The Badgers need him to improve his 3-point shooting after he shot just 27.8% from beyond the arc last season.
Wahl appeared in 31 games and put up 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He typically will play small forward, but he will slide to power forward when coach Greg Gard wants to use a smaller lineup.
Gilmore has become a key bench player during practice and scrimmages this season. He’s likely to be Wahl’s backup because he has a bit more experience than the other potential small forwards. Gilmore only played 17 minutes over nine games last season.
Ilver and Mors both have shown the ability to play small forward, although they typically play the power forward. They’re both versatile, long players who can shoot well. Ilver has been utilized more than Mors in practice and scrimmages.
POWER FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Ben Carlson
|Fr.
|6-9
|226
|Woodbury, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Carlson was injured for a majority of last season, but he is healthy this season and already has shown improvement in his game. He averaged 2.9 points In the seven games he did play last season. He’s confident in his ball handling and knows how to get to the rim. He can score down low and from beyond the arc.
Members of the UW coaching staff were impressed with Ilver right off the bat and thought he was further along in his game than they originally thought. He was one of three players who was recruited completely virtually. His senior year in high school was cut short, but he knows how to play tough without getting too aggressive. He’s also a versatile shooter.
Crowl has been the standout for the center spot, but he could play power forward depending on matchups.
CENTER
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Chris Vogt
|Sr.
|7-0
|257
|Mayfield, Ky.
Overview
Crowl played in 12 games last season for a total of 36 minutes and eight points. He jumped into the starting role early in the offseason and has handled it well during the few times he’s played this season.
He was the only player to score in double digits during the Red/White Scrimmage with 13 points. Crowl led both teams during UW’s exhibition against Whitewater with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
The Badgers also will utilize Vogt here. He’s a transfer from Cincinnati who brings experience guarding Division I opponents. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for the Bearcats last season.
He gives the Badgers nice size and rim protection. Crowl has said he’s learned a lot from Vogt, and that has helped Crowl become more confident in his game.
Hodges is the other option. He hasn’t played organized basketball since his junior year in high school because he opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season. He put up 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior in high school. He has plenty of length, but he needs time to develop and mature.