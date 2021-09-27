 Skip to main content
How a ‘perfect storm’ led the Badgers men’s basketball team to its new director of recruiting and scouting
How a ‘perfect storm’ led the Badgers men’s basketball team to its new director of recruiting and scouting

Wisconsin Iowa Basketball

Badgers assistant coach Kyle Blackbourn, left, and coach Greg Gard react to a call during a 2020 game in Iowa City, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

Kyle Blackbourn didn’t anticipate that he’d specialize in recruiting or scouting during his collegiate coaching career, but Blackbourn is ready for the challenge with the ever changing landscape of recruiting.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program promoted Blackbourn to director of recruiting and scouting after five years as assistant director of basketball operations. His new role, which he starts this season, allows him to focus more on the future of Badgers basketball. 

He will lead recruiting oversight, scouting, on-campus visits, recruit evaluation and still assist in day-to-day operations. 

This is a new position for the program. UW had never had someone specifically designated to handle recruiting and scouting, but when program assistant Peg Cullen retired this past summer, it created what Blackbourn referred to as a “perfect storm”

“Coach (Greg) Gard had a chance to kind of reform that position and give me a little bit more responsibility in the recruiting aspect of things,” Blackbourn said. “Also scouting during the season, working on gathering scouting reports and personnel reports to help the assistant coaches out.” 

Blackbourn, a native of Shullsburg, has been coaching college basketball for 10 years. He started as an assistant with Clarke University women’s basketball in 2010-11 before working his way up to the Division II men’s basketball level with Rockhurst University in 2015-16. His first Division I gig was when he was hired by UW in 2016.

The goal for Blackbourn was always to coach at a high major program, so it was a dream come true when Gard brought him aboard. He said he didn’t anticipate specializing in recruiting or scouting, but the opportunity to further his skill set jumped out and he took it. 

The assistant coaches on the team still do a majority of the outreach when it comes to recruiting, including talking to recruits and watching them play. 

Blackbourn said he assists where needed and also does some of the deeper looks, especially on the transfer portal. He said he utilizes a variety of analytics and conversations with the coaches to make sure potential recruits fit UW's mold. 

“I'm just kind of that back in the office quarterback,” Blackbourn said. “Recruiting visits is kind of a big role that I'll be kind of overseeing … just making sure that they get to see, you know, everything that we have to offer and they can have the best visit they can, to help attract these young student-athletes to Wisconsin.”

The assistant coaches split up the scouting reports at the beginning of the year. Blackbourn referred to himself as a “personal assistant” to each of them. He said he studies and helps create all of the scouting reports but typically is helping where the assistants need him. 

This often looks like the nitty gritty details of a scouting report, the opponent's ball screen defense, a player’s tendency late in the game and other special scenarios. It’s one important part of the report. 

Blackbourn wants to showcase all UW has to offer. The Badgers’ historical success, UW’s academics and the overall college town atmosphere provide a “premium” experience for students. 

“I just want to try to paint that picture a little bit better,” Blackbourn said. “Have our overall pitch, back that up and really just support our staff and make it as cohesive as it can be.”

uw men's basketball mug 9-27

