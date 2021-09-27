How a ‘perfect storm’ led the Badgers men’s basketball team to its new director of recruiting and scouting

The goal for Blackbourn was always to coach at a high major program, so it was a dream come true when Gard brought him aboard. He said he didn’t anticipate specializing in recruiting or scouting, but the opportunity to further his skill set jumped out and he took it.

The assistant coaches on the team still do a majority of the outreach when it comes to recruiting, including talking to recruits and watching them play.

Blackbourn said he assists where needed and also does some of the deeper looks, especially on the transfer portal. He said he utilizes a variety of analytics and conversations with the coaches to make sure potential recruits fit UW's mold.

“I'm just kind of that back in the office quarterback,” Blackbourn said. “Recruiting visits is kind of a big role that I'll be kind of overseeing … just making sure that they get to see, you know, everything that we have to offer and they can have the best visit they can, to help attract these young student-athletes to Wisconsin.”