How a complete effort helped the Wisconsin men's basketball team escape Michigan State with a win

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Johnny Davis walked off the court following the No. 14 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s win against No. 17 Michigan State on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center with a farewell to the fans.
Sporting a No. 51 jersey after his normal No. 1 jersey was ripped by Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. in the second half, Davis bid adieu with a wave, some choice words and headed into the locker room after the Badgers’ 70-62 Big Ten victory.
Davis wasn’t just saying goodbye to the Michigan State fans, he also was saying goodbye to his scoring slump.
The sophomore guard led the Badgers (19-4, 10-3 Big Ten) with 25 points on 8-for-11 shooting after only scoring four points against Penn State at home three days before.
“It was a really good step and getting me back to how I've been playing earlier in the season,” Davis said. “I wouldn't have been able to get the shots that I had in the look that I had without my teammates being able to knock down shots at the start. So I give all the credit to them.”
The Badgers once again share first place in the Big Ten, along with Illinois and Purdue, following their and the Boilermakers’ win over the Fighting Illini on Tuesday night.
The win couldn’t have happened without contributions from UW players across the board. Davis may have been the highlight, but each Badgers player added something to the win. All but one UW player who saw time on the court scored at least two points and everyone grabbed at least one rebound.
Tyler Wahl was unavailable with an ankle injury the last time the Badgers played Michigan State, an 86-74 Spartans victory Jan. 21 at the Kohl Center. He scored 11 points on 50% shooting while grabbing five rebounds in Tuesday’s rematch.
Davis and UW coach Greg Gard said Wahl was key to the Badgers’ stronger defense on Tuesday. UW held Michigan State to 62 points on 41.5% shooting, including 21.4% from 3-point range. In the first meeting, the Badgers gave up 86 points as the Spartans shot 52.7% overall and 50% from beyond the arc.
“I wouldn't say it's just me,” Wahl said. “There were a couple plays early where I was able to stop them and maybe shut a little bit of their confidence down. But it was my teammates that were diving on the ground. My teammates on the bench were getting rowdy for us when we were winning those 50-50 balls. So those are the types of things that win us games.”
Chucky Hepburn also contributed 11 points while tying Davis for the team lead in assists with three. Two of his assists were to sophomore Ben Carlson, who finished the first one with a dunk after Hepburn set up the alley-oop with 14:28 left in the first half. The third one was a kickout to Brad Davison for a 3-pointer in the second half.
Not visible in the box score was the job Hepburn did in helping to hold Michigan State guards Tyson Walker and Max Christie to a combined nine points.
“He gets asked to do a lot on this team,” Wahl said of Hepburn. “He's asked to run offense and play good defense on their point guards against a lot of older guys. I think he's just done a great job all year.”
Steven Crowl and Davison combined for 14 points. Crowl had six points, connecting on 50% of his shots and hitting both of his free throw attempts late in the first half. Davison had eight points while shooting 2 of 10 overall, including 2 of 7 from 3-point range, and hit a key pair of free throws in the final two minutes.
UW's bench also stepped up after Gard said he wanted to see more from the unit following the Badgers' earlier loss to the Spartans. The bench combined for a total nine points — seven of which came in the first half.
Backup point guard Lorne Bowman II hit a 3-pointer with 1:34 left in the first half from deep in the corner to put the Badgers up 26-19. Carlson led the bench unit with four points, with one basket coming on the alley-oop and the other on an easy layup.
Chris Vogt played 12 minutes off the bench, coming in to help when Crowl got into foul trouble. Vogt finished with two points but missed all three of his free throw attempts. He was a key part of the bench energy Wahl mentioned, as the 7-foot center was often the first guy on his feet and was one of the loudest cheering on his teammates.
Jahcobi Neath was the only UW player to go scoreless, but he provided defensive effort and helped give Davis breaks throughout the game. Neath also contributed one of UW’s six steals, taking the ball away from Michigan State forward Malik Hall with 13:39 left in the first half. Wahl was unable to save the ball from going out of bounds and the Spartans were able to regain possession.
It was one of the best collective performances from the UW bench and the starters, which is important for the Badgers as the regular season winds down and they enter into the postseason.
“We're going to have to have contributions from (everyone),” Gard said. “We've started to get more and more even though maybe it's not eye popping on the stat sheet that other guys have continued to grow and do some good things.”
Badgers fans on Twitter have plenty to say after Wisconsin men's basketball wins at Michigan State
All-around effort
Win At MSU, in front of Izzone, take a bow Badgers. Thought Johnny confronted his shooting woes, then solved the woes. Brad came through as needed & Chucky continues to grow. I like Wahl’s attitude, what ankle injury? Crowl is getting really good experience for his & fans future— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) February 9, 2022
Exacting their revenge
Lose at home to MSU but steal it back on the road. Another big win away from the Kohl Center for Bucky. Johnny D. back on track on offense hitting some tough shots. But his D even more impressive. Gotta love these Badgers!— Dennis Semrau (@DennisSemrau) February 9, 2022
Party time
February 9, 2022
Time will tell
So another Quad One win for the @BadgerMBB . Does that mean Purdue moves up in the polls again?!?— Eric M. Tostrud (@EricTostrud) February 9, 2022
Leading by example
When Davis plays like that they are going to be tough to beat. The rest of the starting 5 are all tough solid players.— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) February 9, 2022
Load-bearing Wahl
What a fantastic road win. Having Tyler Wahl against Michigan State makes quite a difference— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 9, 2022
Enjoy the ride!
Love living in the moment with this team. Such a great season. I wish others would reflect on it that same way. Oh, and that last video review sucked in so many regards. That’s why I don’t take my blood pressure for at least 2 hours after the game ends.— Steve Gasser (@sgcommunication) February 9, 2022
Another day at the office
This team never fails to amaze me. That was one of their most complete wins this year, at Breslin at boot. Whatever Tyler Wahl is making in NIL money, it isn't enough.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) February 9, 2022
How sweet it is
Tough game vs. a tough opponent. Always happy with a win vs. MSU but especially on their home court. Johnny’s competitiveness and grit is phenomenal to watch.— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) February 9, 2022
Checks all the boxes
Winning is fun. Winning on the road is awesome. Winning on the road in East Lansing is the sweet nectar of the gods. #OnWisconsin— Kevin (@dcbadger7) February 9, 2022
Outlasting the onslaught
I knew Michigan State would come out guns ablazing after an Izzo tongue lashing at half time and the Badgers played even better!! Nice to see Johnny back. Chucky was awesome too. And thanks to Tom Izzo for defending Brad Davidson from a heckler.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) February 9, 2022
No doubt about it
Johnny back on his game. But the big story is the defense. Making those stops with the game on the line and keeping MSU out of their transition game the whole 40 minutes. Impressive.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) February 9, 2022
Taking care of business
Great Win!! These guys just keep getting it done. Nice to see Johnny get back on track offensively. Tough place to win but this team keeps surprising.— Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) February 9, 2022
Night and day
Looked absolutely nothing like the team that barely survived Penn State at home three days ago. Their resilience is highly impressive.— Bill Pfeiffer (@billt209) February 9, 2022
Familiar face
#51 is really good— Brian Bruhn (@bcbruhn) February 9, 2022
We've seen this before
February 9, 2022
Let 'em talk
Not sure why anyone in their right mind would continue to doubt how good this team is. Only two losses with their full roster both on the road to ranked teams. Arguably the best resume in the entire country.— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) February 9, 2022
Do what you love
Johnny Davis loves playing ranked teams on the road. Huge win. pic.twitter.com/Vd30eqYmSh— Dan Buhler (@FBuhlersDayOff) February 9, 2022
It takes a village
JD was able to elevate and knock down his shots. Brad hit two clutch 3's. Wahl showed how significant a player he is for this team to succeed and be tough on defense. Same for Hepburn. He also made big shots, got an impressive steal, and sank free throws near the end of the game.— Austin Volden (@AVolden_89) February 9, 2022
A pleasant surprise
In all honesty, at the beginning of the season I thought 3-10 in B1G play was a very real possibility. I'm just enjoying every game these guys play and it's awesome to see "Wisconsin style" basketball again.— Brad Montag (@bradmontag) February 9, 2022
Beauty's in the eye of the beholder
It wasn’t pretty but it’s a big W. Badgers really gotta work on getting cleaner looks, 3rd or 4th game in row where they struggled with shooting for long stretches but defense kept them in it— Travis Hartman (@mrTacos375) February 9, 2022
Escaping the pressure cooker
Hepburn was great on both ends of the floor. Davis didn’t seem to be forcing things quite as much - great team effort in a tough environment— ben⛳️🏌🏽♂️ (@angryobrien3) February 9, 2022
Bend but don't break
Really impressed with how they withstood MSU’s fight in the second half when momentum started to swing. Glad to see Johnny regain some of his swagger. Overall great team win!— Caroline Kay (@carolinehkay) February 9, 2022
Credit where credit's due
Phenomenal win. Since I've criticized this in the past, credit to Gard for overall excellent inbounds plays.— Nick P Bassill (@NickPBassill) February 9, 2022
Big dropoff when the bench gets involved, so hopefully this experience will pay off.
Enough said
February 9, 2022