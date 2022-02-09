How a complete effort helped the Wisconsin men's basketball team escape Michigan State with a win

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Johnny Davis walked off the court following the No. 14 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s win against No. 17 Michigan State on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center with a farewell to the fans.

Sporting a No. 51 jersey after his normal No. 1 jersey was ripped by Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. in the second half, Davis bid adieu with a wave, some choice words and headed into the locker room after the Badgers’ 70-62 Big Ten victory.

Davis wasn’t just saying goodbye to the Michigan State fans, he also was saying goodbye to his scoring slump.

The sophomore guard led the Badgers (19-4, 10-3 Big Ten) with 25 points on 8-for-11 shooting after only scoring four points against Penn State at home three days before.

“It was a really good step and getting me back to how I've been playing earlier in the season,” Davis said. “I wouldn't have been able to get the shots that I had in the look that I had without my teammates being able to knock down shots at the start. So I give all the credit to them.”

The Badgers once again share first place in the Big Ten, along with Illinois and Purdue, following their and the Boilermakers’ win over the Fighting Illini on Tuesday night.

The win couldn’t have happened without contributions from UW players across the board. Davis may have been the highlight, but each Badgers player added something to the win. All but one UW player who saw time on the court scored at least two points and everyone grabbed at least one rebound.

Tyler Wahl was unavailable with an ankle injury the last time the Badgers played Michigan State, an 86-74 Spartans victory Jan. 21 at the Kohl Center. He scored 11 points on 50% shooting while grabbing five rebounds in Tuesday’s rematch.

Davis and UW coach Greg Gard said Wahl was key to the Badgers’ stronger defense on Tuesday. UW held Michigan State to 62 points on 41.5% shooting, including 21.4% from 3-point range. In the first meeting, the Badgers gave up 86 points as the Spartans shot 52.7% overall and 50% from beyond the arc.

“I wouldn't say it's just me,” Wahl said. “There were a couple plays early where I was able to stop them and maybe shut a little bit of their confidence down. But it was my teammates that were diving on the ground. My teammates on the bench were getting rowdy for us when we were winning those 50-50 balls. So those are the types of things that win us games.”

Chucky Hepburn also contributed 11 points while tying Davis for the team lead in assists with three. Two of his assists were to sophomore Ben Carlson, who finished the first one with a dunk after Hepburn set up the alley-oop with 14:28 left in the first half. The third one was a kickout to Brad Davison for a 3-pointer in the second half.

Not visible in the box score was the job Hepburn did in helping to hold Michigan State guards Tyson Walker and Max Christie to a combined nine points.

“He gets asked to do a lot on this team,” Wahl said of Hepburn. “He's asked to run offense and play good defense on their point guards against a lot of older guys. I think he's just done a great job all year.”

Steven Crowl and Davison combined for 14 points. Crowl had six points, connecting on 50% of his shots and hitting both of his free throw attempts late in the first half. Davison had eight points while shooting 2 of 10 overall, including 2 of 7 from 3-point range, and hit a key pair of free throws in the final two minutes.

UW's bench also stepped up after Gard said he wanted to see more from the unit following the Badgers' earlier loss to the Spartans. The bench combined for a total nine points — seven of which came in the first half.

Backup point guard Lorne Bowman II hit a 3-pointer with 1:34 left in the first half from deep in the corner to put the Badgers up 26-19. Carlson led the bench unit with four points, with one basket coming on the alley-oop and the other on an easy layup.

Chris Vogt played 12 minutes off the bench, coming in to help when Crowl got into foul trouble. Vogt finished with two points but missed all three of his free throw attempts. He was a key part of the bench energy Wahl mentioned, as the 7-foot center was often the first guy on his feet and was one of the loudest cheering on his teammates.

Jahcobi Neath was the only UW player to go scoreless, but he provided defensive effort and helped give Davis breaks throughout the game. Neath also contributed one of UW’s six steals, taking the ball away from Michigan State forward Malik Hall with 13:39 left in the first half. Wahl was unable to save the ball from going out of bounds and the Spartans were able to regain possession.

It was one of the best collective performances from the UW bench and the starters, which is important for the Badgers as the regular season winds down and they enter into the postseason.

“We're going to have to have contributions from (everyone),” Gard said. “We've started to get more and more even though maybe it's not eye popping on the stat sheet that other guys have continued to grow and do some good things.”

