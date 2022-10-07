A sharpshooter, a tough guy and a leader: That’s how many members of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team would describe the three new scholarship players.

Freshman Connor Essegian is the sharpshooter who coach Greg Gard joked he definitely doesn’t want to play “horse” with.

Sophomore Kamari McGee is a tough guy who brings a lot of speed to the floor and some relief to starting point guard Chucky Hepburn.

Junior Max Klesmit is a potential leader for the Badgers who drew a comparison to a recent graduate.

It can be difficult to be a new player on a roster laden with returners. There’s the transition to figuring out a new program as a transfer or simply adjusting to college from high school. It’s also a group of guys trying to figure out how to play with each other.

“They really came in and just blended in right away,” Oliver said. “Usually, you have a little bit of tension. Guys are trying to find their own way and carve out roles. There's a lot of competition, especially here. … They embrace the competition. I just really like how they've handled coming in and competing every day, but at the same time understanding that we're all working together and no selfishness has crept in.”

The Badgers’ trip to France in August was huge in helping everyone bond, but it was especially important for the newer players. It allowed them to get to know their teammates. UW was granted extra practices as a result of the trip, which allowed the newcomers to adapt quicker to the program.

Gard said he learned a lot about each of the three players while overseas. He noticed that Essegian is stronger than he looks. He wasn’t afraid to compete with the older players they played against France.

McGee and Klesmit’s experience was noticeable. They didn’t play timid and knew how to help their teammates.

The Badgers have two seniors on the roster in Jahcobi Neath and Tyler Wahl. Jordan Davis and Carter Gilmore are the only juniors returning. Veteran players weren’t needed, but definitely appreciated.

McGee transferred to the Badgers after a year at UW-Green Bay, while Klesmit came from Wofford and is entering his junior season at UW.

“I've always said the best teacher (is) experience,” Gard said. “So they've helped in that regard. Now, it's a matter of specifically at a defensive end of learning our rules and making those habits and not just thoughts. They have to be habits so they can play instinctually and not have to think. ... I like the fact that they bring some experience to our locker room.”

McGee has had a little less of a learning curve than the others. He played under Will Ryan at UW-Green Bay, the son of former Badgers coach Bo Ryan.

McGee said the programs are a lot similar due to both Will Ryan and Gard following a lot of the same coaching principles. There are minor tweaks in the way they play defense and certain offensive schemes, but overall things are just a bit more intense at UW.

“I'm a fighter,” McGee said. “Being a new guy in a new program … you're not the known guy. You have to get accustomed to what you're doing. What the coaches are doing and how they're running things. There's no quitting in me regardless of what's going on. I'm always going to get the job done.”

There’s been a lot more of an adjustment for Essegian. It’s his rookie season and there’s been a lot of curveballs thrown his way. All of his coaches have said it’s clear he has skills offensively, but now it’s focusing on defense and getting stronger.

Gard said Essegian’s head is likely “spinning” from a defensive standpoint.

“There's just a whole different level in every aspect, especially the speed, the strength, the physicality, even just the intensity, offense, defensively, for sure,” Essegian said. “Even just a simple drill, the pace, and the energy is just so much quicker. It's definitely a big jump from high school.”

Klesmit is trying to learn how to be more patient. He’s spent the last two years familiar with a different program. He was an important player there. He’s likely going to be a key player for the Badgers too.

However, he’s focusing on not getting frustrated with himself when things don’t click right away. Gard pulled him to the side of Wednesday’s practice to go in-depth on a mistake. Klesmit said moments like that have been really helpful in adjusting.

He’s also just hoping to be a leader for the younger guys, while learning — specifically about the Big Ten — from the more experienced players.

His coaches have already seen that and assistant coach Dean Oliver went as far as drawing comparisons to last season’s leader, Brad Davison.

“Max brings in a lot of that kind of toughness that Brad has,” Oliver said. “That leadership. That right away was evident in the mentality he brings in. Then his abilities, he can obviously shoot the ball, he can score it. He can do a lot of things that Brad has done in the past. But obviously, Max is a different player than him.”