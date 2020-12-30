 Skip to main content
Horror flick: Long film session for Badgers men's basketball team focuses on defensive collapse
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Anderson Maryland

UW senior guard Trevor Anderson battles for a loose ball with Maryland's Aaron Wiggins on Monday night. The Terrapins upset the No. 6 Badgers 70-64.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

Brad Davison could sum up the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball film session that took place Tuesday in one word.

“Long,” he said.

There were many corrections to be made after a shocking 70-64 home loss to Maryland a day earlier. UW (8-2, 2-1 Big Ten Conference) had to learn from those mistakes and quickly turn the page because No. 21 Minnesota (9-1, 2-1) visits the Kohl Center on Thursday.

Davison, a senior guard who re-injured his right ankle vs. Maryland, conducted a phone interview while resting in an ice bath following practice. The Badgers collectively were nursing bruised egos after being humbled during a defeat that ended a pair of impressive streaks.

UW had won 15 consecutive games at the Kohl Center dating to a 71-70 loss to Illinois on Jan. 8 of last season.

The loss was the Badgers’ first to a Big Ten opponent since a 70-52 setback at Minnesota on Feb. 5, ending a run of 10 consecutive wins in conference play.

It was why those streaks ended — a complete breakdown by a normally durable defense — that most bothered Davison and the Badgers.

The Terrapins scored 46 points over their final 26 possessions of the game, going 16 of 19 from the field during that stretch. They made some big 3-pointers in that closing surge, but most of the damage was done at the rim.

Maryland scored 26 of its 38 points in the paint in the second half. That doesn’t include five points from the free throw line after halftime that were a direct result of the Terrapins getting in the paint and drawing fouls.

“It comes down to focus and discipline,” UW assistant coach Alando Tucker said. “We broke a lot of the rules that we normally ... don’t break.”

The Badgers aren’t shy about proclaiming they want to be the best defense in the nation this season. They’re No. 8 nationally in the KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency ratings even after the debacle in the second half Monday.

But UW’s defense has been exposed in each of its defeats this season. Marquette scored 26 points in the paint and another 20 from the free throw line in a 67-65 win against UW on Dec. 4.

It was athletic players such as freshman forward Justin Lewis and sophomore point guard D.J. Carton giving the Badgers headaches in that game. The three Maryland players UW had the most trouble matching up with athletically were Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins and Donta Scott, who combined for 36 points over the final 16 minutes, 15 seconds.

UW did a poor job filling gaps and its backside help was late to arrive at times. An inability to contain dribble penetration was a big problem as well.

“All things we can control,” Davison said.

Maryland, using a small lineup, did a good job of luring UW rim protector Nate Reuvers away from the basket. Reuvers was sloppy with his closeouts on a couple occasions and Scott drove right around him with free access to the basket.

After the Terrapins went 7:32 without scoring during a stretch that extended over halftime, the Badgers only had five defensive stops over the final 16-plus minutes of the game.

“They kind of ran the same play throughout the second half but had a lot of actions (off it),” Davison said, “and we were a step behind.”

UW had trouble defending ball screens and that issue needs to be solved immediately because Minnesota makes a living off junior point guard Marcus Carr creating for himself or his teammates in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop situations.

The Golden Gophers are averaging 91.0 points and 1.18 points per possession during a three-game stretch that includes victories over two ranked opponents — Iowa and Michigan State — along with an impressive non-conference win over Saint Louis.

Minnesota is shooting 58.8% on 2-point shots during that streak and has attempted 87 free throws, making 74. On the same day UW was getting destroyed in the paint by Maryland, the Gophers scored 40 points in that area during an 81-56 win against Michigan State.

“They’re going to set a lot of ball screens,” Davison said, “and just try to get Marcus going downhill.”

Minnesota was picked to finish 11th in the preseason Big Ten poll in part because it had to replace center Daniel Oturu, who entered the NBA draft after two seasons with the Gophers. While UW’s roster is filled with veterans who have been playing together for four seasons in some cases, four of the Gophers’ top six players in terms of minutes weren’t with the program last season.

That group includes three transfers — center Liam Robbins (Drake), guard Both Gach (Utah) and forward Brandon Johnson (Western Michigan) — who are starters. Robbins has been particularly impressive, averaging 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and a Big Ten-leading 2.6 blocked shots per game.

“They’re playing great,” Tucker said. “They’re playing confident.”

So were the Badgers until Monday. Maryland’s bench created a buzz all game, making noise after big shots and defensive stops, and negated any home-court advantage UW had in a nearly empty arena.

The Badgers’ inability to match that vigor played a role in the defeat, according to Tucker.

“They had energy, they had juice, and that’s what we’re going to see,” he said. “Other teams’ players, naturally they look at rankings. We don’t talk about that, we don’t promote that, but that’s natural. When you come into (someone’s) home, you want to prove that you can knock off that big target.

“So we have to draw from our own energy banks. You’ve seen benches when they play us jumping up and down. That’s major, during times of COVID, is manufacturing that energy.”

brad davison mug 12-30

Davison

No. 6 Badgers vs. No. 21 Minnesota

When, where: 3:30 p.m. today, Kohl Center.

TV: Big Ten Network.

