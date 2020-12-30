Horror flick: Long film session for Badgers men's basketball team focuses on defensive collapse

The Terrapins scored 46 points over their final 26 possessions of the game, going 16 of 19 from the field during that stretch. They made some big 3-pointers in that closing surge, but most of the damage was done at the rim.

Maryland scored 26 of its 38 points in the paint in the second half. That doesn’t include five points from the free throw line after halftime that were a direct result of the Terrapins getting in the paint and drawing fouls.

“It comes down to focus and discipline,” UW assistant coach Alando Tucker said. “We broke a lot of the rules that we normally ... don’t break.”

The Badgers aren’t shy about proclaiming they want to be the best defense in the nation this season. They’re No. 8 nationally in the KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency ratings even after the debacle in the second half Monday.

But UW’s defense has been exposed in each of its defeats this season. Marquette scored 26 points in the paint and another 20 from the free throw line in a 67-65 win against UW on Dec. 4.