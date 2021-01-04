Hoosier State of mind: 2021 NCAA men's basketball tourney to be played in Indiana

The Badgers’ list of highlights in Indiana include a 60-56 win over the Hoosiers last March at Assembly Hall that clinched a share of the Big Ten title.

Lucas Oil Stadium was where the Badgers knocked off previously unbeaten Kentucky in a national semifinal in 2015 before falling to Duke in the championship game.

UW won Big Ten tournaments in 2004 and ’08 at what is now called Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Mackey Arena hasn’t been all that kind to the Badgers, but that has more to do with the opponent (Purdue) than the venue.

UW dropped two spots to No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after splitting a pair of home games last week.

The Badgers (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten) followed up a 70-64 loss to Maryland on Dec. 28 with a 71-59 win over then-No. 21 Minnesota three days later. UW’s game at Penn State, scheduled for Sunday, was postponed after positive COVID-19 tests within the Nittany Lions program.

Seven other Big Ten teams are ranked this week: No. 5 Iowa, No. 10 Michigan, No. 12 Illinois, No. 15 Rutgers, No. 16 Minnesota and No. 23 Michigan State.

Meanwhile, UW is No. 11 in the first NET rankings, which is used to seed the NCAA tournament field.