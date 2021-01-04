Hoosier State of mind: 2021 NCAA men's basketball tourney to be played entirely in Indiana

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has produced some good memories in the state of Indiana and could get a chance to add to that collection in what figures to be a unique 2021 NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA announced Monday that all 67 games in this year’s men’s basketball event will be played in Indiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic that completely wiped out last year’s tournament.
Games will be played at four sites in Indianapolis — Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium — along with Purdue’s Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Indiana’s Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
The Final Four still is scheduled to be played April 3 and 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“The 2021 version of March Madness will be one to remember, if for no other reason than the uniqueness of the event,” NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement. “We are making the most of the circumstances the (COVID-19) global pandemic has presented. ... This is going to be complicated and difficult; there’s no question about that.”
What's still to be determined is how many fans will be allowed inside the venues. NCAA officials said a limited number of family members of players and coaches could attend games but decisions about expanding attendance or conducting fan events will be announced later.
The Badgers’ list of highlights in Indiana includes a 60-56 win over the Hoosiers last March at Assembly Hall that clinched a share of the Big Ten title.
Lucas Oil Stadium was where the Badgers knocked off previously unbeaten Kentucky in a national semifinal in 2015 before falling to Duke in the championship game.
UW won Big Ten tournaments in 2004 and 2008 at what now is called Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Mackey Arena hasn’t been all that kind to the Badgers, but that has more to do with the opponent (Purdue) than the venue.
UW dropped two spots to No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after splitting a pair of home games last week.
The Badgers (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten) followed a 70-64 loss to Maryland on Dec. 28 with a 71-59 win over then-No. 21 Minnesota three days later. UW’s game at Penn State, scheduled for Sunday, was postponed after positive COVID-19 tests within the Nittany Lions program.
Seven other Big Ten teams are ranked this week: No. 5 Iowa, No. 10 Michigan, No. 12 Illinois, No. 15 Rutgers, No. 16 Minnesota and No. 23 Michigan State.
Meanwhile, UW is No. 11 in the first NET rankings, which is used to seed the NCAA tournament field.
Here’s where the other Big Ten teams stand in the NET: No. 4 Illinois, No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Iowa, No. 17 Rutgers, No. 28 Ohio State, No. 32 Maryland, No. 42 Penn State, No. 43 Minnesota, No. 47 Purdue, No. 50 Northwestern, No. 51 Indiana, No. 119 Michigan State and No. 186 Nebraska.
The Badgers return to action Thursday with a game against visiting Indiana.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Fave 5: Sports reporter Jim Polzin shares his most memorable stories from 2020
Calling these my favorite stories from 2020 isn’t accurate because a couple of them weren’t particularly enjoyable to report and write. But trying to get to the bottom of the Erik Helland saga and, later, the COVID-19 outbreak on the UW football team definitely can be classified as memorable. The remarkable run to a share of the 2019-20 Big Ten Conference regular-season title by the UW men’s basketball was a blast to cover, and I included a Senior Day piece on Brevin Pritzl and my game story from the championship-clinching win at Indiana. Finally, I chose a story I did this season on how Greg Gard got started in coaching 30 years ago in tiny Hazel Green.
Others had noticed Pritzl’s nervous tics during games, and I had as well. Pritzl explained for a Senior Day story it was something that had be…
The events that led to Erik Helland’s ouster as strength coach for the Badgers men’s basketball team
There were a lot of questions left unanswered when Helland was forced to resign for using a racial epithet in front of a group of players. Get…
Instant classic: Wisconsin Badgers storm past Indiana Hoosiers late to secure share of Big Ten title
I’m thankful this was an afternoon game, because I didn’t have to rush a game story that had a lot of elements to it. That postgame news confe…
What went wrong at Wisconsin: Daily COVID-19 testing was supposed to protect Big Ten football from outbreaks
I don’t think I’ve learned so much while reporting a story. Let’s just say I’m thankful some very smart sources in this story were generous wi…
$705 and a mischievous 8th-grade team: Greg Gard’s path to Big Ten Coach of the Year started 30 years ago at Southwestern
Funny story: I almost rushed this into print after Gard won the award last spring. But then the pandemic ended the season abruptly and there w…