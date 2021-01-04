Hoosier State of mind: 2021 NCAA men's basketball tourney to be played entirely in Indiana

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has produced some good memories in the state of Indiana and could get a chance to add to that collection in what figures to be a unique 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA announced Monday that all 67 games in this year’s men’s basketball event will be played in Indiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic that completely wiped out last year’s tournament.

Games will be played at four sites in Indianapolis — Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium — along with Purdue’s Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Indiana’s Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

The Final Four still is scheduled to be played April 3 and 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“The 2021 version of March Madness will be one to remember, if for no other reason than the uniqueness of the event,” NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement. “We are making the most of the circumstances the (COVID-19) global pandemic has presented. ... This is going to be complicated and difficult; there’s no question about that.”