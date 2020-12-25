Holiday special: Wisconsin Badgers battle to the wire to close out Michigan State Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Breslin Center curse is over for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

Finally.

Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice scored a season-high 29 points and got plenty of help from his teammates in the No. 9 Badgers’ 85-76 victory over No. 12 Michigan State, UW’s first win here since 2004.

Aleem Ford added 13 points before fouling out to help the Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) end a 12-game losing streak at Breslin. Ford got UW going early in the game and made a huge hustle play late in the game to secure the program’s first win away from home this season.

Senior center Micah Potter and senior guard Brad Davison added 11 points apiece for UW, which trailed by nine points early in the second half but made up for it with an offense that was brilliant for the better part of 40 minutes.

UW shot 52% overall and 42% from 3-point range while averaging 1.25 points per possession.

Junior forward Joey Hauser scored 27 points to lead the Spartans, who are 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 2007. Aaron Henry had 12 points for Michigan State (6-2, 0-2), which lost despite shooting 47% overall and going 8-for-11 from 3-point range.