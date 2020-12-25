 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holiday special: Wisconsin Badgers battle to the wire to close out Michigan State Spartans
0 comments
breaking topical featured

Holiday special: Wisconsin Badgers battle to the wire to close out Michigan State Spartans

{{featured_button_text}}
Wisconsin Michigan St Basketball

Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice scored 29 points as No. 9 UW defeated No. 12 Michigan State 85-76 Friday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. 

 AL GOLDIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Breslin Center curse is over for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

Finally.

Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice scored a season-high 29 points and got plenty of help from his teammates in the No. 9 Badgers’ 85-76 victory over No. 12 Michigan State, UW’s first win here since 2004.

Aleem Ford added 13 points before fouling out to help the Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) end a 12-game losing streak at Breslin. Ford got UW going early in the game and made a huge hustle play late in the game to secure the program’s first win away from home this season.

Senior center Micah Potter and senior guard Brad Davison added 11 points apiece for UW, which trailed by nine points early in the second half but made up for it with an offense that was brilliant for the better part of 40 minutes.

UW shot 52% overall and 42% from 3-point range while averaging 1.25 points per possession.

Junior forward Joey Hauser scored 27 points to lead the Spartans, who are 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 2007. Aaron Henry had 12 points for Michigan State (6-2, 0-2), which lost despite shooting 47% overall and going 8-for-11 from 3-point range.

After falling behind 61-57 on a 3-pointer by Hauser with 9:09 remaining, UW scored on its next eight possessions to build a four-point lead.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Senior center Nate Reuvers was a big part of that surge, scoring six of the Badgers’ 16 points. He converted on three consecutive trips down the floor after being held scoreless for the first 32-plus minutes of the game.

Trice scored UW’s first 13 points of the second half, picking up the Badgers when the game was slipping away from them.

After Michigan State opened the second half with a 9-0 run, Trice stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer and added a pull-up jumper, four-point play and basket off a drive during an 11-2 run that pulled UW even with the Spartans at 53.

The game was tied at 42 at the half after Michigan State shot 59% and UW 54%.

The Badgers went 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes — more connections from beyond the arc than they had in each of their previous three trips to the Breslin Center.

This story will be updated.

Game on!: Explore Badgers' 2020-21 schedule

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics