Hitting self destruct: Wisconsin Badgers give up double-digit lead as Michigan Wolverines return strong

The second half was a completely different story: UW shot 25.0% from the field and averaged 0.59 points per possession.

After senior guard Brad Davison made a 3-pointer on the Badgers’ second possession of the second half, they finished the game with 11 consecutive misses from beyond the arc.

It wasn’t so much that UW settled for perimeter shots. Rather, Michigan extended its defense and often left the Badgers scrambling to get a shot off late in the possession.

After attacking that aggressive defense in the first half, UW was more passive after halftime. Other than freshman guard Jonathan Davis, who scored eight of his 11 points after the break, the Badgers had a difficult time creating decent looks.

“We were a little lackadaisical and got uncomfortable and they saw that and they took advantage of it,” said UW senior forward Aleem Ford, who matched his season high with 15 points. “We needed to attack the basket and put them on their heels more so than we did in the second half and not settle for too many contested 3s and try to get to the foul line and the basket.”

Gard agreed with that assessment.