Here's how Wisconsin fans partied before Badgers' NCAA Tournament opener

MILWAUKEE — Rain drizzled down outside Fiserv Forum early Friday evening but lines of people waited to get into one party, then another.

On one side of the Deer District plaza was the bar hosting the pregame gathering for fans of the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team before it opened its NCAA tournament run.

On the other was the queue to get into the arena, where the Badgers played Colgate in front of what was looking to be a largely pro-UW gathering.

"Look at this crowd," Clara Chambers of Milwaukee said as she looked down from the patio of Punch Bowl Social adjacent to the arena. "Wisconsin people come out, no matter what."

A few minutes earlier, the UW Band and spirit squad got the crowd pumped up with a few musical standards. Later, it was up to the team to keep them going.

Chambers and Jose Alicea of Madison got to the arena area around noon, roughly nine hours before the Badgers and the Raiders were scheduled to tip off to finish a day of four first-round games. It was relatively quiet then but the volume of red-clothed UW fans picked up through the day.

"Having it right here is just icing on the cake," Alicea said. "It's awesome."

Fans said the pregame band of rain that slowed foot traffic was the calm before the storm to come inside Fiserv Forum.

"I'm expecting it to be pretty crazy in there, especially for the Badgers game," said Zach Volz of Eau Claire.

Optimism reigns

Fans weren't thrilled with the Badgers entering the NCAA tournament on their first two-game losing streak of the season but that didn't diminish their outlook.

"Obviously, you don't want to come into the tournament with the momentum we've got right now," Volz said. "But I don't see why we can't go the whole way, if you ask me. We've got offense. We've got defense. And we've got Johnny Davis, so that's all you need."

Vince Herber of Apple Valley, Minnesota, pointed out that Iowa won four games in a row to take the Big Ten tournament championship and then crashed out of the big dance in the first round Thursday.

"Our region, it's up in the air," he said. "I think there's a good chance to make a run."

The atmosphere around the arena didn't match that experienced last summer when the Milwaukee Bucks made their way to the NBA championship, said UW-Madison alumnus Tom Wagner. But it was a nice flashback.

"Being a Badger fan living in Milwaukee, it's fun to see this town be taken over in red like my days back in Madison," Wagner said.

Tickets were pricey on the secondary market but Brian Mann of Chicago and his friends and family didn't have to go through that elevated expense. Mann bought weeks ago before knowing the Badgers would be sent to first- and second-round games in Milwaukee, calling it a "high risk, high reward" play.

"Now I'm smart," he said.

Did he think of selling when prices went up this week? "Never," Mann said.

"My wife proposed selling," Mike Greenway of Milwaukee interjected, "but that was quickly shut down."

History in Milwaukee

Fiserv Forum hosted NCAA first- and second-round games for the first time since opening in 2018. The event is scheduled to return in 2025.

But there's some history in Milwaukee with the NCAA tournament. The venue then known as the MECCA Arena featured Mideast regional games on the first weekend in 1984. The Bradley Center was an NCAA site seven times between 1992 and 2017, including a 1992 finish that became a fixture on NCAA highlights for years because of James Forrest's second-round buzzer beater for Georgia Tech against USC and Al McGuire's memorable "Holy mackerel!" call.

The Badgers played in two of those weekends at the Bradley Center. UW defeated Richmond in 2004 but then lost to Pittsburgh in the second round. An opening-round romp against American 10 years later led into a come-from-behind victory against Oregon to get the Badgers to the Sweet 16.

UW players appreciated having the chance to play in their home state but said they had bigger things to worry about.

"It's great to be able to play in your home state just knowing that we're going to have the same fan base we've had at home all year," Johnny Davis said. "But we're more focused on the game rather than the location of it."

Brad Davison said Badgers fans could save some money with the games in Milwaukee but maybe he didn't factor in the high cost of tickets on the resale market.

"We're looking forward to having a lot of red in Fiserv Forum," he said.

