Here's how much Greg Gard and his Wisconsin men's basketball assistants earned in bonuses

UW paid more than $268,000 in performance bonuses to 13 coaches in three winter sports this year, according to records released in response to an open records request.
The Badgers’ bonus policy awards coaches for conference championships and success in postseason tournaments. The money is paid from athletic department funds held at the UW Foundation after the Athletic Board and chancellor sign off.
Bonuses for most UW coaches accumulate for conference championships and progression through the NCAA Tournament. Gard and assistant men’s basketball coaches Joe Krabbenhoft, Dean Oliver and Sharif Chambliss got 5% of their salary when the Badgers won a share of the Big Ten title. They got another 5% for making the NCAA field.
Gard got another 2% for being named the Big Ten coach of the year. He was paid $2.65 million in salary and from an additional compensation agreement in the 2021-22 season, but his contract says any bonuses are measured off a $1 million salary figure.
Women’s hockey coach Mark Johnson got a bonus of $18,271.75, which is 5% of his salary, for an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Swimming and diving coach Yuri Suguiyama collected a 10% bonus, $15,606.20. The women’s team finishing in the top 20% of the country and UW having an individual NCAA champion — Paige McKenna in the 1,650-yard freestyle — both netted 5% of the salary for swimming and diving coaches.
Bonuses for Badgers coaches, winter 2021-22
Name
Sport
Position
Bonus
Greg Gard
Men's basketball
Head coach
$120,000
Joe Krabbenhoft
Men's basketball
Assistant coach
$28,050
Dean Oliver
Men's basketball
Assistant coach
$24,969.70
Sharif Chambliss
Men's basketball
Assistant coach
$22,500
Mark Johnson
Women's hockey
Head coach
$18,271.75
Dan Koch
Women's hockey
Associate coach
$4,782
Jackie Crum
Women's hockey
Assistant coach
$3,788.55
Yuri Suguiyama
Swimming and diving
Head coach
$15,606.20
Kristy King
Swimming and diving
Assistant coach
$7,282.80
Erik Posegay
Swimming and diving
Assistant coach
$7,282.80
Yahya Radman
Swimming and diving
Diving coach
$6,500
Trevor Maida
Swimming and diving
Assistant coach
$4,768.50
Jennah Haney
Swimming and diving
Assistant coach
$4,681.90
