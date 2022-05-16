Here's how much Greg Gard and his Wisconsin men's basketball assistants earned in bonuses

Three levels of achievement for Greg Gard and the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team added up to the second-largest bonus paid out by the athletic department this season.

Gard earned $120,000 in bonuses for winning the Big Ten regular-season championship, the league’s coach of the year award and taking the Badgers to the NCAA Tournament.

His total was second only to volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield, who earned $124,250 in bonuses after UW won the NCAA championship last December.

UW paid more than $268,000 in performance bonuses to 13 coaches in three winter sports this year, according to records released in response to an open records request.

The Badgers’ bonus policy awards coaches for conference championships and success in postseason tournaments. The money is paid from athletic department funds held at the UW Foundation after the Athletic Board and chancellor sign off.

Bonuses for most UW coaches accumulate for conference championships and progression through the NCAA Tournament. Gard and assistant men’s basketball coaches Joe Krabbenhoft, Dean Oliver and Sharif Chambliss got 5% of their salary when the Badgers won a share of the Big Ten title. They got another 5% for making the NCAA field.

Gard got another 2% for being named the Big Ten coach of the year. He was paid $2.65 million in salary and from an additional compensation agreement in the 2021-22 season, but his contract says any bonuses are measured off a $1 million salary figure.

Women’s hockey coach Mark Johnson got a bonus of $18,271.75, which is 5% of his salary, for an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Swimming and diving coach Yuri Suguiyama collected a 10% bonus, $15,606.20. The women’s team finishing in the top 20% of the country and UW having an individual NCAA champion — Paige McKenna in the 1,650-yard freestyle — both netted 5% of the salary for swimming and diving coaches.

