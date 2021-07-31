 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's how Jonathan Davis plans to use what he learned at the World Cup to improve with the Badgers
0 Comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Here's how Jonathan Davis plans to use what he learned at the World Cup to improve with the Badgers

  • 0
Penn State 81, UW 71 JD

Penn State's Myreon Jones (0) reaches to knock the ball away from Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in State College, Pa. 

 GARY M. BARANEC, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jonathan Davis is only a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin, but he already owns a gold medal. The 19-year-old got the experience of a lifetime while competing for the United States in the FIBA U19 World Cup. Not only did he come home with some hardware, he also gained some experience he can apply to his time as a Badger. 

Davis strayed from his role as a “shooting specialist,” as Team USA coach Jamie Dixon labeled him, and stepped into a new role as a facilitator. 

Davis averaged 4.1 points per game in the tournament and never scored in the double digits. He had to find different ways to stand out alongside players like Gonzaga incoming freshman Chet Homgren and TCU’s Michael Miles. 

“That's what coach emphasized, team basketball,” Davis said. “That's the only way we were going to be able to win games and win the gold. So that's really what I tried to do is just play really unselfish and play team basketball.”

He averaged 1.7 assists while making the extra pass during World Cup play. He embraced guarding opponents to open better scoring chances for his  teammates. 

Davis has said he’s already stepping into a similar role on the UW team. His focus is still on scoring, but he said he’s taking more time to be a leader and a teammate. 

Davis is one of the few returning players for the Badgers. There’s many new faces, and Davis wants to help his new teammates get acclimated.

He’s also bringing back a sense of patience and control with the ball. He said international basketball tends to be more fast paced than American basketball, which makes for a more aggressive style of play. Davis fell victim to it when he fouled out against Australia. 

“If you try to get into that [fast paced] game with them, it kind of turns ugly,” Davis said. “So I would just say [I’m bringing back] a lot more patience and a controlled pace with the ball.”

Dixon, who now has coached the Team USA U19 twice, said players can use the experience as a springboard to become a better player on a different team.

“If they're playing in this and maybe didn't come in and kill it as freshmen, especially if they're at an established program like Wisconsin, then all of a sudden they have a great sophomore year or take a big leap that sophomore year.,” Dixon said. “So you're going to see that a lot with this group.”

Davis now turns his attention to the upcoming Big Ten season, but he’ll fondly remember his time as a gold medalist. 

“I was really ecstatic,” Davis said. “Being able to be in that situation. playing for my country, with my teammates, coaches and everybody … I'm sure I made a lot of people proud.”

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin give you their takeaways from Big Ten Media Days last week and then examine what the Badgers football team has at the quarterback, running back and fullback positions.  

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics