Here's how Jonathan Davis plans to use what he learned at the World Cup to improve with the Badgers

Jonathan Davis is only a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin, but he already owns a gold medal. The 19-year-old got the experience of a lifetime while competing for the United States in the FIBA U19 World Cup. Not only did he come home with some hardware, he also gained some experience he can apply to his time as a Badger.
Davis strayed from his role as a “shooting specialist,” as Team USA coach Jamie Dixon labeled him, and stepped into a new role as a facilitator.
Davis averaged 4.1 points per game in the tournament and never scored in the double digits. He had to find different ways to stand out alongside players like Gonzaga incoming freshman Chet Homgren and TCU’s Michael Miles.
“That's what coach emphasized, team basketball,” Davis said. “That's the only way we were going to be able to win games and win the gold. So that's really what I tried to do is just play really unselfish and play team basketball.”
He averaged 1.7 assists while making the extra pass during World Cup play. He embraced guarding opponents to open better scoring chances for his teammates.
Davis has said he’s already stepping into a similar role on the UW team. His focus is still on scoring, but he said he’s taking more time to be a leader and a teammate.
Davis is one of the few returning players for the Badgers. There’s many new faces, and Davis wants to help his new teammates get acclimated.
He’s also bringing back a sense of patience and control with the ball. He said international basketball tends to be more fast paced than American basketball, which makes for a more aggressive style of play. Davis fell victim to it when he fouled out against Australia.
“If you try to get into that [fast paced] game with them, it kind of turns ugly,” Davis said. “So I would just say [I’m bringing back] a lot more patience and a controlled pace with the ball.”
Dixon, who now has coached the Team USA U19 twice, said players can use the experience as a springboard to become a better player on a different team.
“If they're playing in this and maybe didn't come in and kill it as freshmen, especially if they're at an established program like Wisconsin, then all of a sudden they have a great sophomore year or take a big leap that sophomore year.,” Dixon said. “So you're going to see that a lot with this group.”
Davis now turns his attention to the upcoming Big Ten season, but he’ll fondly remember his time as a gold medalist.
“I was really ecstatic,” Davis said. “Being able to be in that situation. playing for my country, with my teammates, coaches and everybody … I'm sure I made a lot of people proud.”
Here's how the Badgers men's hockey nonconference schedule was built for 2021-22
ST. CLOUD STATE
When, where: Oct. 22 and 23, Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, St. Cloud, Minnesota
Last meeting: March 22, 2013, a 4-1 Badgers victory in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Five semifinals in St. Paul, Minnesota
The Huskies will complete the group of former WCHA rivals now in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference that UW has played in the nonconference schedule. (Colorado College, Denver, Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota and Omaha already had appeared on a UW schedule since 2013.) The defending NCAA runners-up will be coming off a series at 2021 Frozen Four foe Minnesota State and a home-and-home series against Minnesota when they host the Badgers. UW is scheduled to host the Huskies in the 2022-23 season.
MICHIGAN TECH
When, where: Oct. 8 and 9, Kohl Center
Last meeting: Oct. 26 and 27, 2018, a split of 6-2 decisions at the Kohl Center.
The Huskies, six counterparts from the WCHA and new Division I team St. Thomas are due to start the reconstituted CCHA in 2021-22. Tech was 17-12-1 last season and climbed to 18th in the USCHO.com poll at one point but tied for fifth in the eight-team WCHA. The series gives forward Carson Bantle, who transferred to UW from Michigan Tech, a chance to play against former teammates. The Badgers are trading this series for one in a future season to be hosted by the Huskies.
ARMY WEST POINT
When, where: Oct. 15 and 16, Kohl Center
Last meeting: Jan. 2, 1967, a 1-0 Badgers victory in West Point, New York
That last game between the teams was a long time ago, but it still has a family connection to the upcoming season's meetings. Brian Riley is entering his 18th season as coach at West Point, continuing a tradition that has had a Riley leading the team since 1951. Jack Riley coached until giving way to his son Rob in 1986. Brian Riley took over from his brother in 2004. The series is planned for Oct. 15 and 16, wrapping around the Badgers football team's game against Army at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 16.
CLARKSON
When, where: Nov. 26 and 27, Kohl Center
Last meeting: Oct. 25 and 26, 2019, a 4-0 Clarkson victory and a 4-3 UW triumph at the Kohl Center
The Golden Knights posted a sixth straight winning season, but it ended abruptly last March when the team was shut down because players attended a gathering in violation of school pandemic regulations. It was already an unusual campaign for Clarkson, which had eight ECAC Hockey opponents back out of competition. It finished second in the four-team league, and Middleton native Anthony Callin, who's due to return in 2021-22, tied for the team lead with nine goals.
HOLIDAY FACE-OFF
When, where: Dec. 28 and 29, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
The four-team tournament was supposed to launch in 2020 but was a casualty of the pandemic limiting nonconference play. The 2021 edition will have Bowling Green, Providence and Yale join the Badgers in the first hockey played at the 3-year-old Milwaukee Bucks home. Semifinal pairings haven't been confirmed, but Bowling Green's schedule has the Falcons playing Providence, leaving UW to play Yale. The Badgers played the Bulldogs in the Badger Hockey Showdown, a Holiday Face-Off predecessor, in 1991, 1998, 2004 and 2010.