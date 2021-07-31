Here's how Jonathan Davis plans to use what he learned at the World Cup to improve with the Badgers

Jonathan Davis is only a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin, but he already owns a gold medal. The 19-year-old got the experience of a lifetime while competing for the United States in the FIBA U19 World Cup. Not only did he come home with some hardware, he also gained some experience he can apply to his time as a Badger.

Davis strayed from his role as a “shooting specialist,” as Team USA coach Jamie Dixon labeled him, and stepped into a new role as a facilitator.

Davis averaged 4.1 points per game in the tournament and never scored in the double digits. He had to find different ways to stand out alongside players like Gonzaga incoming freshman Chet Homgren and TCU’s Michael Miles.

“That's what coach emphasized, team basketball,” Davis said. “That's the only way we were going to be able to win games and win the gold. So that's really what I tried to do is just play really unselfish and play team basketball.”

He averaged 1.7 assists while making the extra pass during World Cup play. He embraced guarding opponents to open better scoring chances for his teammates.